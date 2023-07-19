A Guide to Denver’s Wedding Fashion Scene

Wedding season is upon us, which means ivory gowns and expertly tailored suits are in high demand. This guide reveals what Denver has to offer for wedding fashion, including dresses, suits, tuxedos, bridal accessories and alterations.

Anna Bé Bridal and A&BÉ

Anna Walsh began Anna Bé Bridal Boutique, a luxury bridal store, in Denver in 2006. Since then, Anna Bé has expanded immensely with its sister shop, A&BÉ, which has nine locations across the United States. There have also been two more Anna Bé Bridal locations added outside of Denver. Walsh has most recently added a third brand into the mix, The Label by A&BÉ x Anna Bé.

What has its roots in Denver has become an unstoppable force in the national bridal industry with its romantic dresses and coveted shopping experience. Anna Bé Bridal carries designs from Katherine Tash, Eva Lendel, Ines Di Santo, Danielle Frankel, Monique Lhuillier and more.

Location: 2050 West 30th Ave., Denver, CO 80211

SuitShop

SuitShop is a Denver-based e-commerce company that carries suits for all genders and offers one of the largest size ranges of any suiting company. As a force for change in the suiting and wedding fashion industry, SuitShop offers suits that can be owned at a lower price than the typical cost of a rental. They make things easier on their customers by allowing them to mix and match their jacket and pant size selections according to their body type.

Location: 2000 West 30th Ave., Denver, CO 80211

Grace Loves Lace

Located in the Dairy Block, Grace Loves Lace is a warm, earthy bridal boutique in the heart of Denver’s arts scene. Customers are treated to their own private styling suite, where they can try on unique dresses that complement their personal style. Grace Loves Lace’s specialty gowns are often hand-crafted with premium materials, as well as ethically and sustainably made.

Location: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St. Suite 100, Denver, CO 80202

Sara Gabriel Bridal Accessories

Sara Gabriel is a Denver-based company that has ethically manufactured bridal accessories for over 20 years. Sara Gabriel, the CEO of her eponymous brand, founded her company based on the beauty of handmade items. The company’s team of highly-skilled artisans and designers are committed to crafting high-quality bridal accessories that will become heirlooms in the future.

Location: 1325 S Inca St., Denver, CO 80223

Bespoke Edge

Bespoke Edge is a family-run and industry-leading custom clothier serving clients all throughout Colorado by appointment. Appointments involve guidance through fabric, fit and style selections for custom suits, tuxedos, vests or shirts.

Location: 2806 Speer Blvd., Denver, CO 80211

Little White Dress Bridal Shop

Little White Dress Bridal Shop is located in a restored historic church building in RiNo. The Little White Dress team understands that wedding dress shopping can be intimidating, which is why they prioritize making brides feel as comfortable and empowered as possible. With spacious dressing rooms, gorgeous gowns and specialty attention, brides who visit the shop receive all the benefits of a luxury salon.

Location: 1130 31st St., Denver, CO 80205

Emma and Grace Bridal Studio

Located in RiNo, Emma and Grace Bridal Studio aims to bring out the beauty in every bride by offering a diverse array of unique styles. As a bridal studio rather than a boutique, they are able to design gowns, accessories and veils in-house. Their skilled team of designers and curated bridal selections make them a one-stop shop for Denver brides.

Location: 3353 Larimer St., Denver CO 80205

Luv Bridal

Luv Bridal specializes in carrying a wide range of colors and sizes of samples at their showroom. The shop is also known for its Reserve the Showroom experience, in which brides can enjoy an exclusive space for themselves and their entourage during a two-hour appointment with refreshments.

Location: 1361 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

Amanda’s Bridal & Tux

Amanda’s Bridal & Tux is a local wedding fashion staple. It is a family-owned company that has served the Denver metropolitan area for over 30 years. Located in Arvada, the shop’s team celebrates every bride and groom who step in the door. Amanda’s is also the exclusive Bridal Shop in Colorado featuring the Morilee Boutique. It carries an elegant and luxurious selection of Morilee by Madeline Gardner wedding dresses. Alongside bridal gowns and formal menswear, the shop features bridesmaid and mother-of-the-bride dresses.

Location: 7430 West 52nd Ave., Arvada, Colorado 80002

Brilliant Bridal

Brilliant Bridal is a modern boutique featuring five dressing rooms for appointments, as well as large viewing areas designed to accommodate walk-in brides. In the boutique’s cozy setting, brides can find over 600 bridal gowns in stock, providing plenty of opportunity for discovering their dream dress.

Location: 326 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

BALANI Custom Clothiers

BALANI Custom Clothiers has specialized in crafting suits of the highest standards for over 50 years. According to J.W. Marriott Magazine, BALANI is one of the top six tailors in the world. The brand’s reputation for using prestigious fabrics and customizing suits

Location: 201 Milwaukee St., Suite 200, Denver, CO 80206

Runaway Bridal

Runaway Bridal is a spirited bridal shop that provides an unconventional bridal experience. Inspired by cozy interiors and girls’ nights, the owners have curated a relaxed bridal experience. Every luxe gown in Runaway Bridal is exclusive to them and cannot be found anywhere else in Colorado.

Location: 3200 Larimer St. 2nd Floor, Denver, CO 80205

State & Liberty

Outfitting the entire wedding party can be a difficult experience. State & Liberty is a menswear company committed to creating an easier outfitting experience for everyone involved. During an appointment, the entire wedding party is fitted with stretchy performance fabrics and style options for a wide range of different body types.

Location: 2800 East 2nd Ave. #106, Denver, CO 80206

Perla Bridal

At Perla Bridal, finding the perfect wedding dress is treated as a celebratory experience. The shop offers exclusive rights to a selection of exquisite European designers who can customize dresses. The Perla Bridal team seeks to find stunning gowns that match the essence of the brides they work with.

Location: ​​836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204

Donna Beth Creations

Sometimes a dream dress needs a few alterations to fit like a glove. At Donna Beth Creations, routine alterations and custom work feel like a fun and stress-free experience for brides. Serving the Denver community for over 36 years, Donna Beth Creations is a reliable option for making a bride’s vision for her dress come true.

Location: 3201 East 2nd Ave. 2nd floor suite, Denver, CO 80206