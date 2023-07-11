Serving Justice at These Future Denver Pickleball Courts

As courts seem to slowly and silently disappear from the Denver region, Camp Pickle is making their mark with the go-ahead in creating more courts for open pickleball play. Politics may have gotten in the way of Congress Park but not CEO Robert Thompson’s plans.

As it pertains to pickleball, noise ordinances have been enforced around Denver. However earlier this year, Robert Thompson CEO of Angevin & Co., owner of Punch Bowl Social, announced his next business venture Camp Pickle. The venue will provide entertainment with pickleball courts attached. However, with the latest news of shutting down Congress Park’s pickleball courts, some were wondering if Camp Pickle will be able to happen. “We don’t anticipate issues with any of the noise ordinances we’ve seen locally or nationally since most of our courts are indoors. We need to activate 365 days a year with good and bad weather, so indoor courts are already part of our program,” said Thompson.

In lieu of the recent shutdown of courts, Thompson shares that the 5 acres, ground-up indoor and outdoor entertainment will indeed take time to build, Centennial is projected to be open in late summer of 2024. Their second development Fox Park in Globeville, which is much larger than Centennial will look to launch in 2025. While the option of these courts will not be available for at least another year, knowing there will be indoor-outdoor play for picklers should add a bit of hope to the community area. A win is a win in this situation even if it may not be centrally located like Congress Park was.

As pickleball has such a social aspect to the game already it will be even more social with the gaming diversity available at all Camp Pickle locations in Denver. This includes pickleball, duckpin bowling, private karaoke rooms, darts, bags, horseshoes, board games, foosball, and more. Also, local James Beard recognized chef phenom Manny Barella will have his culinary prowess on display with identical menus at Centennial and Globeville. We’ll also have self-pour draft walls at both locations, each with approximately 40 craft beers, 16 wines by the glass, and 10 craft cocktails, Thompson shared.

A third site is being scouted in Denver but for now, Centennial and Globeville will have to do in continuing more local pickleball play here in Denver.