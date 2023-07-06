July Fashion Roundup: 10 Denver Fashion Events Happening In Denver

It’s that time of year for block party barbecues, pool parties, and days out on the lake. That said, Colorado’s summer fashion season is in full swing and with that comes numerous events fit for any fashionista.

Here are 10 fashion events happening in Denver this July.

Glowin’ & Growin’ Fashion Marketplace

When: Friday, July 7 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Nurture, A Wellcare Marketplace—2949 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80211

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: Join Glowin’ & Growin’ the night before at their fashion showcase for a night of shopping. Come to this free event and join in the music, DJ, food, drinks and vibes. Find a new outfit from the vendors — who will be debuting their collection at the fashion show the following day. The Glowin’ & Growin experience offers great new services and upcoming brands.

Glowin’ & Growin’ Fashion Show

When: Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Nurture, A Wellcare Marketplace—2949 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80211

Admission: $44-$60 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Season two of Glowin’ & Growin’ comes to Denver this weekend to showcase, once again, their love for the Denver community. This fashion show is an immersive theatrical experience, that will feature live music and seven designers who will showcase their personal interpretation of what nurtures them. Designers include My Generation, Chromatiicat, Kozy, The Denver Ginger, Freaky Finds Vintage and Bill Boy Clothes//Mini Fridge Makes.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the non-profit organization, Lincoln Hills Cares.

The Denver Art Museum Presents “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy”

When: Tuesday, July 11 from 6-7 pm

Where: Sharp Auditorium, Hamilton Building, Lower Level—100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver, CO 80204

Admission: $5-$20 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Stop by the Denver Art Museum to hear Jill D’Alessandro, the Director and Curator of the Avenir Institute of Textile Arts and Fashion, discuss her final exhibition for the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco. This exhibit revolves around Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei. Pei is widely recognized as China’s first couturier with her jaw-dropping dress-making skills. D’Alessandro will discuss Pei’s path to becoming such a notable designer, as well as how she represented China in the fashion industry. She will highlight some of Pei’s most influential work from the past two decades, and highlight the designer’s most important collections.

Thrive to Strive Fashion Show

When: Saturday, July 15 from 1-5 pm

Where: The Roxxy on Broadway—554 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

Admission: $25 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: The Thrive to Strive fashion show is a celebration of local designers located around Colorado. This event will feature food, drinks, art, live music and, of course, a fashion show. Stop by this event and possibly discover your new favorite designer.

Denver Fashion Week Presents Fall ‘23 Model Workshop

When: Sunday, July 16 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: TBA

Admission: $50 (Purchase tickets here)

Ages: 8+

What to Expect: Are you a model looking to walk in one of the biggest fashion events happening in Denver? Are you looking to improve your skills before the audition date for the Denver Fashion Week Fall ’23 season nears? Well, you’re in luck. Denver Fashion Week model coordinator and runway producer Nikki Strickler will be hosting a modeling workshop to get models DFW ready. During this workshop, models will learn proper posture, arm placement, hand position, step and stride, turns and pivots and poses on the runway. The workshop will also prepare models for backstage, teaching proper etiquette. Models will also learn the ins and outs of the industry, preparing them for life beyond DFW. Attendees are asked to wear tight fitting clothing, heels for women and dress shoes for men.

GALIA LAHAV Bridal Trunk Show

When: July 21-30, upon appointment

Where: Little White Dress—1130 31st St., Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Book your appointment here

What to Expect: Did you say yes to the ring? Well, now it’s time to say yes to the dress. Finding the perfect wedding dress can be stressful, but GALIA LAHAV is here to help. Book an appointment to be the first to get your hands on the new, never-seen-before collection. Fall in love with a custom-fit wedding dress that is sure to make your perfect day perfect. Dresses range from $5,100-$7,680. Book your appointment today.

Denver Fashion Week Presents Fall ‘23 Model Auditions

Note: If you’ve previously walked for Denver Fashion Week you don’t need to attend auditions, just casting.

When: Sunday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: TBA

Admission: $10 (Purchase tickets here)

Ages: 8+

What to Expect: Is this your first time walking in Denver Fashion Week? Audition for the upcoming Fall’23 season for your chance to make it to casting. DFW is looking for fresh, new faces to appear on the runway this Fall. All models need to bring is a water bottle, a snack, a recommended comp card, and a strong runway presence. Models are asked to wear tight fitting clothing, heels for women and dress shoes for men. Please wear little to no makeup.



Models will be auditioning according to the following schedule:

10:30 a.m: Kids ages 8-13

11:15 a.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’4 height and under

12:30 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’5 – 5’7+ height

1:45 p.m.: Ages 14+ | 5’8 – 5’10 height

2:30 p.m: Ages 14+ | 5’11 height and up

Find more information here.

Kids Digital Fashion Design Camp

When: July 24-28 from 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

Where: University of Denver—2199 S. University Blvd., Denver, CO 80210

Admission: $749 (Buy a spot here)

Ages: 7-11

What to Expect: Let your kid create their own wardrobe. The camp will begin by teaching your children the most prominent trends seen in Los Angeles right now, the campers will start designing and creating their own clothing. They will learn how to create digital sewing patterns, design fabric patterns, develop a portfolio and create a mood board. By the end, they will be able to take home a custom tote bag with their new fashion brand’s logo, a certificate of excellence, a t-shirt and a lanyard.

Arts & Venues Cultural Runway: FashionAbility

When: Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building—144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $8.80-$44.80 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Come join Denver Arts & Venues for a drink and the continuation of their cultural runway. This runway show features segments by Lexie Bader —a professional model, snowboarder, mountain biker and double amputee—and Rachel Levine, a Japanese-American designer. Bader will present a line of bottoms and tops designed with accessibility and diversity in mind. Levine will present a line of soft silk clothing and host a workshop day-of teaching others Shibori silk dyeing. Military-inspired couture will also be seen at this event.

Thrift-Pop Outdoor Market

When: Sunday, July 30 from 12-5 p.m.

Where: Denver Central Market Parking Lot—2621 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Rounding out fashion events happening in Denver this month, ThriftCon presents Thrift Pop. Come enjoy this free outdoor market that will feature 30 vintage clothing and collectible vendors. Enjoy food, drinks, art and, of course, second-hand clothing. Stop by to complete your summer wardrobe for the 2023 season. Find more information here.