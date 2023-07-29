The Perfect Going Out Outfit Inspo For This Summer

No matter the season, one thing is always true about the Mile High City — this city is always ready to grab a drink. Though Denver is known for being a casual city, there’s a time when locals like to trade in their Patagonia and Chacos for something more elevated to dance and drink.

With downtown hosting several prominent bars and clubs, people are always excited to go out with their friends for a guaranteed good time. This summer there are several trends to try and integrate your next trip out to the club — here’s your comprehensive guide for outfit inspiration for when your friends are heading downtown on the weekend for a night out.

Anything Crochet

This season, crochet pieces have been hot on the presses. Seeing crochet appear in a variety of knit weights, whether it’s a smaller weave or larger yarn, any crochet will be welcome on a Denver night this summer.

Crochet in all colors is a good choice for summer trends, but bonus points for anything in Barbie pink or bright colors. Really want to stand out with your crochet on a night on the town? Find the perfect matching crochet set to flaunt. Pair with a pair of strappy sandals and golden jewelry for the perfect bohemian vibe

Color Blocking Outfits

While color blocking is a trend with remnants from the early 2010s, it has found a reappearance this summer season. Though not entirely emulating the intensity of the past — like a neon yellow collared shirt underneath an orange top from 2011 — but a different color trim on a dress or top is beautifully on trend this season.

Simple basics with a twist of color is a welcome twist to a classic. Try a black mini dress with white trim on the neckline, or go for a more surprising combination with a green and blue trim. Pair with a heart necklace on a chunky chain and platform heels.

Cargo Pants and Body Suits

Though dresses and skirts are widely regarded as a safe option for going out and experiencing the city’s nightlife, this summer consider a more cool-girl look and attitude to your outfit. With wider-leg pants making a comeback earlier this season, cargo pants have followed closely behind.

Cargo pants paired with a simple body suit and some heels are a flawless, effortless pick. Try black cargo pants with a colored bodysuit underneath, or classic tan cargo pants with a black bodysuit and paired with block heels. With less fear of outfit mishaps from a low-top, which are extremely common in the nightlife scene, the body might find it easier to move and dance in this set as well. If it’s a bit of a chillier night, consider adding sleeves.

One Shoulder Tops and Dresses

For an elegant look that doesn’t seem to go out of style — the asymmetrical top or one sleeved look is sure to hit every time. The one shoulder top aids for a cheeky look when out downtown.

Try a cropped top with one strap and low-rise jeans for an effortlessly cool, or a one sleeved top tucked into a skirt. Pair with chunky platforms, a high ponytail, and big hoop earrings to tie this flirty look together.

Sheer Everything

For those wanting to stand out this weekend — try something that has been dominating the trends this season: a sheer top or dress overlay. Recommended for those hoping to achieve a sexy, confident look on the town, this outfit is sure to turn heads.

On the racks in a myriad of colors, you have a range of options to try out this trend. We recommend pairing a color-matching corset, bodysuit, or mini dress underneath. For shoes, pick a chunky pair of kicks for the most dancing possible, heels to dress it up, or cowboy boots for a bold statement.