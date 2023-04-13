Local Listen — MorFlo’s ‘Slow Down’ Compilation Shatters EDM Stereotypes With Denver’s Hottest Local Acts

To the uninitiated, bass music exists exclusively in the loud, aggressive dubstep scenes saturated with distorted, seemingly angry sounds — but that’s just one side of the coin. If you think all bass music sounds like a broken garbage disposal or “robots fighting each other,” it’s time to change your perspective. Case and point: MorFlo’s “Slow Down” compilation.

There’s been a growing trend within the EDM community focusing on the downtempo side of bass music. It’s certainly nothing new, but the ambient nature and melodic atmosphere of downtempo bass is reaching new heights in terms of popularity and respect. From OfTheTrees and his Memory Palace label to Liquid Stranger’s SASKWAAN, it seems like a new era is quickly approaching. On a local level, no label understands this better than MorFlo Records.

Originally established by Mersiv (another exciting local producer who just sold out his first Red Rocks headline last weekend), MorFlo has had their finger on bass music’s thumping pulse since 2017. The best part? They’re based right here, in Denver.

Of the 21 artists featured on MorFlo’s “Slow Down, Vol. 1” compilation, nine call Denver their home. Some of these artists have been an essential force in Denver’s bass scene for years — Kyral x Banko, Jaenga and Illoh, to name a few — while others are new faces who recently relocated to Denver to experience the massive bass community in the Mile High City that everyone keeps talking about.

Regardless, every Denver-based artist featured on MorFlo’s “Slow Down, Vol. 1” represents the most exciting producers our city has to offer. Check out what they had to say about their new tracks and the rise of downtempo bass music, below.

Kyral x Banko — Wake Up

“Making our new track Wake Up was quite a new experience. Although we’ve made some ‘chiller’ beats before, trying to mesh our usual snoitchy sounds with a more downtempo/vibey-ness was like a new puzzle that we hope continues to open up an entirely new lane of sounds for us. We are really happy with how it came out and hope other people enjoy it just as much as we do! We’re excited to see what else comes of this new style.”

Lowcation — Sensory

“Sensory was a track that flowed seamlessly from start to finish. All of the melodic elements led to a feeling of stimulated senses, which had me land on the title.”

Jaenga — Boss shit

“I LOVE powerful vocals. When I came across Grafezzy’s acappella, I knew I could flip it into something heavy. I asked myself, ‘How can I mimic the power I feel in his vocals with bass production?’ ‘Boss shit’ is designed to make you pumped up. Hit the slope a little harder, run a little faster, push a little further”

VEIL & Sharlitz Web — Naughty Little Monsta

“What happens when a spider crosses into the veil of the unknown? A naughty little monster is born. Beware the creeping noises in the night and the black cats who steal hearts.”

Yoko — Freq Of Nature

“Lately, I have been focusing on bringing movement and energy back to the dance floor of my sets for the Yoko project, and I feel that this new track was a great way to kick off my long-awaited Spring/Summer releases. I am very grateful for the opportunity to release a different take on 140 bass with the Morflo crew, and I hope my fans are ready for what’s right around the corner for my project!”

“‘Delighted’ is something I wrote to explore a new area of sound design. Using distortion to bring forward harmonic intervals is nothing new, but fluidly moving through sound and combining unlike sounds together through harmony is something I think is really pretty, so I used this one as an opportunity to explore that process.”

Illoh — Intero

“‘Intero’ is short for ‘Interoception.’ The song explores the concept of interoception, which refers to our ability to sense and perceive the internal workings of our bodies. Through introspective soundscapes and danceable drums, the song invites listeners to explore their own inner worlds through movement and become more attuned to their thoughts, feelings, and physical sensations.”

Venture 5 — Tetra

“Tetra is an embodiment of floating in music. This track communicates soft and direct movement through space. It flows like water, moving with a smooth intention through its journey into the dimension.