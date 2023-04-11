Local Listen – Kind Hearted Strangers Artful Immersion in New Album

“Straight up rock ‘n’ roll” foursome Kind Hearted Strangers have been making big moves — literally and figuratively — in the two-plus years since the group last sat down with 303 Magazine. Last we heard, the band had just released their debut album, East//West, and were slowly but steadily creating a name for themselves in the local music scene with the support of their friends and fans. Today, they’re a national act who is currently on the road moving through the Northeast, a tour that now coincides with the release of their second album, Now.Here. With 2023 shaping up to be their biggest year of touring yet, this new album comes at an opportune time for the band to continue paving their own way in the music world.

According to guitarist Marc Townes, Kind Hearted Strangers have spent the last couple of years evolving, becoming a full-time situation and prioritizing the immersive experience of their music. “We’re all about playing live and playing a lot,” Townes said of the band’s current position. “We’re having fun with it and it’s always making us a better band.”

With the current lineup of Townes, guitarist Kevin Hinder, bassist/vocalist Ace Engfer and drummer Eggy Gorman, KHS has transformed from a small-time band to a rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse worthy of a cross-country gigging schedule.

That evolution taking place onstage is happening offstage as well. “It’s even influencing our work in the studio, as we discover certain elements that are fun to explore in the live setting,” Townes said of this latest album. The album resulted from an immersive collaboration with visual artist Dylan Lynch, which took shape in a Richmond, Virginia warehouse space in a matter of days. With no prepared material, the band and artists set out to create and deliver a Live Concert & Art Exhibition in just one week.

Now.Here contains “brand new material that was recorded live with the same raw energy and passion” the band has been delivering in their live shows, with the entire musical and artistic process coming full circle onstage every night.

“The whole idea behind it was to be fully present and committed to making the art, together, all in one place and time,” said Townes about the new album. Recorded, engineered and produced with Todd Divel in the span of a week, the album is a big step towards bringing that commitment to fruition as KHS navigates their coming-of-age as a band.

The remainder of 2023 will see Kind Hearted Strangers expanding into new territories and playing many cities for the first time. “We have a huge list of dates on the calendar for the year and we’re always adding more all over the country,” Townes said. Plus, they’ll be setting aside time in May to begin working on the next album. With two albums in the books and more on the horizon, Townes is excited to, “have a little more freedom in mind and soul to keep creating.”

Listen to Now.Here on Spotify, below.