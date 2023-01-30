This Week in Concerts — Mild Minds, Okkervil River, Slushii + More

This week in concerts, Okkervil River and Will Sheff take over the Bluebird Theatre. Mild Minds rolls through Larimer Lounge and locals Immigrant’s Child finish out Lost Lake’s week. Cold weather got you feeling cooped up and angsty? Head to Emo Night at HQ on Thursday. For future weekly concert updates, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

1/31 – Electronic Tuesdays: Khanum w/ Might Delete, DiS_1 (The Lounge)

2/3 – Sicaria Sound w/ wood.wurks, Atek, Fathomless

2/3 – KMG Takeover (The Lounge)

2/4 – Flintwick + Humandala w/ OptiK Sound, Langwidj

2/4 – Sin7 & Friends: WiddFam Takeover w/ SerpentEyes, Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck (The Lounge)

2/3 – Carson Jeffrey w/ Cole Barnhill

2/4 – CFP w/ Lost Cause, Certain Punishment, Scuffed

1/31 – Will Sheff, Okkervil River w/ mmeadows

2/3 – Marsh

2/4 – Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Tom Petty for Kids + More ft. Shawn Eckels

2/2 – RESCHEDULED: Taylor Scott Band w/ Float Like A Buffalo, Connor Terrones (Other Side)

2/3 – Warped Memories w/ Guerrilla Radio (Other Side)

2/4 – Wake Up And Live w/ Luna Shade, Pomegranate Sounds (Other Side)

2/4 – Moontricks w/ saQi ft. Diamonde, Mark Woodyard, Butl3r

2/2 – Bontan

2/2 – Yultron – *NEW DATE*

2/3 – Full Crate

2/3 – Andrew Rayel

2/4 – Francis Mercier

2/4 – BASS OPS: BAWLDY

1/31 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts

2/1 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors: Celebrating Black History Month

2/2 – Jacob Larson Band

2/3 – King of Beats: A Tribute to J. Dilla Presented by ManyColors

2/4 – Ron Ivory and Suite ti

2/5 – The Gift of Jazz/MJO Tribute to Toshiko Akiyoshi

2/2 – Bobby Miller Band w/ Charlie Apple, Tupelo Honey

2/3 – Kyle Moon & The Misled w/ YepOK, Elijah Petty & The Part-Times

2/4 – Melissa Carper w/ Kassi Valazza, Derek Dames Ohl

2/5 – Shawn Hess w/ Alex Teller, Sweet Virginia

2/5 – Biobeat’s Birthday Bash ft. Biobeats, Jew Tang Clan, special guest TBA

1/31 – Sunn O))) w/ Kali Malone

2/2 – Judge John Hodgman

2/4 – RJD2 w/ Tf Marz, Lando Burch, Fred Fancy

1/30 – Monday Night Jazz w/ Vlad Girshevich

1/31 – B3 Jazz Jam w/ Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn

2/1 – Hump Day Funk Jam

2/2 – Cocktail Revolution w/ Dave Randon, Micheal Johnson, Holly Holverson

2/3 – Dane Scott

2/4 – Dane Scott

2/5 – Jonas the Space Cowboy

2/2 – The Auditorium Concert Day 2: Hosted by DJ KTone

2/3 – BleakHeart w/ Autumn Creatures, Fainting Dreams

2/4 – Moonlight Bloom w/ Heated Bones, The Crooked Rugs

1/31 – Dark Tuesdays

2/2 – The Emo Night Tour

2/3 – Voight, Blackcell w/ DJ Eli (Underground)

2/4 – Synthwave Saturday Night

2/2 – Lab Thursdays w/ Texture, Psymatik, Smoke, Jerney, Matty Ghost

2/3 – Do Cool Shit With Your Friends

2/4 – Sullen Mary w/ UltraLow, Holden Reed

2/4 – Mild Minds w/ Edapollo

2/2 – Flash the Neighbors w/ Space Madness, Blankslate

2/3 – Clusterfux w/ Cobranoid, Chew Thru, Certain Punishment

2/4 – The Losers Club w/ Hoverfly, Trash., Ghost Kitchen

2/5 – Immigrant’s Child w/ Lobo Hombre, Tonic & Time

2/2 – Break Science w/ Kaptain, Mikey Thunder

2/3 – LASZEWO w/ Spirit Motel, Distant Matter

2/4 – Orchard Lounge w/ Sky Society

2/1 – Harry Drabkin Quartet ‘I Remember Trane’

2/2 – Jack Dunlevie: Swinging Originals

2/3 – Briana Harris Quintet honors Carole King

2/4 – The Tom Amend Quintet plays Tadd Dameron and Duke Pearson

2/5 – The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio

2/2 – DJ Drake

2/3 – Honey Blazer, DJ Miggy

2/4 – DJ Ginger Perry, Draag Against Humanity

2/5 – Scottie Bolin of Morsel, Colorado Junction String Band

2/3 – The Lone Bellow w/ Tow’rs

2/4 – Futurebirds w/ Carl Broemel

2/3 – Lisa Loeb

2/4 – Dos (Random Rab + Lapa)

2/3 – Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version

2/4 – The Rodeo Rave

2/5 – Mo at The O w/ Moses Walker & Friends

1/31 – Open Mic

2/1 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

2/2 – DJ Open Decks

2/3 – The Thread Barons

2/3 – Red Moon Rounder, Hickabee, Sam Wachtler & Adam Gardino

2/4 – The HuCKLE BEARErS

2/4 – NoizeyxFlo W/ ZEREK, DeKid, RICKY CHVS

2/1 – Western Wednesday

2/2 – Almira Gulch w/ Equine, Witch Baby, Fireball Rose

2/3 – Church Fire w/ Elegant Everyone, Velvet Horns, An Antiquated Bluff

2/4 – VCO w/ Totem Pocket and Business Cashmere

2/2 – KUTSKI

2/3 – DEEROCK

2/4 – Slushii

1/31 – Open Jam

2/1 – Up & Up Colorado Fest

2/2 – Vanimal Kingdom, The Skinny, Sound Industry, Capeesh

2/3 – GEEZUZ

2/4 – SCRUM and get it

2/5 – Songwriter Showcase

2/5 – Weird Bird Music Takeover