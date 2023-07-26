A Summer Wedding Guide: Denver Edition

Planning a summer wedding involves a whirlwind of decisions, but when it comes to finding the perfect wedding dress, a stunning location and enlisting the expertise of talented designers and makeup artists is essential.

Wedding Dresses + Tuxes

In the heart of Denver, a treasure trove of bridal fashion and beauty awaits, where you can discover stunning wedding gowns, couture designers, skilled makeup artists, and more.

Embark on a journey through our summer wedding guide to find some of the best places in Denver to fulfill your wedding desires.

Blue Bridal Boutique

For the bridesmaids and bridal party, there’s a selection of places to choose from. Located in the Denver Design District at 685 South Broadway, Blue Bridal Boutique presents a variety of bridesmaid gowns as well as bridal gowns in a variety of designs and colors. Their large selection of designer dresses may be ordered in different sizes to fit the preferences of each bridesmaid.

Their designs are modern, lacey, and all-over luxurious. The trained advisers at the boutique give individualized advice to ensure a smooth and exciting shopping experience.

Ted’s Clothiers

For the stylish groomsmen and grooms of the Denver area, our summer wedding guide presents Ted’s Clothiers, located at 3476 South Broadway. Since 1975, they are a renowned menswear destination in the Denver area. This store carries a carefully picked assortment of suits, tuxedos, and formal accessories.

Ted’s Clothiers takes pride in providing individualized attention to groomsmen, ensuring that they select the appropriate fit and style to complement the wedding theme.

Andrisen Morton

Another unique find is Andrisen Morton, a must-see for groomsmen seeking elegant and luxury apparel.

This upscale men’s store at 270 St Paul St in Denver, offers a carefully curated selection of designer suits, shirts, and accessories. Andrisen Morton caters to discerning groomsmen looking for timeless elegance, with an emphasis on immaculate craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Tamara Nasr

Brides and grooms looking for a designer that caters to your needs and designs there are plenty of choices in Denver. Tamara Nasr is a local designer that not only designs and creates dresses for luxury occasions but also creates couture that is stunning on a runway. Nasr has worked with New York Fashion Week and currently creates her own designs.

Nasr received her Bachelor’s in fashion design in Lebanon and continued on to receive her Master’s in Italy. She has also worked in Paris at the Valentino Maison de Couture.

Her designs focus on color, fabrics, and embroidery, “My designs are rich in colors; I always work with new cuts and new fabrics,” Nasr said. “As for embroidery, I love to combine luxury goods with chains and copper to create that fancy twist. I combined the Swarovski ropes in my designs with a macrame touch.”

Her favorite piece in her collection is her rope dress, “ I was inspired by events in my own life,” Nasr said. “It’s crazy how life is complicated and beautiful at the same time. I used the Swarovski rope which is sparking and made the loops entangled where a move in one will affect the other much like my story.”

Nasr’s process in designing comes from confidence and pure love for the craft and her clients.

“The most unforgettable wedding dress I’ve ever designed is the bridal dress of the daughter of the minister of Congo. It was like a fairytale dress,” Nasr said, “The corset was fully embroidered with handmade flowers and Swarovski, with a 32 ft long train fully embroidered with the most romantic veil with handmade flowers along the entire train.”

Nasr has designed many wedding dresses and encourages new clients to meet her in her showroom located at 1092 Steele St in Denver.

Appointments can be scheduled through her website.

“Every customer is beautiful. I believe in the client wearing my dress, not the opposite. The dress should always show the beauty of our bodies,” Nasr said.

Wedding Locations

When planning your dream wedding, choosing the perfect location sets the stage for a truly memorable celebration — let our summer wedding guide help.

Nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Denver, Colorado offers an array of enchanting venues that cater to every couple’s unique vision. From rustic elegance to urban chic, this vibrant city boasts an abundance of stunning locations that will transform your special day into a cherished lifelong memory.

Let us embark on a journey through some of the best places in Denver to go when planning your wedding.

Denver Botanic Gardens: Nature’s Serenade

For nature enthusiasts, the Denver Botanic Gardens located at 1007 York St offers an idyllic setting that embraces the beauty of the outdoors.

Lush gardens, vibrant blooms, and tranquil ponds provide an enchanting ambiance for your ceremony and reception. Whether you opt for an intimate gathering in the romantic Woodland Mosaic or a grand celebration in the exquisite All-America Selections Garden, the botanical wonders of this venue will add an ethereal touch to your special summer day. The Denver Botanic Gardens ensures that your wedding photographs will be graced by the captivating colors and textures of nature.

Blanc: A Haven of Modern Elegance

Tucked away in the heart of Denver’s RiNo Art District at 3150 Walnut St, Blanc stands as a symbol of modern sophistication. This contemporary venue offers a sleek and minimalist backdrop, allowing your love to take center stage. The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, casting a warm glow upon your celebration. Blanc’s stylish interior can be tailored to suit your taste, whether you envision a chic cocktail reception or an intimate candlelit dinner. The venue’s rooftop deck also offers stunning panoramic views of the city skyline, creating a memorable backdrop for your wedding photographs.

Makeup + Hair Artists

Denver also has a variety of excellent makeup artists and beauty studios where brides can get their wedding day makeup done. Find the perfect bridal makeup using our summer wedding guide.

Makeup By Sameera

Makeup by Sameera is known for bridal beauty excellence in Denver, led by acclaimed makeup artist Sameera Ahmed.

Ahmed’s talent crosses cultural borders, providing brides with a truly individualized and inclusive experience. Ahmed specializes in various makeup methods and works closely with each bride to develop a look that complements their natural features and fits their vision. Makeup by Sameera is a popular choice for women who want to look radiant and confident on their wedding day due to her attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of a bride’s personality.

Maha Noorzai

In the bustling beauty scene of Denver, one self-employed makeup artist stands out with her exceptional talent and passion for her craft: Maha Noorzai. With a penchant for creativity and an eye for detail, Noorzai has built a name for herself as a go-to makeup artist for brides and clients seeking flawless transformations. Born and raised in Denver, Noorzai’s journey in the beauty industry began at the young age of 15, experimenting with colors and textures.

“I love being able to make people feel pretty for special life events like their weddings, prom, and any event they wanna particularly shine in,” Noorzai said.

Maha’s naturally gifted gift for understanding her client’s needs and enhancing their natural beauty has garnered her praises and admiration, whether it’s a dazzling bridal glow, a spectacular nighttime appearance, or a subtle upgrade.

“Being able to do makeup has given me opportunities to have really cool experiences from working as a traveling bridal makeup artist to working in fashion shows,” Noorzai said.

Denver is a wedding-style mecca, with an abundance of stores and skilled professionals ready to assist you in achieving your wedding vision. Whether you want a fairytale gown from Little White Dress Bridal Shop, timeless elegance and modern chic from Tamara Nasr’s designs, or a flawless beauty transformation from local makeup artists, Denver’s summer wedding fashion scene has something for every bride.

Explore these extraordinary locations using our summer wedding guide and allow the pros to lead you on a trip of style and beauty that will make your wedding day absolutely unforgettable.