Don’t Miss These Colorful Pride Events This June

Pride month is here, along with a multitude of fun events to help you celebrate love, food and good booze. From a drag brunch to a sober morning dance party, 303 Magazine has the lowdown on the best places to go and partake in unique events that only happen once a year. Check out some of our favorites down below and let us know what you’ll be doing this Pride Month.

Drag Brunch

When: Saturday, June 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fire Restaurant & Lounge at The ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Price: Reservations only, with two ticket options: $60 for a table and $200 for a private cabana.

The Lowdown: Come take advantage of the ART Hotel’s rooftop patio by enjoying a delectable brunch while watching some of Denver’s best drag queens perform. Queens Dixie Krystals, Mz. America Jackson and Juiccy Misdemeanor are sure to have you cheering at this two-hour event. Pick from two ticket options, both donating a portion to YouthSeen in support of LGBTQIA+ Youth’s Social & Emotional Well-Being. Bring your besties and split the cost while also receiving a complimentary Ketel One Frosé welcome cocktail. Tickets are going fast, so make your reservations here and get ready to party your morning away.

The Official Psychedelic Science Colorado Welcome Party & Drag Bingo

When: Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Price: Free with reservation

The Lowdown: Get ready to yell “BINGO” at the Drag Bingo event presented by The Nowak Society, Ophelia’s and the leading psychedelic organizations in Colorado, kicking off Psychedelic Science Week. The event will feature CO-based drag artist Jessica L’Whor, cash prizes up to $1,000, drag ballroom family House of LeBeija, and psychedelic trivia giveaways. Plus, feel great that your bingo card purchases will support the Harm Reduction Action Center and local Queer and Trans advocacy organizations in honor of Pride Month. To try your luck, reserve a table here. The Welcome Party will occur from 6-7:30 p.m., and the Psychedelic Drag Bingo will occur from 7:30-11 p.m.

Special Pride Events Happening at The Curtis Hotel All Month Long

When: Each Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1215 20th St., Denver

Price: Free

The Lowdown: Head down to The Curtis Hotel to celebrate PRIDE with free events taking place every Friday. The following three events will feature a God Save the Cream Pop-up, where the local ice cream shop will take over the lobby offering samples and mini containers on June 16. On June 23, complimentary face painting will be provided to get you picture-ready for the Denver PrideFest, and on June 30, Drag Queen Bingo will be featured, with delectable pies being given away as prizes. The hotel also offers a Love Out LOUD Package, including unique gifts, a complimentary drink from the Hotel’s restaurant and a charitable $10 donation to The Center on Colfax, the largest LGBTQ Community center in the Rocky Mountain region. To make your month more colorful, head down to The Curtis to take part in each of their events.

Denver Beer Co Pride Events

When: Saturday, June 17

Where: Platte Street Taproom and South Downing Taproom

Price: Make a Reservation or join in for free

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is organizing multiple events at their various taprooms to celebrate Pride and beer. On June 10 at the Platte Street Taproom, a large celebration begins, starting with a VIP brunch and ticketed meet and greet featuring RuPaul’s Mariah Balenciaga. Later in the day, a ticketed drag show will be hosted by Ximena Latinx and a doggie drag show, all accompanied by special beer releases and live DJs. If you can’t make this fun-filled extravaganza, don’t worry, a South Downing Block Party will also be happening on June 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Party the day away with live music and entertainment, games, delicious food and a large selection of craft beer—no need to make reservations as this event is free.

Blockwide Pride at Dairy Block

When: All Month Long

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Price: Varies per location

The Lowdown: Looking for ways to make sure your pride experience lasts all month long? Dairy Block has you covered with multiple events being put on throughout June as well as offering special treats such as a special Rainbow Croissant from LoDough Bakery, who also will be donating $1 from loaves of bread and pretzels to several LGBTQ+ support groups, including One Colorado. The Denver Milk Market will host three exciting events starting with a Pride Weekend Kickoff Happy Hour featuring DJ Buddy Bravo on June 23 from 5-7 p.m. On June 24, beginning at 8 p.m., there will be an Ultimate Drag Revue featuring some of your favorite Denver Drag Queens, and on the 25, there will be an XXL version of Milk Market’s signature Drag Bingo Brunch featuring more performers, extra prizes and multitudes of mimosas going from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Need a break from drinking but still want to have fun? Then join Daybreaker on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon for a sober morning dance party and yoga class in the Alley, which will feature the top drag queens from Denver and members of the Mile High LGBTQ+ community. Make a reservation now to enjoy non-alcoholic drinks and dance the morning away.