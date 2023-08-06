6 Fashion Events Happening This August in Colorado

August has officially arrived in Colorado and it is time to savor the last bit of sunshine before blizzards or fall weather make their debut. The month of fall fashion is here and it is time to get ahead of the trends. With that being said, here are six Colorado fashion events happening this month to help get you started.

Sustainable Fashion Design with Denim

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Firehouse Art Center—667 4th Ave., Longmont, CO 80501

Admission: $40 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Do you have an interest in sustainable fashion? Do you want to repurpose that old pair of jeans that you just don’t wear anymore? When you attend this fashion workshop, that old pair of jeans will become a new staple in your wardrobe. During this workshop, you will learn how to design a denim garment. From making a supply list to learning proper sewing techniques, the mentors of this workshop will teach you how to repurpose all of your denim clothing.

Join this workshop and you will have the power to transform your entire wardrobe.

Denver Fashion Week Presents: Fall 2023 Designer Challenge Poolside Runway Show

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel Cherry Creek — 222 Milwaukee St., Denver, CO 80206

Admission: $50-$450 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Join DFW on the rooftop poolside of The Jacquard Hotel for a night of fashion, drinks and music. Five designers who have never participated in DFW before — Kyra Coates Art, Anton LaRosa, Jade Alchemy, J. Lin Snider and OKIME KOLLECTIONS — will compete in a design competition where they will create five looks to present to a judging panel comprised of designers, DFW production and, of course, the audience.

The two winners get to debut their collections at the official DFW fall ‘23 fashion show in November. Stop by and get a sneak peek on what to expect at DFW’s upcoming show.

AEW Goodwill Chic Boutique

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 from 12-4 p.m. and Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: 3314 Mesa Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: Shop donated designer clothing and accessories at the AEW Chic Boutique in Colorado Springs. By shopping at this event, you will be contributing to Goodwill’s programs for women with economic disadvantages.

Spend your day searching for hidden gems that will become staple pieces in your wardrobe while also making a difference.

SCF Fall Showcase: ART meets FASHION

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Blo Back Gallery—131 Spring St., Pueblo, CO 81003

Admission: $10-$45 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: After a long month of Colorado fashion events, sit back and enjoy your Saturday evening at the SCF fall showcase fashion show. This show brings art and fashion together — creating something never seen before. Watch live artists, designers, performers, jewelry makers and other local creatives do what they do best.

Upon completion of the show, guests are encouraged to attend the after party at the Blo Back gallery for music and live entertainment.

Friday Night BAZAAR in RiNo

When: Every August Friday night from 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free

What to Expect: A month of Colorado fashion events would not be complete without a stop in RiNo. Stroll the shops of over 40 vendors at the RiNo Friday Night BAZAAR. Begin your night by buying a craft drink from the pop-up bar, then walk around and shop the trucks of other local vendors. Enjoy a bottomless Aperol spritz and say hello to local vendors from all over Colorado.

From fashion to food, you’re sure to find something you will have to take home.

Avenir Museum of Design & Merchandising: Current Fashion Exhibits

Courting Change—Women’s Tennis Fashion:

When: All of August

Where: Avenir Museum Gallery — University Center for the Arts East—216 East Lake St.

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Do you have an interest in both tennis and fashion? Stop by this exhibit and see how fashion has influenced the sport. Explore how fashion, tennis and individuality coincide with one another.

See how current events influence aspects of the fashion tennis players wear.

Kindred Keepsakes—Honoring the Heirlooms and Heritage of James Galanos:

When: The entire month of August

Where: The Richard Blackwell Gallery — University Center for the Arts East—216 East Lake St.

Admission: Free

What to Expect: American designer James Galanos, who passed in 2016, was a legend within his community. The designer made clothing for icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Nancy Reagan and more.

See the iconic creations of Galanos and why A-list celebs fell in love with his designs.

Snapshots—Six Curatorial Concepts:

When: The entire month of August

Where: The Lucile E. Hawks Gallery — University Center for the Arts East—216 East Lake St.

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Through exploring how history and fashion intersected over time, students of CSU’s Care and Exhibit of Museum’s Collection Course developed a hypothetical exhibit that revolved around specific concepts.

From disease-ridden times to the Jazz Renaissance, see how students viewed fashion and the way it changed over time.