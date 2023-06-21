Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/21 – 6/25

The weather is starting to look up this week in Denver, and pride fest is here! There are events to attend outside in the sunshine or inside with the shade — whatever tickles your fancy! Escape the office for live music and a snack on your lunch break at Denver City Center or shake off the week with an indie dance party at Ophelia’s. Conquer Hump Day with a flow session on International Yoga Day in the Sunken Gardens Park or celebrate the first day of summer with the Annual Pink Party at La Bouche Wine Bar. Ride horses and socialize or take the family for a movie night on Friday.

Attend the official Denver Pride Pub Crawl on Saturday or the 6th Annual Colorado Tiny House Festival.

Get pampered and prepped for the weekend at European Wax Center (*See center near you for details*) (*See center near you for details*)

When: June 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver City Center, 717 17th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Lunch hour just got a lot more relaxing. Pop out of the office for as long as you’re allowed and enjoy some music from the 2nd annual Summer Sounds Concert Series at Denver City Center. This week features a performance by Wrenn & Ian’s Libelula. They are described as upbeat, energetic and fun to watch. Catch a snack from Corner Bakery Cafe, Neveria Un Limon, French 75, Cheese Meat Board or Urban Cookie vendors. Shakey Graves When: June 22, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $50.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Americana musician Shakey Graves released his latest work Deadstock – A Shakey Graves Day Anthology in February this year, which featured a collection of previously unreleased material. He returns to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Katie Pruitt and Neal Francis as support. Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party

When: June 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $12, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Lipgloss is the country’s longest running indie dance party that takes place every month at Ophelia’s. Join in on the fun and bring your best dance moves to groove to all the indie hits.

kLL Bill and Hullabalo0 When: June 24, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $27.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: kLL Bill takes the stage this Saturday with Hullabalo0 and special guests R.O, eliderp and NUEQ. If you like bass music, this is the spot to be this weekend with the collaboration of DJs kLL sMTH and Mr. Bill as kLL Bill. In 2022, the duo released their EP kLL Bill.

When: June 25, doors 4 p.m., show 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $145+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Widespread Panic has been together since 1986 and holds the record for number of sold-out performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. They are compared to the likes of the Grateful Dead and Phish and are certain to impress with their jams and improvisational playing.

Annual Pink Party

When: June 21, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: La Bouche Wine Bar, 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: The French/American La Bouche Wine Bar is celebrating the first official day of summer with their Annual Pink Party. You can expect to be served seven featured rosé’s, a ham and cantaloupe melon special, music by DJ Terry Rose and giveaways. There will also be a sommelier at the event to talk through all of the wines.

Crawfish Boil When: June 22, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tom’s Starlight, 601 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $33, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Tom’s Starlight is hosting an authentic Louisiana Crawfish Boil with handcrafted cocktails from Tom’s Starlight and crawfish from The Crazy Cajuns. Plates are served with three pounds of crawfish, one corn on the cob and two potatoes. There are a limited number of plates available, so it is encouraged to pre-order plates on Eventbrite. June 22, 5 – 9 p.m.Tom’s Starlight, 601 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO$33, buy ticketsTom’s Starlight is hosting an authentic Louisiana Crawfish Boil with handcrafted cocktails from Tom’s Starlight and crawfish from The Crazy Cajuns. Plates are served with three pounds of crawfish, one corn on the cob and two potatoes. There are a limited number of plates available, so it is encouraged to pre-order plates on Eventbrite.

Horses & Happy Hour Ride & Dine Social

When: June 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Equestrians Riding School, 5200 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton, CO

Cost: $145, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For adults 21+, ride in Denver Equestrians Riding School’s 32,000 square-foot indoor arena and equestrian center using their tack, equipment and horses. The two hour group riding session will be followed by a happy hour social with barbecue, sides, wine and non-alcoholic beverages next to their fire pit. June 23, 6 – 8 p.m.Denver Equestrians Riding School, 5200 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton, CO$145, buy ticketsFor adults 21+, ride in Denver Equestrians Riding School’s 32,000 square-foot indoor arena and equestrian center using their tack, equipment and horses. The two hour group riding session will be followed by a happy hour social with barbecue, sides, wine and non-alcoholic beverages next to their fire pit.

Denver Official Pride Bar Crawl When: June 24, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Pour House on Market + Various Venues, 1410 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $14.99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Pride Month is coming to a close, don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through this special Denver Pride Bar Crawl. Attendees will take part in walking the streets that are lined with rainbow flags and other decorations of support, food, drinks, refreshments, music, dancing and entertainment. The Pride Bar Crawl is about love, acceptance and diversity, so come with friends or come alone and make friends — this space is intentionally inclusive and respectful towards all individuals. June 24, 4 – 10 p.m.Pour House on Market + Various Venues, 1410 Market St., Denver, CO$0 – $14.99, buy ticketsPride Month is coming to a close, don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through this special Denver Pride Bar Crawl. Attendees will take part in walking the streets that are lined with rainbow flags and other decorations of support, food, drinks, refreshments, music, dancing and entertainment. The Pride Bar Crawl is about love, acceptance and diversity, so come with friends or come alone and make friends — this space is intentionally inclusive and respectful towards all individuals.

Sunday Kölsch Service When: June 25, 1- 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 West 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver, CO

Cost: Free to attend. Stange fills $2.75 or $25 for 10 fills.

Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales is bringing the history and style of Kölsch beer, which is brewed in Cologne, Germany to Denver. Köbes will serve tables and place full glasses of Kölsch next to near-empty glasses so that drinkers never have to wait for a fresh ale. This event will occur on Sundays through Sept. 10.

When: June 21, 9 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 11th Ave. and Speer Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Bring your mat and water bottle and participate in a yoga flow session to energize your body, mind and spirit this year on International Yoga Day. There’s nothing like starting your day in nature, loosening up those tight muscles and refreshing your mind, especially on Hump Day. Sunken Gardens Park, 11th Ave. and Speer Blvd., Denver, COFree, reserve a spotBring your mat and water bottle and participate in a yoga flow session to energize your body, mind and spirit this year on International Yoga Day. There’s nothing like starting your day in nature, loosening up those tight muscles and refreshing your mind, especially on Hump Day.

Family Movie Night at the Fairgrounds

When: June 22, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: $7 per person at the door (credit/debit card only – no cash). 2 and under are free.

Lowdown: This week, the Fairgrounds are bringing Encanto to the screen – the old fashioned way. Don’t forget your picnic supplies, blankets, lawn chairs, kids or partner for a night under the stars. The concessions offer hotdogs, nachos, popcorn, chips and candy. Lawn games including Giant Jenga, corn hole, Connect 4 and hula hoops are available for pre-movie entertainment.

Battle of the Paddle – Denver

When: June 23, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Gates Tennis Center, 3300 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, get tickets

Lowdown: This Friday, hit the courts and practice your pickleball skills for a cause. The tournament will include food, drinks, music and community, with all proceeds going to Movement 5280. Host myTOD’s mission is to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged youth in the community. They are supporting Movement 5280 through this event, whose mission is “to provide a ‘family of support’ to homeless youth who have aged out of foster care and other at-risk young people lacking guidance as they transition to adulthood.” June 23, 4 – 7 p.m.Gates Tennis Center, 3300 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, COFree, get tickets here This Friday, hit the courts and practice your pickleball skills for a cause. The tournament will include food, drinks, music and community, with all proceeds going to Movement 5280. Host myTOD’s mission is to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged youth in the community. They are supporting Movement 5280 through this event, whose mission is “to provide a ‘family of support’ to homeless youth who have aged out of foster care and other at-risk young people lacking guidance as they transition to adulthood.”

Pride Fest 5K

When: June 24, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO

Cost: Free-$39.99 Register here

Lowdown:The Denver PRIDE 5K enables supporters of The Center on Colfax to raise funds in support of our mission. We provide critically important programs and services to Colorado’s LGBTQ community. 100% of each dollar raised by individual fundraisers goes directly to support our community members–including our youth center, health services, and social support groups. Join the race today!

