Unique Things to do in Denver This Weekend 2/8 – 2/12

Whether you want to celebrate the Month of Love with romance and jazz or just paint a picture of your one true love, your pet, Denver has the event for you. And if you’d rather take your mind off of Valentine’s Day this year, try an all-you-can-eat Super Bowl LVII buffet, yoga at the Denver Botanic Gardens or the Monster Jam. For a complete This Week in Concerts listing go HERE G.A.M.E.jazz When: Feb. 8, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m. Where: Dazzle at Baur’s, 1512 Curtis Street, Denver, CO Cost: $25, buy tickets here Lowdown:Kicking off the month of love, G.A.M.E.jazz members Ron Bland (bass), Jan Cleveland (vocals), Todd Reid (drums) and Doug Roche (keys), will play tunes following the theme of all kinds of love: new, lost and unrequited. A food and drink purchase is required at Dazzle to support the venue. SHIFT ft. Emalkay When: Feb. 9, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. Where: Cervantes’ Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO Cost: $20, buy tickets here Lowdown: SHIFT Thursday this week features English dubstep producer, Emalkay joined by Kuhlin, HMNGBRD and GloomTrench. SHIFT Thursdays is a weekly event series with Cervantes and River Beats Colorado that serves the purpose of bringing bass, house, trance, jamtronica, electro-soul and more electronic music genres to local EDM fans. J.I.D + Smino When: Feb. 10, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO Cost: $45.50 – $95.50, buy tickets here Lowdown: Following the release of J.I.D’s The Forever Story and Smino’s Luv 4 Rent studio albums last year, the two team up for the Luv is 4 Ever tour. Opening for the hip-hop artists at Mission Ballroom this Friday is the emerging Atlanta rapper SwaVay. Dark Star Orchestra When: Feb. 11, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Cost: $32.50 – $55, buy tickets here Lowdown:For 26 years and over 3,100 shows Dark Star Orchestra has brought the Grateful Dead back to life across the United States and other countries. DSO has featured guest performances from six original Grateful Dead members before including Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and Bill Kreutzmann. They have also toured with the Dead’s sound man, Dan Healy. Many fans consider DSO the best Grateful Dead cover band, so if you’re young enough to have never seen the Dead, this is a chance to feel like you have. RJMrLA with Special Guests When: Feb. 12, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Where: Cervantes’ Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO Cost: $25 – $100, buy tickets here Lowdown: California rapper Rodney Jerome Brown Jr., known by stage name RJMrLA will be joined by 24hrs, Vinnyboymisfit, CHRIS CART3R and 904woosa at Cervantes’ Other Side this Sunday for the Rodney Brown Jr. Tour. Meet and greet packages, a picture with RJMrLA, autograph or signed CD are also available. Beer Education Series When: Feb. 8, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO Cost:Free, register here Lowdown: As part of LUKI Brewery’s beer education series, this week Owner and Head Brewer Jeff Smith will teach attendees about different aspects, ingredients, impact on styles and the usage in beer production of malts. Samples are provided. Families and dogs are welcome. Chocolate, Cocktails and Corsets When: Feb. 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Where: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, CO Cost: $25, register here Lowdown: For a night of self-love and history, make your way to the Molly Brown House Museum. This museum is the historic home of Margaret “Molly” Brown, or “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Brown was a passenger on the Titanic who urged and assisted the crew in Lifeboat No. 6 to return to the scene and search for survivors. Put on your Valentine’s Day best, mingle with others and learn how chocolate, drinks and dressing well are great ways to show yourself love. Big Stuff! Food Truck When: Feb 10, 4 – 9 p.m. Where: WestFax Brewing Company, 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO Cost: Prices may vary Lowdown: Big Stuff! Food Truck was a winner of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race – Holiday Hustle” season 11 in 2019 after competing with five other food truck teams to make and sell food and compete in challenges. Big Stuff! sells Colorado comfort food that include pulled pork, green chili, Colorado beef, bison and lamb. View the menu here.

Shaken, Not Stirred Martini Party

When: Feb. 11, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $110, buy tickets or a sponsorship here

Lowdown: This fundraising event includes live music from Blinker Fluid, a live and silent auction, free specialty martinis from bars around Denver and food. Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado is an organization with the mission “to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others.”

Superb owl All You Can Eat Buffet

When:Feb. 12, 4:30 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St., Denver, CO

Cost: $20 at door

Lowdown: Watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday at FlyteCo Tower with drink specials and an all you can eat buffet that will include pork or Italian sliders, a taco bar, beer bratwursts, macaroni and cheese and more until the end of the game. FlyteCo also has six bowling lanes, mini golf and arcade games if anyone gets bored of the game.

Yoga at the Gardens

When: Feb. 8, 9:15 a.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, CO

Cost:$10 – $12, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Take your yoga practice to a new location in the Denver Botanic Gardens. Bring your mat, a towel and water for some all-level vinyasa yoga instructed by the Farnosh Family.

BEYOND Laser Light Show, Meditation & Day Pass to the Church of Cannabis

When: Feb. 9, 4 p.m.

Where: International Church of Cannabis, 400 S. Logan St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown:The International Church of Cannabis is a 360º audio-visual immersive experience. A ticket includes unlimited access to the retro arcade lounge, art gallery, movie theater and Gandhi’s Graffiti Garden. The retro arcade lounge features over 10,000 video games, Mario Kart on a 26 foot movie theater screen, skee ball, photo opportunities, board games, Shawn White’s couch set and much more.

Hotter Than Egypt

When: Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: The Dorota & Kevin Kilstrom Theatre, Speer Blvd & Arapahoe St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $66, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Come see Hotter Than Egypt, a play written by Yussef El Guindi and directed by Chris Coleman that follows a middle-aged American couple as they travel to Egypt on a business trip. While trying to connect with Egyptian culture, the couple faces their own marital issues and come to their own personal revolutions.

Monster Jam

When: Feb. 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $37 – $115, buy tickets here

Lowdown:Take the kids to see the classic 12,000-pound monster trucks you played with miniatures of during childhood like the Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megalodon and more. The Monster Jam will show these trucks compete in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing, as well as Freestyle Motocross exhibitions.

Paint Your Pet For Valentine’s Day

When: Feb. 12, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Painting With a Twist, 7134 W. Alaska Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $57 – $59, buy tickets here

Lowdown: In honor of Valentine’s Day, email a photo of your beloved furry friend to [email protected], where an artist will pre-sketch a canvas for you. When you arrive to Painting With a Twist, you will then be able to paint your pet with instruction by Calynn Rose.