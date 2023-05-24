Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/24 – 5/28

The city is popping with free events this week: from Karaoke Night to live music in the Dairy Block, Yappy Hour with your pup at the Terminal Bar, the Boulder Creek Festival, blues and BBQ at Little Man Ice Cream, a Friday night BAZAAR market in RiNo or foul mouth cross-stitch at Grandma’s House. If money is tight but your itch for adventure continues, there are plenty of options to choose from. Take your pick this week in Denver! For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE

Karaoke Night When: May 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Modern Brew – Kitchen, Coffee, Bar, 8221 S. Holly St., Centennial, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Modern Brew is a taphouse, cocktail bar, live music venue, family business that hosts Karaoke Night every week with thousands of song choices. They offer alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as coffee, espresso drinks, teas and mocktails. Put your pipes to the test with your favorite song and get in front of the mic tonight! Little Trips, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Ash Redhorse & the Midnight Suns

When: May 25, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $12 – $15, buy tickets

Lowdown: Little Trips is a Denver-based duo made up of Greg Laut and Jason Paton. They made their debut in 2021 with Downhill to Paradise. Tomorrow, they are joined by Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, another band formed in Colorado’s front range, as well as Ash Redhorse & The Midnight Suns, who come from Fort Collins, CO. For a night of music from local musicians, hit Hi-Dive this Thursday. Live Music in the Alley When: May 26, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

WHIPPED CREAM

When: May 27, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.

Where: The Perplexiplex, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets

Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring with Peter Oundjian

When: May 28, 1 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $98, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Rite of Spring is a 1913 ballet and orchestral work composed by Igor Stravinsky. Its qualities of “rhythmic complexity, lavish dissonance, deliberately harsh sound and cacophonously loud music” has become seen as a “transformational triumph” since its first debut. Colorado Symphony Principal Timpanist William Hill will debut his latest composition, Renaissance for Chorus and Orchestra and Grammy Award-winning violinst Augustin Hadelich will solo on Brahms’ Violin Concerto during this performance.

RiNo Arts District Food Tour

When: May 24, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $69 – $99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Spend a day in the RiNo neighborhood and take in its street art and background while tasting five different award-winning local restaurants’ dishes, three alcoholic drink pairings and more with a local food tour guide for three hours. Some foods you can expect to try are house-made burrata, Mexican street tacos, Japanese friend chicken, specialty pizza and mochi donuts.

Yappy Hour When: May 25, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot

Where: 1236 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO

Cost: Free, register

Denver Colorado Q BBQ Fest 2023 When: May 27, 12 – 3 p.m. or 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $149, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Memorial Day Weekend, the 5th annual Q BBQ Fest returns to Empire Field at Mile High with pitmasters from across the country: Denver, Kansas City, Texas, St. Louis and more. They will be serving up award-winning BBQ alongside live music, drinks, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations. There are options for three or four hour sessions that include all-you-can-eat BBQ, beer, canned cocktails and soft drinks.

When: May 28, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Kent Place, 3455 S. University Blvd, Englewood, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: At this special Memorial Weekend Party, expect two live bands playing blues music and a BBQ collaboration with Saucy’s BBQ & Cuisine. You’ll have the chance to eat some brats and sides while enjoying music and company. If you leave some room in your belly, there’s of course plenty of ice cream available from Little Man Ice Cream. Nate Bargatze

When: May 24, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $45 – $390, buy tickets

When: May 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Park 2201 N Stuart Street Denver, CO 80212

Cost: $5-30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Calling yogi’s of all ages and abilities! Weekly yoga with Hey Let’s Yoga at Sloan’s Lake. Please come prepared with something to practice on yoga mat (towel, blanket or what you got works), Cozy layers (shady with a chance of cool) water, sunnies, maybe a hat and an open mind. Stay for post class community gathering BYOP (bring your own picnic) style, bring some snacks to enjoy one another’s company until it is time to call it a night.

Friday Night BAZAAR: RiNo

When: May 26, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2424 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $30, buy a ticket

When: May 27, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Summer is quickly approaching, which means rooftop and patio parties galore. Denver may not be on the beach, but you can channel the spirit of the summer and celebrate at Mile High Spirits’ patio with house music, tropical cocktails and food trucks every Saturday. Foul Mouthed Cross-Stitch Sundays

When: May 28, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Cross-stitching can be a rather soothing hobby, and it just got a whole lot more interesting with Grandma’s House hosting “Foul Mouthed Cross-Stitch Sundays.” Get any of your extra stress out by putting your intrusive, inappropriate or silly thoughts down in embroidery. As Grandma’s House says, “You likely never heard Grandma utter even the slightest of dirty words, but that’s because she got it out of her system with her embroidery needles.” Supplies are provided for $5.