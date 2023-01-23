This Week in Concerts — INZO, Bear and the Beasts, Quits + More

This week in concerts, the local scene takes over. Boulderites Tiny Tomboy takes over The Black Buzzard for a night in iced-out Denver and Quits stop at Hi-Dive. Meanwhile, INZO makes a stop at the Ogden. Meow Wolf sees Andy Immerman while The Oriental Theatre welcomes Emo Night Brooklyn for a night of emo/pop-punk debauchery. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
1/24 – Electronic Tuesdays: Noer The Boy w/ Black Wolf Sound, MiMyselfNi (The Lounge)
1/26 – The Upbeats w/ Contrast, Miss Felix, Recon DNB Residents
1/26 – Coal Mine Sound: Jabbs, Tekkers, KIDKONSUME, Urza, Prana (The Lounge)
1/27 – Equanimous + Savej w/ Sheyta, Soulstice
1/27 – Konkrete Jungle Anniversary: BadBwoy BMC, Cassien, Adam Hester, Borrowed Drums, Alternative Medicine (The Lounge)
1/28 – Monty w/ dela Moon, Dis_1, Chelsmosis
1/28 – Ever Eternal: Juche w/ Just Connor, psycody, 00e1 (The Lounge)
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
1/26 – Cousin Curtiss w/ Jackson Harkness Band, The Huckle Bearers
1/27 – Silver & Gold w/ Corsicana, Juno Rossa
1/28 – Tiny Tomboy w/ Sponsored Content, The Bannetones
1/29 – Kris Lager Band w/ Float Like A Buffalo
The Bluebird Theater
1/27 – Who’s Bad (Tribute to Michael Jackson)
1/28 – Who’s Bad (Tribute to Michael Jackson)
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
1/26 – Shift ft. Super Future w/ Meduso, AVRY, Mauka (Other Side)
1/27 – Fruition w/ the Texas Gentlemen + More
1/27 – Rainbow Girls w/ John R. Miller (Other Side)
1/28 – Fruition w/ Zepp Is Funk + More
1/28 – Handmade Moments (Other Side)
1/29 – Ray Reed w/ Special Guests (Other Side)
Club Vinyl
1/26 – Midnight Tyrannosaurus
1/27 – Ben Nicky
1/28 – BASS OPS: TYNAN
1/28 – Schade + Swave
Dazzle
1/23 – Flatirons Jazz Orchestra
1/25 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts
1/26 – Alex Heffron Quintet
1/27 – Friday Lunch Bunch: Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
1/27 – Ken Walker Sextet
1/28 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)
1/28 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)
Globe Hall
1/26 – EDM Mashed Up w/ Upgar, Samso, Dj Dolph, Cheatah_Beatz
1/27 – Üfer w/ Ghost.Wav, The Few Select
1/28 – Stella Nova w/ The Salesmen, Coast To Ghost
1/29 – Manic Moon w/ Father Help Me, Dust Honey
Goosetown Tavern
1/24 – Turn Up Tuesdays
1/28 – Hallucination w/ Lu Lagoon, Julian Navarro, Sour Magic, Better Luck Next Year
Herb’s Hideout
1/23 – Monday Night Jazz w/ Vlad Girshevich
1/24 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn
1/25 – Hump Day Funk Jam
1/26 – Dave Randon Trio
1/27 – Alive on Arrival
1/28 – Alive on Arrival
1/29 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
1/28 – School of Rock Littleton Fall Season Showcase Day One
1/28 – Eric Martin of Mr. Big ft. Trixter
1/28 – School of Rock Littleton Fall Season Showcase Day Two
Hi-Dive
1/23 – R.A.P. Ferreira w/ AJ Suede, DJ Eldon Summers, NOFVCE
1/26 – Nightshark w/ Quits, Tripp Nasty, Sense From Nonsense
1/27 – Fresh Fruit! w/ Monk Gyatso, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver
1/28 – Sun June, Why Bonnie w/ Porlolo
HQ
1/24 – Dark Tuesdays
1/26 – Stage Fluid: An Open Stage Drag Show
1/27 – Taboo Revue: Burlesque & Drag – Fornication Under Consent Of The Klown (Underground)
1/27 – Take On Me: Denver’s Best 80’s New Wave Party
1/28 – Wake The Dead
Larimer Lounge
1/25 – Corey Harper w/ Emmanuel Franco, Mae Mae, Sarah Adams
1/26 – Lab Thursdays w/ ANGL, Saumii B2B Special Ingredient, Hysteric B2B Snacks, Midnight Wanderer, Emulation, Nvoke + Mac Flasch
1/27 – Open House w/ IIVX, Lovell, Airtraffique, Sean Lannan, Ricky Sizzle, Dj Devlyn
1/28 – Defected w/ Blood Across The Sky, Aligned In Ruins, Ice Troll
1/28 – Open House ft. Jeff Cook & Discognition w/ Yaakov
1/29 – Portra w/ Bryce Menchaca, Zoe Coz, Ellsworth
Lost Lake
1/26 – Catbamboo w/ Jellyfish Farm, Hospital Socks, Author of Your Downfall
1/27 – As We Rise w/ Losing Ground, Harvested, Cryptic Witch, Truly Fine Citizens
1/28 – Early Eyes w/ Anita Velveeta, Lady Denim
1/29 – The Iceman Special w/ DVNEHPPY
Marquis Theater
1/27 – Meatless Metal Night with Sulfuric Baptism
1/28 – Broadway Rave: A Dance Party Celebrating The Best Of Broadway
Meow Wolf
1/27 – Andy Immerman w/ Mckina, Weir
1/28 – Top Flite Empire w/ Collabratory, HYP3 (DJ), Jalu, Pricelexs & Kashi
Nocturne
1/25 – The Bud Powell Project
1/26 – Jack Dunlevie – Swinging Originals
1/27 – “Be-Bach” by The Gott-Clay Quintet
1/28 – Adam Bodine Quintet plays Horace Silver
1/29 – Dart Echo plays The Talking Heads
Number Thirty Eight
1/25 – Alex Blocker
1/26 – Next Week Rocks Presents: MILE HIGH HAPPY HOUR w/ DJ ONTONEYO
1/27 – The Reckless Folk, David Marias
1/28 – Rafiel and the Roomshakers
1/29 – Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler
The Ogden Theatre
1/26 – Larkin Poe w/ Goodnight, Texas
1/27 – INZO w/ Dreamers Delight, Covex, Blookah
1/28 – James Hype w/ Ayybo, RC3, Alana English, Vexx
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
1/27 – Supermagick w/ Feral Suits
The Oriental Theater
1/26 – Dale Watson w/ Matt Hillyer
1/27 – Emo Night Brooklyn
1/28 – The Petty Nicks Experience
1/29 – Denver School Of Rock
Roxy Broadway
1/25 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
1/26 – Swing At The Roxy
1/27 – Friendly Reminders
1/27 – Creekbed, Bear & The Beasts, Daniel Mermilliod
1/28 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch
1/28 – Many Mountains
1/28 – Love Language
1/29 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch
Roxy Theatre
1/27 – TVLKSIC
1/28 – One Giant Leap
Temple Night Club
1/26 – Airod
1/26 – BYOUSB: Open Decks
1/27 – Golf Clap
1/28 – Cosmic Gate
Your Mom’s House
1/23 – Ember Island
1/24 – Open Jam
1/26 – Alt-Rock Night: Dallet Band, The Study Aboad, Teresa Storch Band, Gnome Bone
1/27 – YMH’s 6th Year Anniversary Party
1/28 – KR3TURE
1/29 – Sunday Session