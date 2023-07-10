This Week in Concerts – Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, The String Cheese Incident and More

This week in concert lineup features a diverse range of performances that will leave you wanting more. Disturbed is taking the stage at Ball Arena, bringing their hard-hitting rock sound to Denver. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, don’t miss Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa’s Mile High performance with Paramore closing the week — and that’s only Ball Arena.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Get ready for two unforgettable nights of Taylor Swift at Empower Field for The Eras Tour Friday and Saturday nights. If you can’t make it to either of the nights — just remember to breathe because Bluebird Theater has its own “Taylor Fest” pre-party where you can sing, dance, and connect with fellow Swifties the preceding Thursday.

Let’s not forget about our local talent. Head to Marquis Theater for performances by Isadora Eden and Deth Rali Saturday night and don’t miss the chance to support your local musicians.

Stay tuned to 303 Magazine for the latest concert updates and music news. Don’t miss out on these incredible shows happening throughout the week. Get ready to be swept away by the magic of live music in Denver.

7/14 – Tibasko, 2K’d and more

7/11 – Disturbed

7/12 – Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and more

7/13 – Paramore

7/13 – Hana

7/14 – Sebb Junior

7/11 – Electronic Tuesdays: Commodo and the June Winners’ showcase

7/13 – Bismyth, Psionic and more

7/13 – Hell_o, Nodes and more

7/15 – Meso, Sagz and more

7/15 – Crowell, Krizm and more

7/16 – The Rust & Friends: Johnny Black Benefit Show

7/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Bunkle, Grymetyme and more

7/13 – Zach Top

7/14 – Justin Holt, Estin & The 86’d

7/15 – Volores, The Patti Fiasco

7/13 – Taylor Fest

7/13 – Ave Grim

7/14 – Magnolia Boulevard, Handmade Moments and more

7/14 – The Green House Band, The Elegant Plums and ore

7/15 – Bikini Trill, Lola Rising and more

7/15 – Smith., Notixx and more

7/16 – $tupid Young, Star2 and more

7/13 – 12th Planet, Bandlez

7/14 – Cassian, Azzecca and more

7/15 – Enamour

7/15 – Bass Ops: Prosecute

7/15 – Critz

7/16 – Guerrilla Fanfare, Bourbon Brass Band

7/10 – Denver Jazz Orchestra

7/11 – Dave Devine, Greg Garrison

7/13 – Steve Denny Christmas in July

7/14 – Iies., Kid Astronaut

7/15 – Charlie Fox

7/14 – Taylor Swift

7/15 – Taylor Swift

7/10 – The Family Crest, The Study Abroad

7/11 – Drayton Farley, Travis Roberts and more

7/14 – Wallice, Nitefire and more

7/15 – The Goddamn Gallows, IV and more

7/16 – Cody Canada & The Departed, The Barlow and more

7/11 – Open Mic

7/14 – Stoney Larue

7/10 – Vlad Gershevich

7/11 – Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

7/12 – Diana Castro

7/13 – Dave Randon Trio

7/14 – Mile High Groove

7/15 – Mile High Groove

7/16 – Erik Boa

7/12 – Uncle Beef’s Band

7/14 – Your Own Medicine, My Life as a Bear and more

7/15 – Stay the Course, Hospital Socks and more

7/16 – Pennysick, In the Variant and more

7/13 – Air Traffic Controller, The Keeps and more

7/14 – Spells, Audio Visceral and more

7/15 – Love Gang, Axeslasher and more

7/10 – Creux Lies, Redwing Blackbird and more

7/11 – Dark Tuesdays

7/13 – Simple Syrup, Fun Machine and more

7/14 – Metalachi, Royals and more

7/15 – All Vinyl ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli

7/16 – Powerman 5000, Julien K and more

7/14 – Jason Hann, Future Joy

7/15 – Snakes & Stars, Aaron Johnston

7/11 – Blood Red Shoes, Bleak Mystique

7/12 – Madilyn Mei, Nathaniel Riley

7/13 – Twisted Trixx, Dubhoundz and more

7/14 – DJ Dubby Dooya

7/14 – Touch Sensitive, Fuse and more

7/15 – The Mode, Alex Blocker and more

7/15 – Door, Remnant.Exe, Taruhh and more

7/16 – Kill Dyll, Whokilledxix and more

7/15 – Super Chill

7/16 – The Dip

7/10 – Rozzi, Sophia Galate, Nina and The Moonlighters and more

7/14 – Space Monkey Mafia, Younger Than Neil and more

7/15 – Eddie 8V, Johnny and The Mongrels

7/16 – Benjamin Jaffe, Megan Burtt and more

7/11 – Pool Kids, Sydney Sprague and more

7/12 – Grip, The White Moms and more

7/14 – Suicide Cages, Leveler and more

7/15 – Isadora Eden, Deth Rali and more

7/15 – Dream Theater, Devin Townsend and more

7/12 – Matt Smiley Trio

7/13 – Paul Musso Quartet

7/14 – Taylor Clay Quartet

7/15 – Jenna McLean Quintet

7/16 – Tenia Nelson Trio

7/13 – Cross Eyed Jim

7/14 – Hellokenny

7/15 – Alicia Laforce, Scattergun and more

7/14 – Gogol Bordello

7/14 – Emefe

7/15 – Neo Soul Afro Fusion House Music

7/11 – Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills and more

7/12 – Al Green with Colorado Symphony and more

7/13 – Trampled By Turtles, Amigo The Devil

7/14 – The String Cheese Incident, The John Fogerty Incident

7/15 – The String Cheese Incident, Kitchen Dwellers and more

7/16 – The String Cheese Incident, Thievery Corporation

7/12 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

7/13 – Swing at The Roxy

7/14 – Racyne Parker

7/15 – Emelise Muñoz

7/15 – No Hands Brass Band, Dr. Lunch

7/13 – Death in Denver: Ikabod Veins, Billy Winfield and more

7/15 – Adrian Covarrubias

7/15 – Alana Mars, Deer Fellow and more

7/14 – Reggaton Rave

7/15 – Alternative Symphony: An Orchestra Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001

7/16 – Aleks Syntek, Fehr Rivas

7/10 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Vibe Girl, Glich and more

7/11 – Live Phish Stream

7/11 – Open Jam

7/12 – TMC, Ha$h Ro$$ay and more

7/13 – Kloud Forest, Elements and more

7/15 – YMH Takeover: Novakn, Liquid Cloud and more

7/16 – Jack and The Fun Guys, Full Corn Moon and more