This Week in Concerts — Mild Minds, Okkervil River, Slushii + More

This week in concerts, Okkervil River and Will Sheff take over the Bluebird Theatre. Mild Minds rolls through Larimer Lounge and locals Immigrant’s Child finish out Lost Lake’s week. Cold weather got you feeling cooped up and angsty? Head to Emo Night at HQ on Thursday. For future weekly concert updates, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
1/31 – Electronic Tuesdays: Khanum w/ Might Delete, DiS_1 (The Lounge)
2/3 – Sicaria Sound w/ wood.wurks, Atek, Fathomless
2/3 – KMG Takeover (The Lounge)
2/4 – Flintwick + Humandala w/ OptiK Sound, Langwidj
2/4 – Sin7 & Friends: WiddFam Takeover w/ SerpentEyes, Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck (The Lounge)
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
2/3 – Carson Jeffrey w/ Cole Barnhill
2/4 – CFP w/ Lost Cause, Certain Punishment, Scuffed
The Bluebird Theater
1/31 – Will Sheff, Okkervil River w/ mmeadows
2/3 – Marsh
2/4 – Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Tom Petty for Kids + More ft. Shawn Eckels
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
2/2 – RESCHEDULED: Taylor Scott Band w/ Float Like A Buffalo, Connor Terrones (Other Side)
2/3 – Warped Memories w/ Guerrilla Radio (Other Side)
2/4 – Wake Up And Live w/ Luna Shade, Pomegranate Sounds (Other Side)
2/4 – Moontricks w/ saQi ft. Diamonde, Mark Woodyard, Butl3r
Club Vinyl
2/2 – Bontan
2/2 – Yultron – *NEW DATE*
2/3 – Full Crate
2/3 – Andrew Rayel
2/4 – Francis Mercier
2/4 – BASS OPS: BAWLDY
Dazzle
1/31 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts
2/1 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors: Celebrating Black History Month
2/2 – Jacob Larson Band
2/3 – King of Beats: A Tribute to J. Dilla Presented by ManyColors
2/4 – Ron Ivory and Suite ti
2/5 – The Gift of Jazz/MJO Tribute to Toshiko Akiyoshi
Globe Hall
2/2 – Bobby Miller Band w/ Charlie Apple, Tupelo Honey
2/3 – Kyle Moon & The Misled w/ YepOK, Elijah Petty & The Part-Times
2/4 – Melissa Carper w/ Kassi Valazza, Derek Dames Ohl
2/5 – Shawn Hess w/ Alex Teller, Sweet Virginia
Goosetown Tavern
2/5 – Biobeat’s Birthday Bash ft. Biobeats, Jew Tang Clan, special guest TBA
The Gothic Theatre
1/31 – Sunn O))) w/ Kali Malone
2/2 – Judge John Hodgman
2/4 – RJD2 w/ Tf Marz, Lando Burch, Fred Fancy
Herb’s Hideout
1/30 – Monday Night Jazz w/ Vlad Girshevich
1/31 – B3 Jazz Jam w/ Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn
2/1 – Hump Day Funk Jam
2/2 – Cocktail Revolution w/ Dave Randon, Micheal Johnson, Holly Holverson
2/3 – Dane Scott
2/4 – Dane Scott
2/5 – Jonas the Space Cowboy
Herman’s Hideaway
2/2 – The Auditorium Concert Day 2: Hosted by DJ KTone
Hi-Dive
2/3 – BleakHeart w/ Autumn Creatures, Fainting Dreams
2/4 – Moonlight Bloom w/ Heated Bones, The Crooked Rugs
HQ
1/31 – Dark Tuesdays
2/2 – The Emo Night Tour
2/3 – Voight, Blackcell w/ DJ Eli (Underground)
2/4 – Synthwave Saturday Night
Larimer Lounge
2/2 – Lab Thursdays w/ Texture, Psymatik, Smoke, Jerney, Matty Ghost
2/3 – Do Cool Shit With Your Friends
2/4 – Sullen Mary w/ UltraLow, Holden Reed
2/4 – Mild Minds w/ Edapollo
Lost Lake
2/2 – Flash the Neighbors w/ Space Madness, Blankslate
2/3 – Clusterfux w/ Cobranoid, Chew Thru, Certain Punishment
2/4 – The Losers Club w/ Hoverfly, Trash., Ghost Kitchen
2/5 – Immigrant’s Child w/ Lobo Hombre, Tonic & Time
Meow Wolf
2/2 – Break Science w/ Kaptain, Mikey Thunder
2/3 – LASZEWO w/ Spirit Motel, Distant Matter
2/4 – Orchard Lounge w/ Sky Society
Nocturne
2/1 – Harry Drabkin Quartet ‘I Remember Trane’
2/2 – Jack Dunlevie: Swinging Originals
2/3 – Briana Harris Quintet honors Carole King
2/4 – The Tom Amend Quintet plays Tadd Dameron and Duke Pearson
2/5 – The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio
Number Thirty Eight
2/2 – DJ Drake
2/3 – Honey Blazer, DJ Miggy
2/4 – DJ Ginger Perry, Draag Against Humanity
2/5 – Scottie Bolin of Morsel, Colorado Junction String Band
The Ogden Theatre
2/3 – The Lone Bellow w/ Tow’rs
2/4 – Futurebirds w/ Carl Broemel
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
2/3 – Lisa Loeb
2/4 – Dos (Random Rab + Lapa)
The Oriental Theater
2/3 – Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version
2/4 – The Rodeo Rave
2/5 – Mo at The O w/ Moses Walker & Friends
Roxy Broadway
1/31 – Open Mic
2/1 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
2/2 – DJ Open Decks
2/3 – The Thread Barons
2/3 – Red Moon Rounder, Hickabee, Sam Wachtler & Adam Gardino
2/4 – The HuCKLE BEARErS
2/4 – NoizeyxFlo W/ ZEREK, DeKid, RICKY CHVS
Skylark Lounge
2/1 – Western Wednesday
2/2 – Almira Gulch w/ Equine, Witch Baby, Fireball Rose
2/3 – Church Fire w/ Elegant Everyone, Velvet Horns, An Antiquated Bluff
2/4 – VCO w/ Totem Pocket and Business Cashmere
Temple Night Club
2/2 – KUTSKI
2/3 – DEEROCK
2/4 – Slushii
Your Mom’s House
1/31 – Open Jam
2/1 – Up & Up Colorado Fest
2/2 – Vanimal Kingdom, The Skinny, Sound Industry, Capeesh
2/3 – GEEZUZ
2/4 – SCRUM and get it
2/5 – Songwriter Showcase
2/5 – Weird Bird Music Takeover