This Week in Concerts — Mild Minds, Okkervil River, Slushii + More

This week in concerts, Okkervil River and Will Sheff take over the Bluebird Theatre. Mild Minds rolls through Larimer Lounge and locals Immigrant’s Child finish out Lost Lake’s week. Cold weather got you feeling cooped up and angsty? Head to Emo Night at HQ on Thursday. For future weekly concert updates, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

1/31 – Electronic Tuesdays: Khanum w/ Might Delete, DiS_1 (The Lounge)

2/3 – Sicaria Sound w/ wood.wurks, Atek, Fathomless

2/3 – KMG Takeover (The Lounge)

2/4 – Flintwick + Humandala w/ OptiK Sound, Langwidj

2/4 – Sin7 & Friends: WiddFam Takeover w/ SerpentEyes, Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck (The Lounge)

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

2/3 – Carson Jeffrey w/ Cole Barnhill

2/4 – CFP w/ Lost Cause, Certain Punishment, Scuffed

The Bluebird Theater

1/31 – Will Sheff, Okkervil River w/ mmeadows

2/3 – Marsh

2/4 – Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Tom Petty for Kids + More ft. Shawn Eckels

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2/2 – RESCHEDULED: Taylor Scott Band w/ Float Like A Buffalo, Connor Terrones (Other Side)

2/3 – Warped Memories w/ Guerrilla Radio (Other Side)

2/4 – Wake Up And Live w/ Luna Shade, Pomegranate Sounds (Other Side)

2/4 – Moontricks w/ saQi ft. Diamonde, Mark Woodyard, Butl3r

Club Vinyl

2/2 – Bontan

2/2 – Yultron – *NEW DATE*

2/3 – Full Crate

2/3 – Andrew Rayel

2/4 – Francis Mercier

2/4 – BASS OPS: BAWLDY

Dazzle

1/31 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts

2/1 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors: Celebrating Black History Month

2/2 – Jacob Larson Band

2/3 – King of Beats: A Tribute to J. Dilla Presented by ManyColors

2/4 – Ron Ivory and Suite ti

2/5 – The Gift of Jazz/MJO Tribute to Toshiko Akiyoshi

Globe Hall

2/2 – Bobby Miller Band w/ Charlie Apple, Tupelo Honey

2/3 – Kyle Moon & The Misled w/ YepOK, Elijah Petty & The Part-Times

2/4 – Melissa Carper w/ Kassi Valazza, Derek Dames Ohl

2/5 – Shawn Hess w/ Alex Teller, Sweet Virginia

Goosetown Tavern

2/5 – Biobeat’s Birthday Bash ft. Biobeats, Jew Tang Clan, special guest TBA

The Gothic Theatre

1/31 – Sunn O))) w/ Kali Malone

2/2 – Judge John Hodgman

2/4 – RJD2 w/ Tf Marz, Lando Burch, Fred Fancy

Herb’s Hideout

1/30 – Monday Night Jazz w/ Vlad Girshevich

1/31 – B3 Jazz Jam w/ Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn

2/1 – Hump Day Funk Jam

2/2 – Cocktail Revolution w/ Dave Randon, Micheal Johnson, Holly Holverson

2/3 – Dane Scott

2/4 – Dane Scott

2/5 – Jonas the Space Cowboy

Herman’s Hideaway

2/2 – The Auditorium Concert Day 2: Hosted by DJ KTone

Hi-Dive

2/3 – BleakHeart w/ Autumn Creatures, Fainting Dreams

2/4 – Moonlight Bloom w/ Heated Bones, The Crooked Rugs

HQ

1/31 – Dark Tuesdays

2/2 – The Emo Night Tour

2/3 – Voight, Blackcell w/ DJ Eli (Underground)

2/4 – Synthwave Saturday Night

Larimer Lounge

2/2 – Lab Thursdays w/ Texture, Psymatik, Smoke, Jerney, Matty Ghost

2/3 – Do Cool Shit With Your Friends

2/4 – Sullen Mary w/ UltraLow, Holden Reed

2/4 – Mild Minds w/ Edapollo

Lost Lake

Blankslate. Photo by Julia Susanne.

2/2 – Flash the Neighbors w/ Space Madness, Blankslate

2/3 – Clusterfux w/ Cobranoid, Chew Thru, Certain Punishment

2/4 – The Losers Club w/ Hoverfly, Trash., Ghost Kitchen

2/5 – Immigrant’s Child w/ Lobo Hombre, Tonic & Time

Meow Wolf

2/2 – Break Science w/ Kaptain, Mikey Thunder

2/3 – LASZEWO w/ Spirit Motel, Distant Matter

2/4 – Orchard Lounge w/ Sky Society

Nocturne

2/1 – Harry Drabkin Quartet ‘I Remember Trane’

2/2 – Jack Dunlevie: Swinging Originals

2/3 – Briana Harris Quintet honors Carole King

2/4 – The Tom Amend Quintet plays Tadd Dameron and Duke Pearson

2/5 – The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio

Number Thirty Eight

2/2 – DJ Drake

2/3 – Honey Blazer, DJ Miggy

2/4 – DJ Ginger Perry, Draag Against Humanity

2/5 – Scottie Bolin of Morsel, Colorado Junction String Band

The Ogden Theatre

2/3 – The Lone Bellow w/ Tow’rs

2/4 – Futurebirds w/ Carl Broemel

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

2/3 – Lisa Loeb

2/4 – Dos (Random Rab + Lapa)

The Oriental Theater

2/3 – Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version

2/4 – The Rodeo Rave

2/5 – Mo at The O w/ Moses Walker & Friends

Roxy Broadway

1/31 – Open Mic

2/1 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

2/2 – DJ Open Decks

2/3 – The Thread Barons

2/3 – Red Moon Rounder, Hickabee, Sam Wachtler & Adam Gardino

2/4 – The HuCKLE BEARErS

2/4 – NoizeyxFlo W/ ZEREK, DeKid, RICKY CHVS

Skylark Lounge

2/1 – Western Wednesday

2/2 – Almira Gulch w/ Equine, Witch Baby, Fireball Rose

2/3 – Church Fire w/ Elegant Everyone, Velvet Horns, An Antiquated Bluff

2/4 – VCO w/ Totem Pocket and Business Cashmere

Temple Night Club

2/2 – KUTSKI

2/3 – DEEROCK

2/4 – Slushii

Your Mom’s House

1/31 – Open Jam

2/1 – Up & Up Colorado Fest

2/2 – Vanimal Kingdom, The Skinny, Sound Industry, Capeesh

2/3 – GEEZUZ

2/4 – SCRUM and get it

2/5 – Songwriter Showcase

2/5 – Weird Bird Music Takeover