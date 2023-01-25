Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 1/25 – 1/29

This week in Denver, there’s plenty to experience: from immersive art at Dali’s Alive to a relaxing drawing session at RedLine or a late night with house music. The variety is here in Denver. It’s just up to you to decide what speed you’re moving at this week. Decide what that is after checking out this roundup of Denver events for this week.

For a complete This Week in Concerts listing go HERE

JAMMIN’ Karaoke

When: January 25, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Bar, 1112 Santa Fe Dr., Denver CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab your friends and your go-to karaoke tunes! Whether your song is “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood or “Allstar” by Smashmouth – you’re going to need it at The Monkey Bar in the Arts District tonight.

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

When: January 26, 9 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Midnight Tyrannosaurus is a bass music producer from Florida. He creates dubstep but don’t be surprised if you hear a synthesizer that sounds like a dinosaur at the show. Stop by The Church to get your fix of electronic music this Thursday.

Fruition & Friends

When: January 27, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & The Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $20 – $27, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: This weekend, Fruition, the Oregon-based quintet will play a two night run at Cervantes’ Masterpiece. Join them on night one with a plethora of other artists: trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick and trombonist Natalie Cressman, who have both been members of the Trey Anastasio Band. Later in the night, The Texas Gentlemen, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings will perform a set in the ballroom, while the Rainbow Girls and John R. Miller will play on The Other Side.

James Hype

When: January 28, 10 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $12.80 – $89, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Coming from The Wirral in North West England, James Hype, a DJ, producer and remix artist will perform at the Ogden this weekend. Accompanied by RC3, Alana English and VEXX, Hype will bring the house down with his electronic music.

Live Music at Oasis feat. Chris Koza

When: January 29, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Co., 3527 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

The Lowdown: Have yourself an easygoing Sunday with Chris Koza, a songwriter from Minnesota, as you enjoy a beer and hang with friends at Oasis.

Half Price Wine Bottles at Painting with a Twist

When: January 25, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Painting with a Twist, 7134 W. Alaska Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $37 – $49, register here

The Lowdown: At Painting with a Twist, it’s Wine Wednesday, which means half off all bottles of wine while you paint and sip. You can create a piece of art using canvases of different sizes, a wood plank board or a wood shiplap pallet. Regardless, you get to relax, uncork your bottle, put your paint smock on and get creative.

Denver Winter Wine Land

Photo courtesy

When: January 26, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Kirk of Highland, 3011 Vallejo St., Denver, CO

Cost: $65, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: For Denver’s first ever Winter Wine Land, they will transform the Kirk of Highland, which was once a church in the 1890s, into a castle for the night. Complimentary wines will be served from wineries, local cuisines, a live band and more. The Delta Sonics and Denver House Collective DJs will perform at the event.

Friday Release: New Beer Tapped

When: January 27, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Someplace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave Unit 6, Arvada, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: At Someplace Else, every Friday new beer is tapped. For your first pint of a new release, it’ll only set you back $4. The brewery is dog friendly – and also friendly to those who love beer, pinball or skeeball.

UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival

When: January 28, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Parfet Park, 719 10th St., Golden, CO

Cost: $0 – $300, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Ring in the snow season with Ullr – the Norse God of Winter. At the festival, local musicians will perform bluegrass, funk, jamband and other kinds of music, friends will cheer their beers adn some may choose to wear viking costumes or their favorite ski gear to celebrate.

Teaching Kitchen Workshop: Let’s Taco Bout It

When: January 29, 11 – 12 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $40, register here

The Lowdown: If you’d like to help your little one learn to make a delicious meal, here they will take their cooking skills to new heights and become chefs for your next taco Tuesday. Children will learn to heat corn tortillas, choose vegetarian fillings and make a salsa from scratch. This event is designed for ages 3 and older.

Figure Drawing Session

When: January 25, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 general public, free for RedLine members. More information here

The Lowdown: Every Wednesday RedLine hosts a figure drawing session in the Community Studio. They provide the materials in a laid back, non-instructional setting and allow artists of any experience or skill level to get involved. Materials that they provide include newsprint and charcoal, but artists are welcome to bring other materials.

DALI ALIVE

When: January 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The LUME Colorado, 2501 Dallas St #135, Aurora, CO

Cost: $0 – $49, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: DALI ALIVE provides an immersive experience into the world of one of the most famous artists in history, Salvador Dalí. Grande Experiences turns Salvador Dali’s art from a two dimensional piece of work into one that can be walked through and seen up close through a rather large scale: the works are 20 feet high and accompanied by music and interactive installations. This is the final week to view Dalí Alive.

RiNo Beer and Graffiti Tour

When: January 27, 12:15 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $58, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: This 2.5 hour tour will take you through the neighborhood of the River North Art District (RiNo) to view the street art and murals, graffiti on warehouses and learn about the history of art in the district. Included in the tour, you will be introduced to beer and cider tastings at local craft breweries. You will also receive a souvenir sample glass.

Moss Box Wall Art Class

When: January 28, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Tool Library, 555 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: $100, register here

The Lowdown: In this class, you will learn how to make your own moss box to feature on the walls of your home as decor. After choosing a wooden frame, you’ll get to design a landscape using mosses, ferns, flowers, wood, bark, flowers, succulents, mushrooms or whatever you may decide.

Disruption Exhibition

When: January 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $19, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Sunday is the final day to view Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection. The 50 works on display are in the form of paintings, sculptures, photographs, mixed-media works and more. These artworks “interrupt expectations and unsettle conventions, inviting visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the ways in which artists challenge norms and push boundaries through disruptive actions.”

Denver Fashion Week Model Auditions

When: January 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10. Sign up here

The Lowdown: In preparation for Denver Fashion Week coming spring ‘23, DFW is hosting model auditions for anyone over the age of eight. DFW does not cast talent based on race, color, religion, sexual orientation, height, body type or age. Casting is also open to independent models and agencies. So whether you’re a seasoned model or a rookie, DFW is a great experience for fashion lovers. Those who have walked the DFW runway in the past do not need to attend.