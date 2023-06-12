This Week in Concerts – ILLENIUM, T-Pain, Juneteenth Music Festival and More

This week in concerts is abuzz with excitement as ILLENIUM, the electrifying electronic music artist, prepares to grace the stages of Ball Arena and Mission Ballroom, promising an unforgettable audiovisual experience. The following Saturday, the incomparable T-Pain will take over Mission Ballroom, delivering an unmissable night filled with infectious hip-hop and soulful R&B vibes.

In addition to the usual concert venues, music enthusiasts can also celebrate Juneteenth this weekend in Denver’s Historic Five Points neighborhood. With plenty of food, refreshing drinks and live music, including the soulful sounds of Musiq Soul Child, the festivities promise to be a vibrant celebration. For those seeking a more laid-back and groovy experience, City Park Jazz offers a summer concert series that showcases a diverse lineup of talented artists.

To ensure you don't miss a beat, stay connected for future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news

6/16 – Plush Managements Inc, Liz Khalifa and more

6/17 – Josh Butler, 2Take and more

6/15 – Beltran

6/13 – Charles Nimbus, Wolf’d and more

6/15 – Eastghost, Trigo and more

6/15 – Esoteric, Rich Coa$t and more

6/16 – Benzmixer, Saigga and more

6/16 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Liamic, H Lite and more

6/18 – Open Decks featuring Nikademis

6/14 – Phix, Tre Verse and more

6/15 – Weary Bones, Jackson Harkness and more

6/16 – Heartsick Heroine, Purge the Heretics and more

6/17 – Punk is Dad 5, Fast Eddy and more

6/12 – Del Amitri

6/16 – Bury Mia, Suitable Miss and more

6/17 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Grateful Dead

6/17 – The Blue Stones, Compass & Cavern and more

6/15 – Pimps of Joytime, Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes and

6/16 – Club Blush: An Ethereal & Euphoric Dance Night with the music of Rufus Du Sol, Flume and more

6/17 – Barrington Levy, Kbong & Johnny Cosmic and more

6/13 – 12th Planet

6/18 – Dotsero

6/12 – Mariachi Alma Del Folklore

6/13 – Ron Miles

6/15 – The Renwick Brothers

6/16 – Big Chief Donald Harrison

6/17 – Bill O’Connell Latin Jazz Quartet

6/18 – Father’s Day Brunch with Adam Bodine

6/18 – Bill O’Connell Latin Jazz Quartet

6/17 – ILLENIUM

6/16 – Dirty Heads, Stick Figure and more

6/12 – Thrice

6/13 – Bones, Xavier Wulf and more

6/13 – Earth, Burning Sister

6/14 – Billie Marten, Olivia Kaplan

6/16 – Jon Stork, Darcy Nelson and more

6/17 – Louise Post, Bukets and more

6/18 – Annie DiRusso, Hannah Cole

6/16 – Team Nonexistent, Hen and the Cocks and more

6/17 – Missy’s B-Day Bash: The 3 Amigos

6/13 – Ghostland Observatory

6/16 – Prayers, Darksiderz

6/17 – Eels, Austin Antoine

6/16 – Kolby Cooper

6/12 – Vlad Gershevich

6/13 – B3 Jam Jazz: Braxton Kahn, Daryl Gott and more

6/14 – Hump Day Funk Jam

6/15 – Dave Randon Trio

6/16 – Alive on Arrival

6/17 – Alive on Arrival

6/18 – The Rescue Dogs

6/14 – Stereo Ontario & The Salesman

6/15 – James Martin Band, Half Maxx and more

6/16 – The Fabulous Boogienauts, Johnny Got Rox

6/17 – The Purple Party: Paizley Park

6/18 – The Purple Party: Paizley Park

6/12 – Drowse, Agriculture and more

6/15 – Legs. The Band, Hen andthe Cocks and more

6/16 – Dirty Few, White Lightning Co. and more

6/17 – Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Cryptic Witch and more

6/18 – Child of Night, Dream of Industry and more

6/13 – Dark Tuesdays

6/14 – Sund Dried Vibes, Higher The Mountain

6/15 – Last Chance for First Place, Better Than Dead and more

6/16 – Voideater, Worry and more

6/17 – ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano and DJ Eli

6/16 – Photon & Friends

6/13 – Rosie, Theo Kandal and more

6/14 – Joan Harriette

6/15 – Snaxxx, Weeb Trash and more

6/16 – Do Cool Shit with Your Friends

6/17 – DJ Rockstar Aaron

6/17 – DJ EnSueno

6/17 – Rafi, GS5 and more

6/18 – The Iceman Special, The Keeps and more

6/15 – Garbage and Noel, Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and more

6/16 – Central City Opera

6/17 – Sage Francis, Wheelchair Sports Camp and more

6/18 – Kutandara, Taffie Matiure and more

6/14 – Olivia Jean, French Cuffs

6/15 – Lady Romeo, Summer Bedhead and more

6/16 – Sour Magic, The Crooked Rugs and more

6/17 – The Astronomers, Blush and more

6/18 – Stone Disciple, Wolf Lingo and more

6/13 – Bang Yong Guk

6/14 – Cub Sport

6/17 – Be Our Guest: A Disney DJ Night

6/18 – Giovannie & The Hired Guns

6/11 – Trey Anastasio Trio, Dezron Douglas and more

6/16 – ILLENIUM

6/17 – T-Pain, Tobi Lou

6/14 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet

6/15 – Zach Rich Quintet

6/16 – Bailey Hinkley Grogan Quintet

6/17 – Peter Sommer New Cool Quintet

6/18 – Seth Lewis Quintet

6/16 – DJ Simone Says

6/17 – Taylor Hunnicutt, Something Slight

6/15 – Lovelytheband, Beach Weather and more

6/18 – Rival Sons, The Black Angels and more

6/16 – Just a Girl, The Barre Chord Bangers

6/16 – Hells Belles, The Blackouts

6/13 – Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic and more

6/14 – Whiskey Myers, Whitey Morgan and more

6/15 – Whiskey Myers, The Record Company and more

6/16 – Umphrey’s McGee, moe.

6/17 – Umphrey’s McGee, moe.

6/18 – Stick Figure, Pepper and more

6/14 – Live Jazz & Open Jam: Jonas Peterson Group

6/15 – DJ Open Decks

6/16 – The Thread Barons

6/16 – Skyfloor, Bow Shock and more

6/17 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ AceOne

6/17 – Katie Quick

6/17 – Michele Castro

6/18 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Kaybay

6/16 – Whitney Peyton

6/17 – The Denver Underground Pride Fest: Plasma Canvas, Celestial Wizard and more

6/18 – Deadpan, Public Lobotomy and more

6/17 – Joy Subtraction, Elegant Everyone and more

6/16 – Benson Boone

6/17 – Afro Rave

6/18 – Vibes in The Park with Squizzy Taylor, DJ Simone Says and more

6/15 – Luxury Hip-Hop: DJ Ambitious Boy, Destiny Shynelle

6/16 – Danny Avila

6/18 – KDJ Above, Musiq Soul Child and more

6/12 – Electric Mondays: Kyo6, ERhgo and more

6/13 – Open Jam

6/14 – Wired Wednesdays: GLTY, Egokillerz and more

6/15 – Casa Del Fuego: Sonrizas, Wobble Haus and more

6/16 – Vaguely Relatable, The River and more

6/17 – Docfunk, Sierra Myst and more

6/18 – Adrenalin, Die Like Bothans and more