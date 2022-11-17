From timeless and classy to bursting with creativity, the most anticipated night of Denver Fashion Week, the day three lifestyle Show, held nothing back. The event, held at the Sports Castle, a Non-Plus Ultra Venue, hosted hundreds of eager guests excited to see new looks from both seasoned and new Denver designers.

Haven Collective, Glam It! Colorado, Icon Suit, Kawesii, Fashion Curator, MDC STUXIO, and Meow Wolf’s Kate Major wowed the audience with fresh designs for the upcoming season.

Purchase your Denver Fashion Week tickets HERE.

Haven Collective

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Haven Collective took first to the stage with chic and stylish designs for nearly any occasion. Their runway looks revolve around statement clothing articles. From a sleek green slip to a snakeskin moto jacket with matching flare pants, there were several highlights of the collection that are all available in the Denver and Boulder Haven Collective stores.

Glam it! Colorado

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designs by Glam it! have quickly become a fan favorite in Denver for its upcycled, sustainable designs that rival high fashion. Feathers, tassels, and heavy gold jewelry combined with names like Versace and Balenciaga all add to the luxury look of the collection. This season’s designs heavily incorporated the fur coat look for winter with multi-layered, dimensional outfits. The runway concluded with a Queen of Hearts-inspired look, complete with a red fur coat the shape of a heart and a shiny gold crown.

Icon Suit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Icon Suit’s collection makes menswear look as fashionable as ever with a classic take on professional clothing, but with a hint of flair. The custom suit brand delivered a sleek appearance with subtle personable additions, such as suit jackets with a unique skull design on the interior. To showcase the collection, special guest models from the Denver Broncos took to the stage, including Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Jonas Griffith and PJ Locke.

Kawesii

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 2022 Emerging Designer Challenge winner returns to the stage to show Denver what earned her the title. With designs inspired by African culture, the collection showcased flowing pieces with intricate patterns and beautiful, earthy tones. The brand prides itself on its quality, 100% sustainable clothing using African Wax Print. With plenty of sass and energy, the models were glowing as they took to the runway.

Fashion Curator

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Taking to the runway for the very first time is Analysse of Fashion Curator. With an incredible eye for vintage wear, Analysse reworks previously loved pieces and gives them a modern edge while maintaining their historic integrity. A stunning plaid coat with fur shoulders, a bright blue sheer dress with feathers on the sleeves and a velvet color-blocked maxi skirt were just a few of the iconic pieces brought to the runway. With vintage clothing on the rise, there is no doubt that Fashion Curator will gain more attention in the future.

MDC STUXIO

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Another first-time designer to the Denver Fashion Week stage, Mikobi of MDC STUXIO, delivered a stunning collection of upscale street style to the stage. With the addition of stylish patterned scarves, hats, and bags, his graphic tees and hoodies are brought to a whole new level of style. By gathering inspiration from his travels and combining it with elements of his culture, Mikobi successfully delivered classy designs with an edge.

Meow Wolf

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From the creative mind of Meow Wolf’s costume designer, Kate Major, was an eclectic collection of bright colors and outlandish concepts. Setting the mood and kicking off the show walked a giant eyeball over a long red dress. Looks to follow included a dress made from business cards, a paper mache overcoat, a moto jacket with whisks as shoulder pads, and a sparkly gown with lime green splatter to close. All models wore masks to cover their faces—with colored plexiglass sheets cut out for eyes, they looked completely one with the design. Each part of the design comes from recycled materials, drawing inspiration from the trash planet in the Convergence Station exhibit at Meow Wolf. Major’s avant-garde looks showcased what happens when you let creativity in fashion run wild.

Day three was an unforgettable evening for new fashion and upcoming designers in the Denver fashion scene. To see more of Denver’s best looks, be sure to purchase your Denver Fashion Week tickets here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.

Gallery photography by Julia Von Dreele.

Day 4: Step and repeat from last night’s show

Day 2: Step and repeat

Day 1: Step and repeat

Editors Note: Edited on 11/16 to add step and repeat links