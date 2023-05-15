Congress Park Removes Pickleball Courts

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world right now and Denver has followed that trend in creating an environment for pickleball lovers to congregate and play. Until Congress Park neighbors decided otherwise for the community.

One of the main issues for the unnecessary shutdown of this social dynamic and community was the constant noise complaints from the neighbors about the disturbance that allegedly occurred weekly from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Marc Nelson, Chairman of Denver Pickleball shares, ” The neighbors complained about us legally parking near their houses, playing music and some shouting by the more boisterous members who play. Another main complaint is that pickleball spilled over onto their precious unused tennis courts, which just shows everyone the desperate need for more courts.”

Congress Park has four fenced-in courts in its own area, right next to the alleyway. In the surrounding areas, sits unused tennis courts but at times are used by other pickleball players due to the limited space for actual pickleball play.

I, personally, play pickleball and have been able to witness the community and relationships that it has brought me and others that would’ve never formed if it was not for this sport. There are 250+ people who also agree and feel the same after this poll was taken on what Pickleball means for everyone who plays at Congress Park.

“Pickleball for me, means more than just playing a sport, it is an intellectual sport just as much as it is physical. Smart will always beat power. The community we fostered at congress park is like nothing I have ever seen at any other pickleball courts that I have traveled to,” said Nelson.

I too have never experienced such a welcoming and wholesome community. It did not matter where we came from, who we were, demographic, occupation or skill level, it was more than just a sport, like Nelson said. It was and still is a community that would not have been formed otherwise but a space where we all could come together and have good fun. It has very quickly become a life-changing experience for myself and others.

With pickleball removed from Congress Park, I wonder what the odds are it comes back. “There is a small shot it comes back. We need a new mayor and a new director of parks and rec that will move the courts west, install across the block and increase the parking and it could happen,” said Nelson.

It’s tough because playing pickleball you get the crowds that are here for fun and having a good time. Others are here for social and some intense games. Then you also get the top dog crews who are there to play, with only social chats after games, not during. Some courts are known for their own environment and Congress Park was known for all the above which is why so many people gravitated towards it.

For some people, this was their social circle and the only time they really were able to interact with others due to priorities, remote jobs and other various reasons but nonetheless, it’s not just a sport. It’s very unfortunate that the Congress neighbors did not see it that way. Despite basketball and tennis being there as well, pickleball had to go as it became political at the end rather than seeing it from a logical standpoint i.e., a relationally, mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually stimulating sport.

For now, the more local courts that are not centrally located like Congress, but still open to the public for open play are MLK, Northfield, Whitlock, Gates, Cornerstone, Clement and Huston Lake — despite being surrounded by houses. “You moved next to a park and this could have happened anywhere. As far as the future? Most of the new places that will pop up in the near future will be privately funded. I am trying to get Denver to build a central location of 24 courts,” said Nelson.