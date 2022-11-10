Tuesday, November 15, marks Denver Fashion Week Day Three. The Lifestyle show will showcase designers from Meow Wolf to Pro Football players. The night will feature a surprise walk by Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Jonas Griffith and PJ Locke.

“In a very exciting update to this year’s Denver Fashion Week Fall ’22, four Denver Pro Football players— Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Jonas Griffith and PJ Locke— will be strutting down the runway for Icon Suit 6 on Tuesday, November 15, during the same show as Meow Wolf’s first-ever runway collection segment. Tickets are almost sold out so make sure to reserve your runway seats today HERE,” said PRIM PR.

Bradley Chubb is an outside linebacker and was fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was selected for the 2021 Pro Bowl and is now in his fifth season. He is a team captain and community leader. Bradley was recently traded to the Miami Dolphins.

PJ Locke is a third-year safety. Locke grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and went on to play college football with the Austin Longhorns at the University of Texas at Austin. Locke grew up hearing “You look good, you play good. You play good, they will pay good. They pay good, you will live good.” He said that his interest in fashion sprouted from those conversations with his father. “A stylish outfit provides a boost in my confidence on and off the field,” Locke said.

Kareem Jackson has held the position of safety since 2019. Jackson grew up in Macon, Georgia, going on to play college football at The University of Alabama. Off the field, Jackson enjoys playing around with his personal style. He is especially passionate about his extensive sneaker collection, which includes green Swarovski diamond-encrusted Nike Air Force Ones, Louis Vuitton Jordans, white Dior sneakers and red-hearted black converse.

Jonas Griffith is a second-year inside linebacker and a leading component throughout the current season. Griffith finished his career with six All-American honors. When he is not throwing a football, you can find him playing chess and spending time with his family and friends.

Buy tickets HERE to see Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson, Jonas Griffith and PJ Locke strut down the runway for the very first time on Tuesday, November 15, at DFW Day Three: Lifestyle.