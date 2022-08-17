Ignight Entertainment and 303 Magazine Announce The Return of Colorado’s Detox Music Festival, Sundown Colorado, on September 24

Whether you are sober or sober-curious, it’s clear there’s a growing trend nationwide to socialize and connect without the pressure of alcohol. In fact, many U.S. consumers report a lack of interest in drinking alcohol in general, with many crediting the decision to wanting a healthier lifestyle.

303 Magazine has partnered with Ignight Entertainment, which creates experiences for music lovers, and Secret Dance Addiction, which is in its third year of hosting alcohol-free nightlife events, to produce a music festival that celebrates just that — healthy nightlife, mindfulness and community in the Mile High City. Tickets to Sundown Colorado, which takes place at downtown Denver’s Tivoli Quad on September 24, are on sale now, starting at $44.

“Sundown is where we meet to enjoy music the way it was meant to be experienced. When a community comes together over music and mindfulness, we make magic,” said Mike Handby (DJ Ignight), founder of Ignight Entertainment and co-owner of Secret Dance Addiction.

International DJ star Curbi will headline the festival, with DJ sets by SkiiTour, N2N, DoubleCrush and a stage takeover by the NYC party crew Body Lvnguage. The Platinum sponsor of the event is Spiritless.

Sundown Colorado will feature a main stage for headlining talent, several bars serving alcohol-free cocktails and tonics, LED lounges, a meditation tent, wellness workshops and a VIF (very important friend) lounge sponsored by 303 Magazine. The non-profit partner for the festival is Colorado Artists in Recovery. Guests of all ages can party without pressure at this mindful music festival.

Mike and Amber Handby, who together form the DJ duo DoubleCrush and own Ignight Entertainment, are the driving force behind Sundown Colorado. Since first meeting in a recording studio eight years ago, the duo has co-founded three healthy nightlife businesses, including Sundown, Secret Dance Addiction, and a pop-up sober bar which is making its debut at the festival.

“Sundown is on a mission to normalize healthy nightlife for those who are sober-curious, in recovery, or who may want a different option for just tonight,” said Amber Handby, DJ and co-owner of Secret Dance Addiction. “This year features LED lounges, our new alc-free pop-up bar, headliner Curbi and even more wellness experiences. This may be the most lit sober event ever.”

Looking to score two VIF passes? Sundown Music Festival and 303 Magazine are searching for two sober party animals to participate in a social experiment. To enter the Party Positive Contest and read about the compensation and benefits, click here.

Sundown Colorado welcomes all ages and will take place on September 24 from 2 to 11 p.m. outdoors on the Tivoli Quad at 1000 Larimer St. Tickets start at $44 per person and are on sale now.