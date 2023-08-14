Add some speed and adventure to your summer with the thrills of an all-terrain vehicle. ATV-guided tours are some of the best ways to see the beauty and backcountry of Colorado like you’ve never seen before. Explore mining towns, drive across exhilarating terrain and make unforgettable memories with the family. Try something new this summer with these ATV tours and rentals Near Denver.

Nova Guides

Where: 7088 US-24, Red Cliff

Distance from Denver: 76 Miles

The Lowdown: Ever wanted to explore Vail’s Camp Hale, the infamous grounds where the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II? Experience this rich history in high gear with Nova Guides, a tour operator for ATV excursions in the mountains above Vail. Witness four mountain ranges, the Continental Divide, alpine meadows and, on a clear day, the two highest peaks in Colorado—Mt. Elbert and Mt. Massive. Ride through White River National Forest and catch a glimpse of the wilderness. The best part—no riding experience is necessary. Professional guides provide safety instructions and lessons. Get on a four-wheeler—always equipped with snacks and a map—and experience Colorado’s jaw-dropping views.

Guided tours start at $229.

Leadville ATV and Dirt Bike Tours

Where: 1 Harrison Ave, Leadville

Distance from Denver: 100.7 Miles

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a day trip outside of Denver and a family-friendly tour through the Rocky Mountains—book a session with Leadville ATV and Dirt Bike Tours. Located in Leadville, hop on a machine—after proper safety protocols—and cruise through the abandoned mines and ghost towns of the Rockies. Ride down trails, stop to take iconic family photos and watch out for mountain goats, moose and eagles— oh my!

Leadville Tours only accepts bookings for UTV appointments this season—a great way to include the whole family. UTVs can seat up to six people and must be driven by an adult 21 and over. There are three appointment times throughout the day, 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bookings start at $250 and vary based on time.

Estes Park ATV Rentals

Where: 222 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park

Distance from Denver: 70 Miles

The Lowdown: Just north of Denver, Estes Park ATV Rentals offers ATVs, Razors and Jeeps. Choose from five trails (some exceptions apply depending on the vehicle) that take you through forests, waterfalls and rivers. Cruise along the dirt roads of Old Fall River Road, adventure to the ghost town of Gold Lake along the Switzerland Trail, drive over mountain river crossings on Middle Saint Vrain or see Bunce School Road’s famous attraction — a plane crash sitting at 9000 ft. From the two-person Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo to the six-person Can-Am Defender XMR, there are many vehicles to choose from for everyone.

Rates start at $349 and vary by vehicle.

ATV Tours Colorado

Where: 3627 Alvarado Rd, Dumont

Distance from Denver: 39.7 Miles

The Lowdown: With it being only a 45-minute drive from Denver, ATV Tours Colorado is the closest distance on our list of ATV tours and rentals near Denver. Choose from a one-hour or two-hour guided ATV tour and drive through the exhilarating Silver City Trail. Explore off-roading locations, stunning sights and historic mining roads from 1857, all while riding on exciting terrain. ATV Tours Colorado, a family-owned and operated business, has been around for 20 years. They strive to ensure their customers are safe and having a memorable time.

ATV tour rates start at $125.

Rockhound ATV Guided Tours

Where: 8825 US-24, Cascade

Distance from Denver: 82.6 Miles

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for ATV tours south of Denver, check out Rockhound ATV Guided Tours in Colorado Springs. Journey across the natural wonders of Colorado’s Pike Peaks for an unforgettable experience. See some of Colorado’s most breathtaking sights and forest critters while you ride through the backcountry.

Tours start at $350.