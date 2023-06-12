McDevitt Taco Supply is synonymous with quality tacos, delicious margaritas, and a fun staff in a laid-back atmosphere. They can be found slinging tacos at their South Boulder & RiNO Denver restaurants, the Sanitas Brewing Co in Boulder, and at music festivals around the country. Customers rave about their unique wedding and event catering services, ranging from classy to casual. And their newest business venture, heady coffee co., features handcrafted coffee drinks made with locally roasted beans.

It seems that McDevitt Taco Supply can be found all over Colorado’s Front Range – but that wasn’t always the case. McDevitt’s story is one of slow and deliberate growth combined with a knack for recognizing opportunity and jumping when it should arise.

McDevitt Taco Supply started in 2011 on the Pearl Street Mall with a single taco cart. Founder Bradford McDevitt had a dream and the ambition to create uniquely delicious tacos, made with quality ingredients and sold at a reasonable price.

After a few years of success on Pearl Street, McDevitt partnered with Sanitas Brewing Company in Boulder and built a second taco cart that would become a permanent fixture on the Sanitas patio, serving tacos to their beer-loving customers.

The taco business further expanded into the music festival scene with a new taco cart dubbed Super Heady Tacos. The neon TACO sign soon became a staple at music festivals across the country, and the energetic, hard-working, and fun group of taco-slingers gained just as much notoriety.

With multiple taco carts in use at various locations, it was only a matter of time before McDevitt outgrew their commissary kitchen, and built their first brick-and-mortar location. In 2017, McDevitt Taco Supply opened in the Meadows Shopping Center on Baseline Road in Boulder, Colorado.

In 2022, MTS operations were expanded into the space adjacent to the Boulder restaurant, and heady coffee co. was opened.

Then, in perhaps the biggest move yet, McDevitt Taco Supply opened a rooftop restaurant and bar in Denver’s RiNo district. Located atop the hip new Vīb Hotel, the Denver rooftop features McDevitt classics, along with some unique-to-Denver offerings. The Denver hotel also features heady coffee co. in the lobby.

Throughout the growth and changes, McDevitt Taco Supply and the family of taco slingers have maintained the traits that were instilled in that very first taco cart – serving delicious food and drinks made from quality ingredients, with an attitude based on fun and the enjoyment of tacos!

What’s next for McDevitt Taco Supply? Stay tuned…