This Week in Concerts – Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, The String Cheese Incident and More

This week in concert lineup features a diverse range of performances that will leave you wanting more. Disturbed is taking the stage at Ball Arena, bringing their hard-hitting rock sound to Denver. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, don’t miss Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa’s Mile High performance with Paramore closing the week — and that’s only Ball Arena.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Get ready for two unforgettable nights of Taylor Swift at Empower Field for The Eras Tour Friday and Saturday nights.  If you can’t make it to either of the nights — just remember to breathe because Bluebird Theater has its own “Taylor Fest” pre-party where you can sing, dance, and connect with fellow Swifties the preceding Thursday.

Let’s not forget about our local talent. Head to Marquis Theater for performances by Isadora Eden and Deth Rali Saturday night and don’t miss the chance to support your local musicians.

Stay tuned to 303 Magazine for the latest concert updates and music news. Don’t miss out on these incredible shows happening throughout the week. Get ready to be swept away by the magic of live music in Denver.

1134 Broadway

7/14 – Tibasko, 2K’d and more

Ball Arena

7/11 – Disturbed

7/12 – Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and more

7/13 – Paramore

Bar Standard

7/13 – Hana

7/14 – Sebb Junior

The Black Box

No photo description available.

Grymetyme. Photo by John Verwey.

7/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Commodo and the June Winners’ showcase

7/13 – Bismyth, Psionic and more

7/13 – Hell_o, Nodes and more

7/15 – Meso, Sagz and more

7/15 – Crowell, Krizm and more

7/16 – The Rust & Friends: Johnny Black Benefit Show

7/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Bunkle, Grymetyme and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

7/13 – Zach Top

7/14 – Justin Holt, Estin & The 86’d

7/15 – Volores, The Patti Fiasco

The Bluebird Theater

7/13 – Taylor Fest

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/13 – Ave Grim

7/14 – Magnolia Boulevard, Handmade Moments and more

7/14 – The Green House Band, The Elegant Plums and ore

7/15 – Bikini Trill, Lola Rising and more

7/15 – Smith., Notixx and more

7/16 – $tupid Young, Star2 and more

The Church

7/13 – 12th Planet, Bandlez

7/14 – Cassian, Azzecca and more

Club Vinyl

7/15 – Enamour

7/15 – Bass Ops: Prosecute

7/15 – Critz

City Park

7/16 – Guerrilla Fanfare, Bourbon Brass Band

Dazzle

7/10 – Denver Jazz Orchestra

7/11 – Dave Devine, Greg Garrison

7/13 – Steve Denny Christmas in July

7/14 – Iies., Kid Astronaut

7/15 – Charlie Fox

Empower Field

7/14 – Taylor Swift

7/15 – Taylor Swift

Globe Hall

Wallice performing at Mission Ballroom

Wallice. Photo by David Cohn.

7/10 – The Family Crest, The Study Abroad

7/11 – Drayton Farley, Travis Roberts and more

7/14 – Wallice, Nitefire and more

7/15 – The Goddamn Gallows, IV and more

7/16 – Cody Canada & The Departed, The Barlow and more

Goosetown Tavern

7/11 – Open Mic

The Grizzly Rose

7/14 – Stoney Larue

Herb’s

7/10 – Vlad Gershevich

7/11 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

7/12 – Diana Castro

7/13 – Dave Randon Trio

7/14 – Mile High Groove

7/15 – Mile High Groove

7/16 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

7/12 – Uncle Beef’s Band

7/14 – Your Own Medicine, My Life as a Bear and more

7/15 – Stay the Course, Hospital Socks and more

7/16 – Pennysick, In the Variant and more

Hi-Dive

7/13 – Air Traffic Controller, The Keeps and more

7/14 – Spells, Audio Visceral and more

7/15 – Love Gang, Axeslasher and more

HQ

7/10 – Creux Lies, Redwing Blackbird and more

7/11 – Dark Tuesdays

7/13 – Simple Syrup, Fun Machine and more

7/14 – Metalachi, Royals and more

7/15 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli

7/16 – Powerman 5000, Julien K and more

Knew Conscious

7/14 – Jason Hann, Future Joy

7/15 – Snakes & Stars, Aaron Johnston

Larimer Lounge

7/11 – Blood Red Shoes, Bleak Mystique

7/12 – Madilyn Mei, Nathaniel Riley

7/13 – Twisted Trixx, Dubhoundz and more

7/14 – DJ Dubby Dooya

7/14 – Touch Sensitive, Fuse and more

7/15 – The Mode, Alex Blocker and more

7/15 – Door, Remnant.Exe, Taruhh and more

7/16 – Kill Dyll, Whokilledxix and more

Levitt Pavilion Denver

7/15 – Super Chill

7/16 – The Dip

Lost Lake

7/10 – Rozzi, Sophia Galate, Nina and The Moonlighters and more

7/14 – Space Monkey Mafia, Younger Than Neil and more

7/15 – Eddie 8V, Johnny and The Mongrels

7/16 – Benjamin Jaffe, Megan Burtt and more

Marquis Theater

7/11 – Pool Kids, Sydney Sprague and more

7/12 – Grip, The White Moms and more

7/14 – Suicide Cages, Leveler and more

7/15 – Isadora Eden, Deth Rali and more

Mission Ballroom

7/15 – Dream Theater, Devin Townsend and more

Nocturne

7/12 – Matt Smiley Trio

7/13 – Paul Musso Quartet

7/14 – Taylor Clay Quartet

7/15 – Jenna McLean Quintet

7/16 – Tenia Nelson Trio

Number Thirty Eight

7/13 – Cross Eyed Jim

7/14 – Hellokenny

7/15 – Alicia Laforce, Scattergun and more

The Ogden Theatre

7/14 – Gogol Bordello

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/14 – Emefe

7/15 – Neo Soul Afro Fusion House Music

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The String Cheese Incident. Photo by Meg O’Neill.

7/11 – Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills and more

7/12 – Al Green with Colorado Symphony and more

7/13 – Trampled By Turtles, Amigo The Devil

7/14 – The String Cheese Incident, The John Fogerty Incident

7/15 – The String Cheese Incident, Kitchen Dwellers and more

7/16 – The String Cheese Incident, Thievery Corporation

Roxy Broadway

7/12 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

7/13 – Swing at The Roxy

7/14 – Racyne Parker

7/15 – Emelise Muñoz

7/15 – No Hands Brass Band, Dr. Lunch

Roxy Theatre

7/13 – Death in Denver: Ikabod Veins, Billy Winfield and more

7/15 – Adrian Covarrubias

Skylark Lounge

7/15 – Alana Mars, Deer Fellow and more

Summit

7/14 – Reggaton Rave

7/15 – Alternative Symphony: An Orchestra Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001

7/16 – Aleks Syntek, Fehr Rivas

Your Mom’s House

Photo courtesy of Your Mom’s House on Facebook.

7/10 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Vibe Girl, Glich and more

7/11 – Live Phish Stream

7/11 – Open Jam

7/12 – TMC, Ha$h Ro$$ay and more

7/13 – Kloud Forest, Elements  and more

7/15 – YMH  Takeover: Novakn, Liquid Cloud and more

7/16 – Jack and The Fun Guys, Full Corn Moon and more