Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/5 – 7/9

Take the time to support local music, business and artists this week in a variety of ways: the Omni Unplugged Sessions, Denver Municipal Band at Levitt Pavilion, the opening of women-owned Wolf + Wildflower Wine Bar, Taste of Colorado or a summer farmers market.

Jazz in the Park When: July 5, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Festival Park, 300 Second St., Castle Rock, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every Wednesday of June and July local musicians gather at Festival Park to entertain locals and visitors to get the evening started. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, sit back and enjoy the jazz tunes by Jason Bower and Castle Rock Music for week four of Jazz in the Park. Omni Unplugged Sessions: Live acoustic music with Jordan Lyn When: July 6, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Omni Interlocken Resort & Spa, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every Thursday night, Omni hosts their unplugged sessions, where musicians perform a live acoustic set of their music. They have 26 Colorado handcrafted beers at The Tap Room Restaurant and Bar. Jordan Lyn is a singer-songwriter based in Denver with pop and RnB influences.

When: July 7, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $90+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American folk rock band The Avett Brothers are joined by Iris DeMent this Friday at the Red Rocks. The Avett Brothers have had great success since their 2009 major label debut, I and Love and You. The band combines a number of different genres within their style from bluegrass to folk to Americana.

KARAOKE!

When: July 8, 8:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Wide Right Denver, 2100 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every Saturday at Wide Right, people can take the stage and sing some karaoke. Have a drink and snack while you warm up your pipes to sing your favorite song in front of friends and strangers.

Denver Municipal Band

When: July 9, 5 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Denver City Band was formed in 1861 to bring culture to a mining town, and they are still here, performing 160 years later, just under the new name Denver Municipal Band. Their goal is to bring music to Denver-area residents for free in parks nearby and help Denver area youth develop a passion for music and refine their musical talents. They are joined by Tien Hsieh this Sunday.

LUKI Ale-Wives

When: July 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada, CO

Cost: $5, RSVP here

Lowdown: Every month LUKI Brewery and the owner, Cammy, host this social event that celebrates women, craft beer and the brewing scene. Ladies are encouraged to come hangout at the brewery, make some new friends and talk about whatever you like. The cost covers light snacks and one 10-ounce pour of anything on tap.

Wine Tasting at High Altitude

When: July 6, 12 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Carboy Winery, 400 E. 7th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets

Wine Tasting at High Altitude

When: July 6, 12 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Carboy Winery, 400 E. 7th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets

Lowdown: Wine specialists are hosting this event at Carboy Winery where guests will be treated to a tasting of selected wines. There are two different tasting experience options: the Tale of Two States with four wines – two white and two red and On Cloud Wine with five wines – a mix of white, red, rose and sparkling wines.

Garden to Glass, Summer Drinks and Tapas Workshop

When: July 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, CO

Cost: $70, register

Garden to Glass, Summer Drinks and Tapas Workshop

When: July 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, CO

Cost: $70, register

Lowdown: Susan Evans, author of "The Herablist's Happy Hour" will be teaching attendees of this workshop how to make a refreshing aqua fresca, elixirs and syrups made from fruits, veggies and herbs from the garden and summer markets. You will also create tapas to go along with the drinks.

Opening of Wolf + Wildflower Wine Bar

When: July 8, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wolf + Wildflower Wine Bar, 7190 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO

Cost: Prices will vary

Opening of Wolf + Wildflower Wine Bar

When: July 8, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wolf + Wildflower Wine Bar, 7190 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO

Cost: Prices will vary

Lowdown: This women-owned concept run by Tamara McTavish and Sarah Galloway opens this Saturday at 4 p.m. The wine bar will focus on obscure and unique wines where guests can expect rotating daily specials and wine flights. They will also highlight wines from small vineyards and wines on tap in partnership with Carboy Winery. The food menu includes charcuterie boards, a variety of snacks and desserts. Weekends will offer a bottomless mimosa bar and a limited brunch menu featuring Bonfire breakfast burritos, avocado toast and more. Taste of Colorado 2023

When: July 9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Taste of Colorado will not only feature food and drinks by Xatrucho, Tastebud Bullies, Coldstone and more, but also live music, a kid’s zone and marketplace vendors. Fill your day with fun, food, drinks, entertainment, art and even games like Bocci Ball or face painting. Board Gaming

When: July 5, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Night Owl Games, 6750 S. Pierce St., Littleton, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP

Board Gaming

When: July 5, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Night Owl Games, 6750 S. Pierce St., Littleton, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP

Lowdown: Been itching to play some board games with friends? Every Wednesday, The Denver Boardgames Meetup Group gets together to play a variety of games like Euro, Campaign and Area Control type games.

Mocktails and Mushrooms Podcast

When: July 6, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Tequila Blues, 3701 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Psychedelic educators Ashley Ryan and Jimmy Smrz are in town to talk about all things mushroom-related in their weekly podcast. You may join the recording of the podcast by being part of the live audience and interacting with the hosts and guests. You will have the chance to enjoy drink specials and win prizes.

Federales Live Art Series

When: July 7, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Federales, 2901 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Federales is teaming up with RiNo Art District on First Fridays with their new monthly Live Art Series. A new artist will be featured every month to showcase their work. This Friday KT Allen will have artwork for sale, including the piece that she creates live that night. This event supports RiNo Art District’s ArtPark — “a creative hub built to spark innovation and bring artists and creatives close, donating a portion of every classic margarita sold on the evening of the art series.”

CRISP & GREEN + YogaSix Living Crisp

When: July 8, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: CRISP & GREEN – Denver location, 7111 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: CRISP & GREEN is a fast casual restaurant that is pairing with YogaSix for a free outdoor yoga class. YogaSix offers six different types of yoga classes, from slow flows to yoga sculpt and flow. Participants will receive a buy one get one deal after class.

Summer Farmers Market

When: July 9, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel + Market Hall parking lot, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This Sunday, Denver tastemakers and culinary purveyors will be at The Source Hotel + Market Hall’s monthly farmers market. You are invited to celebrate the soul and craftsmanship of RiNo, along with local, fresh foods, art and culture.