Happy Pride Month With Meow Wolf Denver

Celebrate pride month with Meow Wolf Denver. June is pride month and Meow Wolf is celebrating that with endless music, dance and immersive events. Grab your costumes, tickets and party pants for an entire month of fun.

Pride Party w/ VINCINT

When: June 2

Where: 1338 1st St. Denver.

The Lowdown: To kick off pride month VINCINT is here to bring incredible heart-touching music and will perform his newest single “Romance.” With over 40,000 fans across the country, this rising vocalist creates music to make you cry and dance. Head to the dance floor now for a night you’ll never forget.

Tickets

Danceportation

When: June 3

The Lowdown: Next up, join this immersive psychedelic dance party that takes over Meow Wolf for the night. There will be four alien worlds, 80 art installations and four floors – with DJs, performers and bars.

Tier tickets for $75

Costumina: A Fan Expo Kickoff

When: June 29

The Lowdown: Calling all Cosplay fanatics, nerd out for an evening of cosmic cocktails and mocktails all while being surrounded by Meow Wolf”s enchanted universe before your eyes. Play weapons are not allowed on the premise of Meow Wolf nor are face coverings or non-medical masks.

Tickets

Vortex

When: August 26-28

Where: 1098 Yuma St. Denver.

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf is partnering up again with Live Nation for another year of an outdoor multifaceted music festival which is produced by an all-female team. Enjoy nothing but some solid tunes with an epic production.

Tickets

Hostage Situation

When: June 24

The Lowdown: SYTHYST B2B AGGRO, Pusher B2B YOTO and WAGNA B2B Twopercent is a well-known Trio to dubstep/riddim music listeners. Having performed at Global Dance Festival, Supernatural Festival and Decadence, this is a highly-anticipated show that will create heart-filled moments for all the audience to see.

Tickets