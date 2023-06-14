Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/14 – 6/18

Find entertainment through crafts, comedy or cirque cabarets this week in Denver. Indulge in whiskey and doughnuts, tropical dishes and cocktails or summer beer tastings. If weather allows, you’ll want to make it to one of the outdoor shows this week featuring Dirty Heads, Stick Figure, Atmosphere, Umphrey’s McGee and moe. If that’s not quite your speed, there is a Nothing But Nineties-themed set at Clear Creek Valley Park and a Summer Sessions show at Commons Park. For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE

Summer Concert Series: Nothing But Nineties When: June 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: 3700 W. 58th Pl., Arvada, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Clear Creek Valley Park is hosting four concerts this summer. The event this Wednesday is the first of the series with the theme of Nothing But Nineties. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a set of 90’s hits from all of your favorite grunge rock and boy bands. Smokin’ Bones barbecue, Peyote Tacos or Italian ice and gelato from Repicci’s and beer will be available to enjoy during the tunes. Conquer Hump Day this week with some good old music nostalgia. Summer Sessions: Raffaella When: June 15, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Commons Park, 15th St. & Little Raven St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Stop by on the third Thursday of every month through August for the Summer Sessions at Commons Park. This week, New York City singer-songwriter Raffaella performs at the riverfront park’s venue. Get there early to see Lokana and Grace Devine open up the evening. Food, cocktails, lagers and more will be available on site. Dirty Heads, Stick Figure, Atmosphere

When: June 16, doors 4 p.m., show 5 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $49.50 – $149.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This evening of music is packed with talent, soul and reggae. Not only do guests get to enjoy live music on a summer night at an outdoor venue, they get a headline slot filled with three legendary bands: Dirty Heads, Stick Figure and Atmosphere. The night will also open with three artists: DENM, The Grouch and Mike Love. Get out of your work week as fast as you’re allowed and head straight to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre to kick off the weekend.

Umphrey’s McGee & moe. When: June 17, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $53+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Saturday marks night two of moe. and Umphrey McGee’s stay at Red Rocks. For a night of quality jams, you won’t want to miss this last chance to see them in Colorado for this tour run. These two bands have been performing for over 25 years and are still a thrilling pleasure to see live. Don Toliver

When: June 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $81+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: In February, American rapper and singer-songwriter Don Toliver released his third studio album Love Sick. Toliver now embarks on the North American tour in support of the release with a stop at the Fillmore Auditorium. He is joined by record producer and rapper Pi’erre Bourne.

Aloha at Altitude – Dinner & Cocktail Pairing

When: June 14, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $125, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The snow is gone, but even still, Denver isn’t exactly tropical. Channel that out-of-state vacation energy through this dining experience in the outdoor gardens of Ironton which will feature three specialty courses paired with a craft cocktail, a guided spirit tasting and music. Prepare to feast on delicious dishes such as ahi tuna, scallops and passion fruit cheesecake.

Taste of Summer Beer Dinner When: June 15, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Ln., Littleton, CO

Cost: $75, buy tickets

Lowdown: Chef Kristen has hand-crafted a menu for this community style dinner event. Each course is paired with a Breck Brew that compliments the dish and this summer season. Think of salads and peach wheats, shrimp cocktails and pilsners, filets and lagers, peach cobblers and hazy IPAs. June 15, 6 – 9:30 p.m.Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Ln., Littleton, CO$75, buy tickets here Chef Kristen has hand-crafted a menu for this community style dinner event. Each course is paired with a Breck Brew that compliments the dish and this summer season. Think of salads and peach wheats, shrimp cocktails and pilsners, filets and lagers, peach cobblers and hazy IPAs.

South University Farmer’s Market

When: June 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 5859 South University Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: ‘Tis the season for fresh produce and nothing quite measures up to what is grown locally. Head to the farmer’s market in Greenwood Village for that fresh produce, along with other delicious foods, breads and more from local farmers, ranchers and artisans.

10th Annual Whiskey + Donuts

When: June 17, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Auraria Campus, 1201 5th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $59.99, buy tickets

Lowdown: Forget that summer diet for the day and get to the Auraria Campus to see local doughnut vendors from all across the front range team up with local distilleries to create the perfect Saturday snack event. Doughnuts and distilleries — this event speaks for itself. June 17, 2 – 5 p.m.Auraria Campus, 1201 5th St., Denver, CO$59.99, buy tickets here Forget that summer diet for the day and get to the Auraria Campus to see local doughnut vendors from all across the front range team up with local distilleries to create the perfect Saturday snack event. Doughnuts and distilleries — this event speaks for itself.

Father’s Day Beer and Grub When: June 18, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO

Cost: $15 – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Celebrate Father’s Day in a fun way: 9-hole mini golf, axe throwing, bingo, live music, $10 off lunch/dinner from local food trucks and a beer tasting at the BARBOX. Kids under 5 are free. Summer Exhibition Opening: Tomashi Jackson and Anna Tsouhlarakis

When: June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $75, buy tickets

Lowdown: Two exhibitions open this Wednesday at the MCA Denver. Kick off the summer art season with Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe and Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities. The Mañanas, a Denver band, will perform a set outside before KDJ Above DJs on the rooftop and the Maiz Denver food truck will be serving their Mexican cuisine. June 14, 7:30 p.m.Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, CO$25 – $75, buy tickets here Two exhibitions open this Wednesday at the MCA Denver. Kick off the summer art season with Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe and Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities. The Mañanas, a Denver band, will perform a set outside before KDJ Above DJs on the rooftop and the Maiz Denver food truck will be serving their Mexican cuisine.

ArtPark Al Fresco: Flower Mandalas with Kia Ruiz + Shawn Bowman

When: June 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Lowdown: Beet and Yarrow is donating cuttings of plants and flowers for this event where guests can create floral mandalas. Yoga teacher and permaculturist Kia Ruiz and arts educator Shawn Bowman will instruct the attendees through the workshop. ArtPark Al Fresco will continue through July with various opportunities to create interactive objects, from collage art with a local artist to frankencreatures (where you will cut up old creatures and sew them back together). All supplies and dinner included.

Sensatia

When: June 16, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3001 Walnut St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39 – $95, buy tickets

Lowdown: Sensatia, presented by Quixotic, is a cirque cabaret where guests will be “transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated cocktails.” The story of Sensatia follows two uninspired artists –a mechanical ballerina and overworked violinist — who discover the backstage of a fantasy cabaret and their passions are awakened. June 16, 8 – 9:30 p.m.The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3001 Walnut St., Denver, CO$39 – $95, buy tickets here Sensatia, presented by Quixotic, is a cirque cabaret where guests will be “transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated cocktails.” The story of Sensatia follows two uninspired artists –a mechanical ballerina and overworked violinist — who discover the backstage of a fantasy cabaret and their passions are awakened.

Ben Schwartz & Friends

When: June 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver, CO

Cost: $45 – $149, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Ben Schwartz is an actor and comedian who has starred and appeared in a number of shows, most popularly as Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation. He was also the voice of Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. If you liked Middleditch and Schwartz on Netflix, where the comedian performed hour-long improv sets alongside Thomas Middleditch, this tour is for you. Schwartz continues his talent and skill of improv comedy in Ben Schwartz & Friends this Saturday.

Father’s Day Classic 5K/10K