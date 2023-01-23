This Week in Concerts — INZO, Bear and the Beasts, Quits + More

This week in concerts, the local scene takes over. Boulderites Tiny Tomboy takes over The Black Buzzard for a night in iced-out Denver and Quits stop at Hi-Dive. Meanwhile, INZO makes a stop at the Ogden. Meow Wolf sees Andy Immerman while The Oriental Theatre welcomes Emo Night Brooklyn for a night of emo/pop-punk debauchery. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

1/24 – Electronic Tuesdays: Noer The Boy w/ Black Wolf Sound, MiMyselfNi (The Lounge)

1/26 – The Upbeats w/ Contrast, Miss Felix, Recon DNB Residents

1/26 – Coal Mine Sound: Jabbs, Tekkers, KIDKONSUME, Urza, Prana (The Lounge)

1/27 – Equanimous + Savej w/ Sheyta, Soulstice

1/27 – Konkrete Jungle Anniversary: BadBwoy BMC, Cassien, Adam Hester, Borrowed Drums, Alternative Medicine (The Lounge)

1/28 – Monty w/ dela Moon, Dis_1, Chelsmosis

1/28 – Ever Eternal: Juche w/ Just Connor, psycody, 00e1 (The Lounge)

1/26 – Cousin Curtiss w/ Jackson Harkness Band, The Huckle Bearers

1/27 – Silver & Gold w/ Corsicana, Juno Rossa

1/28 – Tiny Tomboy w/ Sponsored Content, The Bannetones

1/29 – Kris Lager Band w/ Float Like A Buffalo

1/27 – Who’s Bad (Tribute to Michael Jackson)

1/28 – Who’s Bad (Tribute to Michael Jackson)

1/26 – Shift ft. Super Future w/ Meduso, AVRY, Mauka (Other Side)

1/27 – Fruition w/ the Texas Gentlemen + More

1/27 – Rainbow Girls w/ John R. Miller (Other Side)

1/28 – Fruition w/ Zepp Is Funk + More

1/28 – Handmade Moments (Other Side)

1/29 – Ray Reed w/ Special Guests (Other Side)

1/26 – Midnight Tyrannosaurus

1/27 – Ben Nicky

1/28 – BASS OPS: TYNAN

1/28 – Schade + Swave

1/23 – Flatirons Jazz Orchestra

1/25 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts

1/26 – Alex Heffron Quintet

1/27 – Friday Lunch Bunch: Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors

1/27 – Ken Walker Sextet

1/28 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)

1/28 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)

1/26 – EDM Mashed Up w/ Upgar, Samso, Dj Dolph, Cheatah_Beatz

1/27 – Üfer w/ Ghost.Wav, The Few Select

1/28 – Stella Nova w/ The Salesmen, Coast To Ghost

1/29 – Manic Moon w/ Father Help Me, Dust Honey

1/24 – Turn Up Tuesdays

1/28 – Hallucination w/ Lu Lagoon, Julian Navarro, Sour Magic, Better Luck Next Year

1/23 – Monday Night Jazz w/ Vlad Girshevich

1/24 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn

1/25 – Hump Day Funk Jam

1/26 – Dave Randon Trio

1/27 – Alive on Arrival

1/28 – Alive on Arrival

1/29 – Erik Boa

1/28 – School of Rock Littleton Fall Season Showcase Day One

1/28 – Eric Martin of Mr. Big ft. Trixter

1/28 – School of Rock Littleton Fall Season Showcase Day Two

1/23 – R.A.P. Ferreira w/ AJ Suede, DJ Eldon Summers, NOFVCE

1/26 – Nightshark w/ Quits, Tripp Nasty, Sense From Nonsense

1/27 – Fresh Fruit! w/ Monk Gyatso, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

1/28 – Sun June, Why Bonnie w/ Porlolo

1/24 – Dark Tuesdays

1/26 – Stage Fluid: An Open Stage Drag Show

1/27 – Taboo Revue: Burlesque & Drag – Fornication Under Consent Of The Klown (Underground)

1/27 – Take On Me: Denver’s Best 80’s New Wave Party

1/28 – Wake The Dead

1/25 – Corey Harper w/ Emmanuel Franco, Mae Mae, Sarah Adams

1/26 – Lab Thursdays w/ ANGL, Saumii B2B Special Ingredient, Hysteric B2B Snacks, Midnight Wanderer, Emulation, Nvoke + Mac Flasch

1/27 – Open House w/ IIVX, Lovell, Airtraffique, Sean Lannan, Ricky Sizzle, Dj Devlyn

1/28 – Defected w/ Blood Across The Sky, Aligned In Ruins, Ice Troll

1/28 – Open House ft. Jeff Cook & Discognition w/ Yaakov

1/29 – Portra w/ Bryce Menchaca, Zoe Coz, Ellsworth

1/26 – Catbamboo w/ Jellyfish Farm, Hospital Socks, Author of Your Downfall

1/27 – As We Rise w/ Losing Ground, Harvested, Cryptic Witch, Truly Fine Citizens

1/28 – Early Eyes w/ Anita Velveeta, Lady Denim

1/29 – The Iceman Special w/ DVNEHPPY

1/27 – Meatless Metal Night with Sulfuric Baptism

1/28 – Broadway Rave: A Dance Party Celebrating The Best Of Broadway

1/27 – Andy Immerman w/ Mckina, Weir

1/28 – Top Flite Empire w/ Collabratory, HYP3 (DJ), Jalu, Pricelexs & Kashi

1/25 – The Bud Powell Project

1/26 – Jack Dunlevie – Swinging Originals

1/27 – “Be-Bach” by The Gott-Clay Quintet

1/28 – Adam Bodine Quintet plays Horace Silver

1/29 – Dart Echo plays The Talking Heads

1/25 – Alex Blocker

1/26 – Next Week Rocks Presents: MILE HIGH HAPPY HOUR w/ DJ ONTONEYO

1/27 – The Reckless Folk, David Marias

1/28 – Rafiel and the Roomshakers

1/29 – Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler

1/26 – Larkin Poe w/ Goodnight, Texas

1/27 – INZO w/ Dreamers Delight, Covex, Blookah

1/28 – James Hype w/ Ayybo, RC3, Alana English, Vexx

1/27 – Supermagick w/ Feral Suits

1/26 – Dale Watson w/ Matt Hillyer

1/27 – Emo Night Brooklyn

1/28 – The Petty Nicks Experience

1/29 – Denver School Of Rock

1/25 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

1/26 – Swing At The Roxy

1/27 – Friendly Reminders

1/27 – Creekbed, Bear & The Beasts, Daniel Mermilliod

1/28 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

1/28 – Many Mountains

1/28 – Love Language

1/29 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

1/27 – TVLKSIC

1/28 – One Giant Leap

1/26 – Airod

1/26 – BYOUSB: Open Decks

1/27 – Golf Clap

1/28 – Cosmic Gate

1/23 – Ember Island

1/24 – Open Jam

1/26 – Alt-Rock Night: Dallet Band, The Study Aboad, Teresa Storch Band, Gnome Bone

1/27 – YMH’s 6th Year Anniversary Party

1/28 – KR3TURE

1/29 – Sunday Session