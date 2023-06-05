5 Pride-inspired Cocktails To Try This Month

Excited to discover new, fun drinks during the summertime? Along with Pride month’s arrival comes fresh specialty cocktails created specifically for the season. We have compiled a list of five of our favorite limited-edition cocktails offered only in June to celebrate Pride. Many of the drinks on this list directly benefit the LGBTQIA+ community, so feel good about supporting a great cause while enjoying some of the best refreshments in the Denver area.

Kachina Cantina

Where: 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Price: $13

The Lowdown: To start out your journey, head down to the Kachina Cantina on Dairy Block to try out its Pride cocktail, the Glitter-ita, made with organic butterfly tea-infused tequila, agave syrup and lime. Garnished with a glitter rim, this colorful cocktail is a must-try and perfect for your Instagram story during Pride month. Also, $1 of each Glitter-ita sold will be donated to the Transgender Center of the Rockies, which is a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit in the Denver area.

Poka Lola Social Club

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Price: $15

The Lowdown: Take a quick walk down the block for your next cocktail adventure at Poka Lola Social Club with its drink, P.S. Love is Love, made with Titos’s Vodka, passion fruit and vanilla bean. This fruity number, along with two other Pride-themed cocktails on the menu, will also be donating $1 from each drink to the Transgender Center of the Rockies. Make sure to also give its other Pride drinks, Walk Of (NO) Shame, a piña colada and strawberry daiquiri swirled and the Born This Way, made with gin, blue curacao and lemon, a taste as well while visiting.

Citizen Rail

Where: 1899 16th St Mall, Denver

Price: $15

The Lowdown: For your following Pride-themed mixture, head over to 16th Street Mall to Citizen Rail located in Limelight Hotel to enjoy its Born Into Love cocktail, made with Absolut Elyx, watermelon, basil and cocktail glitter. This sparkly beauty makes a statement in terms of its presentation but also through its impact as the drink proceeds will benefit the Rainbow Alley, a Denver-based safe space where LGBTQ+ youth (ages 10-17) and their allies can gain support and acceptance. They put on events and activities, offer counseling and support groups, as well as health services and life skills for LGBTQ+ youth in a warm and welcoming environment.

Tom’s Starlight

Where: 601 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Price: $10

The Lowdown: The fun continues with a Pride-inspired twist on a classic Cosmo, found at Tom’s Starlight. Donned with rainbow sugar, this elderflower cosmopolitan is an ode to love with a floral finish that is sure to leave you wanting more. To quench your thirst, enjoy its other offerings featuring names such as Elliot Page and Lush Life — apparently accompanied by a show if you sit barside — which are all a part of its secret pride menu where the regular cocktails are given new names for June. Make sure to check them all out before the month ends.

Where: The ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Price: $12

The Lowdown: Ready for a frozen drink to beat the summer heat after attending a Pride parade? Head over to the FIRE Restaurant and Lounge inside The ART Hotel for its Ketel One Botanical Frose. Sip on this blended fusion mixture and know that $1 from each purchase will be donated to One Colorado, the state’s leading advocacy group dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQIA+ Coloradans. Between having a delightful botanical beverage and contributing to change in our community, what isn’t there to love about this drink?