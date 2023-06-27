Get Your Dink on at These Surrounding Denver Pickleball Courts

Having grown over 153% in the past three years and still growing, pickleball is taking the country by storm but more specifically Denver by stride. Despite the pickleball court politics with the recent shutdown of Congress Park and Infinity Park, you can still get your dink on at these Denver surrounding courts.

MLK

Where: 39.77061648386922, -104.90826368365806

The Lowdown: A little more North of Denver is the MLK courts are four designated permanent courts for open play. Though once the sun goes down you’re pickle is done as there are no lights constructed currently at this park. There is no seating available at this location so it is suggested to bring your own.

Prospect Park

Where: 39.77677293455035, -105.12461453856568

The Lowdown: Wheatridge has it all. Water for ambiance, picnic tables, incredible sunset views and located at a park in a walkable area, Prospect Pickleball Courts are the place to be for your summer nights. These permanent pickle courts are not available for rental at this time.

Huston Lake

Where: 39.70083482018914, -105.01777465910392

The Lowdown: There are four permanent outdoor pickleball courts available at Huston Lake. The option of renting courts or popping in on a game for free open play with the paddle stack system is available.

Westlands Park

Where: Westlands Park, 5701 S Quebec St, Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: In the middle Greenwood Village, tucked away in the south-west side of the rec center are two permanent courts for free open play and rental at Westlands. This spot is more unknown than the rest so whether it’s immediately after work, during your lunch break, or morning time, these courts are perfect if you want to get in a quick session without the hassle of crowds.

Northfield

Where: 39.79794318697639, -104.8786423222241

The Lowdown: Even further North of MLK resides Northfield pickleball courts. Otherwise located on the east side of Northfield High School, right next to the tennis courts, lays four permanent pickle courts for your enjoyment. Rental is an option otherwise free open play is available too.

Jewish Community Center (JCC)

Where: JCC Tennis Center, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246

The Lowdown: Want an indoor option? Check out these indoor courts located at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) for some indoor pickle action. This location has temporary nets only and taped lines on top of tennis lines. Non-members cost $10, members cost $5. Book your Reservations today.

Clement Park

Where: 39.605773772985685, -105.07482160676604

The Lowdown: 10 newly added permanent pickleball courts have arrived at Clement Park. A sweet cherry on top is these courts also give you the option to play into the night for those who know how real the addiction is. Court rental is available as well as free open play.

Cornerstone Park

Where: 39.62122689127798, -105.0020414246066

The Lowdown: Just south of Denver, across the street from Pirates Cove water park, Cornerstone Park has six permanent nets and courts available for play. Leagues are also held at this court as well as local tournaments. Sign up today if you’re interested in turning up the heat, in the kitchen, in your game.

Tanks

Where: Tanks Skate Park, 10371 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch

The Lowdown: For my suburb picklers, located straight down South Broadway to the end intersecting with E. Wildcat Reserve Parkway, is a hockey rink turned pickleball court called Tanks. They have four temporary nets for pickle play. Reservations can be made on these courts or free open play is an option too.

Eisenhower Park

Where: 4300 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO 80222

The Lowdown: Hidden on the East side of Colorado BLVD, Eisenhower pickleball courts are your neighborly courts that do not have leagues on them nor are they that busy. Allowing more court time during games. They do have a paddle stacking system if and when these four courts get busy. No seating is available so it is encouraged to bring your blankets and chairs for comfort.