This Week in Concerts – Oliver Tree, George Strait and Denver Pridefest

This week in concerts, Oliver Tree will be taking the stage at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Country music fans won’t want to miss the legendary George Strait, who will be performing along with Chris Stapleton at Empower Field.

Celebrate Denver Pride and join the vibrant festivities across the city, including the Denver Pridefest at Civic Center Park. Embrace the spirit of love, acceptance, and unity as the city comes alive with the colors and energy of the LGBTQ+ community.

6/23 – Rochelle Jordan, Jaden Thompson and more

6/24 – SecondCity, Maro and more

6/22 – Sam Blacky

6/20 – Juan Maclean

6/20 – DJ Battle: Skribble, Grad13nt and more

6/22 – Digital Vagabond, Ego Death and more

6/22 – DJ Puffia

6/23 – Goldie, Sinistarr and more

6/23 – Matos, Lovelace and more

6/24 – Foundation Audio 10 Year Anniversary: Chad Dubz, Lotu and more

6/24 – Zero T, Shoebox and more

6/25 – Foundation Audio Takeover

6/21 – Jacklen Ro, Knuckle Pups and more

6/23 – Pie Lombardi, Goodnight Native and more

6/24 – Colby Acuff

6/19 – Temples, Post Animal

6/21 – Melissa Etheridge

6/23 – Crystal Skies, N3wport and more

6/24 – Classixx, Bodega Cats and more

6/22 – Kr3ture, Equanimous and more

6/ 23 – Ghost Revue, Hello Mountain and more

6/23 – Desert Dwellers, Dillard and more

6/24 – The Whips, High Street Joggers Club and more

6/24 – Kill Bill, Hullabalo0 and more

6/25 – DJ Certified, Stunna Girl and more

6/22 – Ace Aura, Oolacile and more

6/23 – Noizu

6/25 – Ritmo Jazz Latino

6/24 – DJ Deanne

6/25 – DJ T-Beatz

6/24 – Louie Jayxx

6/19 – Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors

6/21 – Rob Mullins Quartet

6/22 – Django Festival All Stars

6/23 – Dog Tags, +Ultra and more

6/24 – Kids’ Matinee: Animal Farm

6/24 – Same Cloth

6/24 – George Strait, Chris Stapleton and more

6/20 – Lyn Lapid, Stephanie Poetri

6/22 – Sceptor of Eligos, Insipidus and more

6/23 – Catie Turner, Sophie Holohan

6/24 – Henry AZ, Benny Freestyles and more

6/25 – Almost Monday, Lady Denim and

6/20 – Open Mic

6/22 – Aughter, Nub and more

6/ 23 – Jay Martin

6/24 – Asylum of Ashes, Slaughterhouse Effect and more

6/21 – Pedro the Lion, Erik Walters

6/24 – Godflesh, Summerlands and more

6/23 – Conner Smith

6/19 – Vlad Gershevich

6/20 – B3 Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Gabe Mervine and more

6/21 – Diana Castro

6/23 – Mile High Groove

6/24 – Mile High Groove

6/25 – Venus Cruz

6/21 – A Lack of Champions, Mineral King

6/22 – Adrenalin, Pretty in Punk and more

6/23 – Sacrifice the Sacred, Don’t Fear The End and more

6/24 – Herman’s Prideaway: Heavenly Powers, MarioWanna and more

6/25 – Lemon’s, Radio Fluke and more

6/22 – Bestial Mouths, Church Fire and more

6/23 – Los Dug Dug’s, Ritmo Cascabel and more

6/24 – Facs, Wave Decay and more

6/25 – JK Flesh, Terravault and more

6/20 – Dark Tuesdays

6/22 – Bob Log III

6/23 – Elway, Heart Lung and more

6/24 – Heart Attack Man, Arm’s Length and more

6/25 – The Swashbuckling Doctors, Stop the Presses and more

6/23 – Other Brothers, Johnny & The Mongrels

6/24 – Other Brothers, Taylor Scott Band

6/20 – Moon Walker, Annabel Lee

6/21 – Arden Jones

6/22 – Bluuher, Loris and more

6/23 – Backdoor Sessions Collective

6/24 – Emma Hewitt, Emata and more

6/24 – DJ Paradime, DJ Yaakov

6/24 – Co-Line, Highline and more

6/21 – Ladama, Lolita

6/22 – Socer Mommy, mon cher

6/23 – Cake

6/24 – Izcalli, El Cro and more

6/25 – Brazilian Day: Ginga, Bateria

6/21 – Elf Power, The Tammy Shine

6/23 – Katie Toupin, Julian Fulco Perron and more

6/24 – Tom Within, Bone Creature and more

6/25 – Sullen Mary, UltraLow and more

6/23 – Hello Seahorse!

6/24 – Tarja

6/25 – Off with Their Heads

6/24 – Emancipator, RJD2 and more

6/21 – Big Swing Trio

6/22 – Zach Rich Quintet

6/ 23 – Bailey Hinkley Grogan Quintet

6/24 – Peter Sommer New Cool Quintet

6/25 – Renditions Dinner Concert

6/21 – Stephen Brooks Trio

6/22 – Panic Stricken

6/23 – Women Who Rock the Rockies: Melissa Ivey, The Melissa Crispo Band

6/25 – DJ Ginger Perry

9/20 – Palace, Human Barbie

6/22 – Rebirth Brass Band

6/23 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party

6/24 – Hype ’90s & 2000s Dance Party

6/21 – I AM X, Carrellee

6/23 – Emo Night Brooklyn

6/24 – Cynic, Atheist and more

6/25 – Little Big

6/20 – Oliver Tree

6/21 – Louis Tomlinson

6/22 – Shakey Graves, Katie Pruitt and more

6/23 – Widespread Panic

6/24 – Widespread Panic

6/25 – Widespread Panic

6/21 – Live Jazz Jam & Open Jazz Jam

6/22 – Swing at The Roxy: Jazz Over Easy

6/23 – Bob Barrick

6/23 – Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra, Warsaw Poland Bros and more

6/24 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Matthew Parrish

6/24 – Rigby Summer

6/24 – Devyn Rae, Lokana

6/24 – Siembra

6/23 – Swisher Sleep

6/24 – Aco Nasa

6/22 – Ghost Tapes, Glass Human and more

6/23 – Watch Yourself Die, Julian St. Nightmare andmroe

6/24 – Mr. Atomic, Addie Tonic and more

6/19 – Tech House Mondays: BlackRose, Swigz and more

6/22 – Throwback Thursdays: Atroxx, Maro and more

6/23 – Knowmads, Benevolent Souls and more

6/24 – Lunar Ticks, Mr. Specific and more

6/25 – Keen Kalino, Kid Kosher and more