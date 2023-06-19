This Week in Concerts – Oliver Tree, George Strait and Denver Pridefest

This week in concerts, Oliver Tree will be taking the stage at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Country music fans won’t want to miss the legendary George Strait, who will be performing along with Chris Stapleton at Empower Field.
Celebrate Denver Pride and join the vibrant festivities across the city, including the Denver Pridefest at Civic Center Park. Embrace the spirit of love, acceptance, and unity as the city comes alive with the colors and energy of the LGBTQ+ community.
Stay tuned for more exciting concert updates and immerse yourself in Denver’s dynamic music scene by staying connected with 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
6/23 – Rochelle Jordan, Jaden Thompson and more
6/24 – SecondCity, Maro and more
Bar Standard
6/22 – Sam Blacky
TheBlack Box
6/20 – Juan Maclean
6/20 – DJ Battle: Skribble, Grad13nt and more
6/22 – Digital Vagabond, Ego Death and more
6/22 – DJ Puffia
6/23 – Goldie, Sinistarr and more
6/23 – Matos, Lovelace and more
6/24 – Foundation Audio 10 Year Anniversary: Chad Dubz, Lotu and more
6/24 – Zero T, Shoebox and more
6/25 – Foundation Audio Takeover
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
6/21 – Jacklen Ro, Knuckle Pups and more
6/23 – Pie Lombardi, Goodnight Native and more
6/24 – Colby Acuff
The Bluebird Theater
6/19 – Temples, Post Animal
6/21 – Melissa Etheridge
6/23 – Crystal Skies, N3wport and more
6/24 – Classixx, Bodega Cats and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/22 – Kr3ture, Equanimous and more
6/ 23 – Ghost Revue, Hello Mountain and more
6/23 – Desert Dwellers, Dillard and more
6/24 – The Whips, High Street Joggers Club and more
6/24 – Kill Bill, Hullabalo0 and more
6/25 – DJ Certified, Stunna Girl and more
The Church
6/22 – Ace Aura, Oolacile and more
6/23 – Noizu
City Park
6/25 – Ritmo Jazz Latino
Civic CenterPark
6/24 – DJ Deanne
6/25 – DJ T-Beatz
Club Vinyl
6/24 – Louie Jayxx
Dazzle
6/19 – Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors
6/21 – Rob Mullins Quartet
6/22 – Django Festival All Stars
6/23 – Dog Tags, +Ultra and more
6/24 – Kids’ Matinee: Animal Farm
6/24 – Same Cloth
Empower Field
6/24 – George Strait, Chris Stapleton and more
Globe Hall
6/20 – Lyn Lapid, Stephanie Poetri
6/22 – Sceptor of Eligos, Insipidus and more
6/23 – Catie Turner, Sophie Holohan
6/24 – Henry AZ, Benny Freestyles and more
6/25 – Almost Monday, Lady Denim and
Goosetown Tavern
6/20 – Open Mic
6/22 – Aughter, Nub and more
6/ 23 – Jay Martin
6/24 – Asylum of Ashes, Slaughterhouse Effect and more
The Gothic Theatre
6/21 – Pedro the Lion, Erik Walters
6/24 – Godflesh, Summerlands and more
The Grizzly Rose
6/23 – Conner Smith
Herb’s Hideout
6/19 – Vlad Gershevich
6/20 – B3 Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Gabe Mervine and more
6/21 – Diana Castro
6/23 – Mile High Groove
6/24 – Mile High Groove
6/25 – Venus Cruz
Herman’s Hideaway
6/21 – A Lack of Champions, Mineral King
6/22 – Adrenalin, Pretty in Punk and more
6/23 – Sacrifice the Sacred, Don’t Fear The End and more
6/24 – Herman’s Prideaway: Heavenly Powers, MarioWanna and more
6/25 – Lemon’s, Radio Fluke and more
Hi-Dive
6/22 – Bestial Mouths, Church Fire and more
6/23 – Los Dug Dug’s, Ritmo Cascabel and more
6/24 – Facs, Wave Decay and more
6/25 – JK Flesh, Terravault and more
HQ
6/20 – Dark Tuesdays
6/22 – Bob Log III
6/23 – Elway, Heart Lung and more
6/24 – Heart Attack Man, Arm’s Length and more
6/25 – The Swashbuckling Doctors, Stop the Presses and more
Knew Conscious
6/23 – Other Brothers, Johnny & The Mongrels
6/24 – Other Brothers, Taylor Scott Band
Larimer Lounge
6/20 – Moon Walker, Annabel Lee
6/21 – Arden Jones
6/22 – Bluuher, Loris and more
6/23 – Backdoor Sessions Collective
6/24 – Emma Hewitt, Emata and more
6/24 – DJ Paradime, DJ Yaakov
6/24 – Co-Line, Highline and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
6/21 – Ladama, Lolita
6/22 – Socer Mommy, mon cher
6/23 – Cake
6/24 – Izcalli, El Cro and more
6/25 – Brazilian Day: Ginga, Bateria
Lost Lake
6/21 – Elf Power, The Tammy Shine
6/23 – Katie Toupin, Julian Fulco Perron and more
6/24 – Tom Within, Bone Creature and more
6/25 – Sullen Mary, UltraLow and more
Marquis Theater
6/23 – Hello Seahorse!
6/24 – Tarja
6/25 – Off with Their Heads
Mission Ballroom
6/24 – Emancipator, RJD2 and more
Nocturne
6/21 – Big Swing Trio
6/22 – Zach Rich Quintet
6/ 23 – Bailey Hinkley Grogan Quintet
6/24 – Peter Sommer New Cool Quintet
6/25 – Renditions Dinner Concert
Number Thirty Eight
6/21 – Stephen Brooks Trio
6/22 – Panic Stricken
6/23 – Women Who Rock the Rockies: Melissa Ivey, The Melissa Crispo Band
6/25 – DJ Ginger Perry
The Ogden Theatre
9/20 – Palace, Human Barbie
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/22 – Rebirth Brass Band
6/23 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party
6/24 – Hype ’90s & 2000s Dance Party
The Oriental Theater
6/21 – I AM X, Carrellee
6/23 – Emo Night Brooklyn
6/24 – Cynic, Atheist and more
6/25 – Little Big
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/20 – Oliver Tree
6/21 – Louis Tomlinson
6/22 – Shakey Graves, Katie Pruitt and more
6/23 – Widespread Panic
6/24 – Widespread Panic
6/25 – Widespread Panic
Roxy Broadway
6/21 – Live Jazz Jam & Open Jazz Jam
6/22 – Swing at The Roxy: Jazz Over Easy
6/23 – Bob Barrick
6/23 – Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra, Warsaw Poland Bros and more
6/24 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Matthew Parrish
6/24 – Rigby Summer
6/24 – Devyn Rae, Lokana
6/24 – Siembra
Roxy Theatre
6/23 – Swisher Sleep
6/24 – Aco Nasa
Skylark Lounge
6/22 – Ghost Tapes, Glass Human and more
6/23 – Watch Yourself Die, Julian St. Nightmare andmroe
6/24 – Mr. Atomic, Addie Tonic and more
Your Mom’s House
6/19 – Tech House Mondays: BlackRose, Swigz and more
6/22 – Throwback Thursdays: Atroxx, Maro and more
6/23 – Knowmads, Benevolent Souls and more
6/24 – Lunar Ticks, Mr. Specific and more
6/25 – Keen Kalino, Kid Kosher and more