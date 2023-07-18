Not all laser hair removal providers are created equal! Here’s what you need to know to get the

best results and experience.

Many people dream of never shaving or waxing again. Unwanted hair, for some, can hinder confidence and keep them from being who they are. The decision to go hair-free is very personal, but if you’re sick of the endless shaving and waxing cycle and want to throw on a swimsuit or shorts at a moment’s notice, it’s time to research! Who you go to for laser hair removal will make a difference in the quality of your treatments and the longevity of your results.

Laser hair removal is a non-invasive, non-surgical procedure, but there can be some side effects, and not everyone performs it the same way. For insider info on picking the best laser hair removal clinic for you, we spoke to the nation’s largest laser hair removal provider and Denver’s premier laser hair removal provider Milan Laser Removal. Learn more about what to ask and what to look for when shopping around for laser hair removal!

Who’s performing the laser hair removal treatments?

Laser hair removal is non-surgical and an in-and-out treatment, but you still want to ensure that only highly trained professionals handle the treatments. At Milan Laser, for instance, only medical professionals perform laser hair removal treatments using FDA-cleared lasers, and all treatments are tailored to the client’s specific skin tone. Additionally, all Milan Laser providers are overseen by medical doctors to guarantee safe, effective sessions.

What laser hair removal equipment do they use?

Think there’s only one kind of laser? Nope! Different lasers can mean the difference between comfort levels, the efficacy of treatments, and whether or not they are safe and effective on all skin tones. Clinics like Milan Laser with new, well-maintained Candela GentleMax Pro lasers will be your best bet. The Candela GentleMax Pro works alongside cooling technologies to reduce potential discomfort providing clients with the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments.

Who has the correct laser for my skin tone?

It’s essential to ask providers which lasers they use because some providers actually tell clients they can’t treat darker skin tones. With the right provider and technology, laser hair removal works on all skin tones.

The Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser is a great example of a laser that treats the full skin tone spectrum. It contains two laser technologies: Nd: Yag and Alexandrite. The Alexandrite is used for lighter skin tones, while the Nd: Yag is best for brown to black skin tones. Therefore, Milan Laser can safely and effectively treat all skin tones and make hair-free skin a reality for everyone.

Who has the best reviews?

Reviews are a great way to gauge the quality of treatments and customer service. Always read reviews for what you need, and check out any before and after pictures available. Milan Laser is proud that, between all clinics, we have a 4.96 average star rating with thousands of customers satisfied with their results and service!

What about the efficacy of laser hair removal treatments?

In other words, who will get you the hair-free results you want? Clients at Milan Laser, on average, are 95%+ hair-free within seven to 10 treatments. Light from the laser targets and destroys hair follicles, so they can never grow again. When laser hair removal is performed correctly, the results of each treatment will be permanent—many see a noticeable difference after their first treatment.

Which laser hair removal providers offer the best value?

Always compare price lists and consider any promotional discounts or specials. Be wary of providers that sell limited laser hair removal packages, as not everyone will be hair-free in a certain amount of treatments. Some people need more treatments to see their desired results,

and at Milan Laser, we include our exclusive Unlimited Package™ with every body area purchased to guarantee our clients’ results for life. There’s no worrying about touch-up fees down the road if new follicles become active due to hormones, age, or genetics.

Who offers pricing plans to fit your budget?

Laser hair removal is an investment, and like many high-consideration purchases, not everyone can afford to pay it all upfront. But considering that an average of $10,000 is spent over a lifetime for those who shave their legs and underarms and about $17,000 for bikini waxing, it’s cost-effective!

Many providers offer payment options to help make laser hair removal a reality for everyone. For example, at Milan Laser, we believe everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful at a price they can afford. Hence, we offert affordable laser hair removal payment plans with payments to finyone’s monthly budget.

