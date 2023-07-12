It’s barbecue season! Stop by the Oaked & Smoked event to taste a selection of whiskeys and bourbons paired with a grilled or barbecue meal. Tonight, you could also pull up to Pelican Bay, Denver’s only beachfront concert venue, to see an Allman Brothers Band tribute by My Blue Sky. The String Cheese Incident takes to Red Rocks for three nights of jams and fun. You won’t want to miss the chance to attend Top Taco 2023 and try some of the best tacos from 60 restaurants in Denver before the winner is titled. Lastly, later in the week, stop by The Coffee Joint Cannabis Lounge for a Tokes and Tie Dye session or view FLEABAG, the one-woman show by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. European Wax Center

Live! at the Lake — My Blue Sky

When: July 12, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek, 4800 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $23 general admission, $13 youth, free for five and under, buy tickets

Live! at the Lake — My Blue Sky

When: July 12, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek, 4800 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $23 general admission, $13 youth, free for five and under, buy tickets

Lowdown: Pelican Bay provides Denver's only beachfront concert venue. For a mid-week, warm summer night of live music influenced by the late sixties and early seventies, go see My Blue Sky, an award-winning, musical tribute to the Allman Brothers Band.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $144 – $285, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Fronted by Hayley Williams, Paramore has been a beloved pop-punk band for over a decade. Now, in their first tour run since 2018, they have returned. They will have support acts Foals and The Linda Lindas at Ball Arena.

The String Cheese Incident

When: July 14, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $60 – $250, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For night one of three of this special Red Rocks run, Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty joins forces with The String Cheese Incident. The String Cheese Incident is an American jam band from Crested Butte and Telluride that formed in 1993. Jam along with the Colorado crew this Friday.

MeSo

When: July 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets

MeSo

When: July 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets

Lowdown: The Black Box never fails to bring talented bass musicians and DJs from the scene into Denver. This Saturday is no different with sets from MeSo with SAGZ, Devowr and Braxx.

Music at The Denver Zoo’s Summer Extended Hours

When: July 16, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, CO

Cost: $5 after 5 p.m., get tickets here

Lowdown: Head to the Denver Zoo for a night of folk and Americana tunes from Carolyn Shulman amongst all the wildlife this Sunday. She will be performing in the Zoo Gardens (an indoor space) until 8 p.m. You may also hear tunes from Denver-based trio Avourneen, who specialize in Irish music.

Tequila and Terrariums

When: July 12, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: La Dona Mezcaleria, 13 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Calling all tequila lovers and plant mothers and fathers! Supplies will be provided for you to create your own terrarium while you soak in the sun on the patio, snack on eats by hostesses Michelle Berzins and Kalli Huffman and of course, sip on some tequila.

Top Taco 2023

When: July 13,

Where: Westminster City Park, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO

Cost: $89 – $169, buy tickets

Top Taco 2023

When: July 13,

Where: Westminster City Park, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO

Cost: $89 – $169, buy tickets

Lowdown: Get involved in this competition where 60 restaurants will showcase their best traditional, vegetarian and creative tacos in hopes of being named the Top Taco of Colorado. The event will feature five stages of music, tequila lounge areas and a dedicated mezcal-tasting tent.

Pizza Party

When: July 14, 5 p.m.

Where: The Arc Arapahoe & Douglas Counties, 6538 S. Racine Cir., Centennial, CO

Cost: Free, get tickets

Pizza Party

When: July 14, 5 p.m.

Where: The Arc Arapahoe & Douglas Counties, 6538 S. Racine Cir., Centennial, CO

Cost: Free, get tickets

Lowdown: Start with a ball of dough and be the artist of your own pizza at this outdoor event. Pick and choose your favorite toppings to add on to the pie that will be wood fired and given back to you to feast on.

Oaked & Smoked — American Whiskey and BBQ

When: July 15, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Highlands Ranch Community Association – Eastridge Rec Center, 9568 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO

Cost: $55, buy tickets

Oaked & Smoked — American Whiskey and BBQ

When: July 15, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Highlands Ranch Community Association – Eastridge Rec Center, 9568 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO

Cost: $55, buy tickets

Lowdown: The Highlands Ranch Community Association (HRCA) teams up with Davidsons Beer, Wine and Spirits to bring this event of afternoon American whiskey sampling. These whiskeys come from all over the country and include bourbons, ryes, single barrels, in addition to others. Alongside the drinks, attendees can pair a grilled or barbecued meal. The ticket includes unlimited half ounce samples of whiskey and one full BBQ meal.

Build Your Own Ice Cream Sundae Social For Dogs When: July 16, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Three Dog Bakery, 1503 Boulder St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here. Sundaes $8 per dog

Lowdown: This Sunday marks National Ice Cream Day. Treat your furry friend to a special snack and build your own ice cream sundae for them with a variety of toppings and ice cream flavors while out on your afternoon walk.

Watercolor Lilies Paint Night

When: July 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Spice Trade Brewing, 8775 E. Orchard Rd. STE 811, Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets

Watercolor Lilies Paint Night

When: July 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Spice Trade Brewing, 8775 E. Orchard Rd. STE 811, Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets

Lowdown: This guided art workshop will teach guests how to paint their favorite kind of lilies using watercolor pencils. The lilies will be stenciled for the guests, so all the artists need to focus on is the creative color choices and blends of the flowers. Additionally, Charlie's Bouquet Bar is providing table arrangements and offering a "Build Your Own Bouquet" station for purchase.

The Art of Past Immersive’s Art Show

When: July 13, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $32, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For July, Spectra Art Space is bringing back elements and creations from their past immersive art experiences and displaying them in the main gallery space. You can expect works from Spookadelia 1-5, as well as Novo Ita 1 and 2.

Thompson Denver’s “You Belong With Me” Programming

When: July 14 – 15

Where: Thompson Denver, 1616 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: Overnight rates start at $799, call 303-572-1321.

Lowdown: In celebration of it being Denver’s turn with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the Thompson Denver is hosting two days of Swift-themed experiences. They will host a “Champagne Problems” brunch with exclusive champagne specials from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Chez Maggy, a “Lavender Haze” cocktail, a special merch stand for friendship bracelets and temporary tattoos, and lastly, a “Cruel Summer” party on Saturday night 7 – 11 p.m. in Reynard Social with everyone’s favorite Eras songs. These events are open to the public, as well as guests staying overnight.

Tokes and Tie Dye

When: July 15, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Coffee Joint Cannabis Lounge, 1130 Yuma Court, Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Any time between 12 and 7 p.m., participants may show up and use the provided professional-grade dye to tie dye apparel with expert assistance to ensure you make a design you’ll love. Guests may also bring dispensary purchased cannabis to the event to consume. The Coffee Joint will be offering snacks and drinks for purchase. The ticket includes one shirt, a swag bag, professional dyes and guidance.

National Theatre Live: Fleabag

When: July 16, 12 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter – H2 – Maglione – 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets

National Theatre Live: Fleabag

When: July 16, 12 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter – H2 – Maglione – 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets

Lowdown: You may know FLEABAG due to its screening on BBC as a hit comedy-drama TV series that features actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. But before it was a TV show, it was Waller-Bridge's baby. She wrote and performed FLEABAG as a one-woman show for the first time in 2013. Now, she's bringing back that one-woman show all summer long. Don't miss your chance to view Waller-Bridge in this master class show that will only occur once at the Sie FilmCenter.