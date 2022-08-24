3 Karaoke Bars Around Denver You Need To Try Before Summer’s End

Karaoke is fun. It always has been, and honestly, it always will be. For many, it is a fun novelty. For others, the adrenalin rush that comes with knowing the crowd is in the palm of their hands while singing Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” breaks up the mundane of a workweek and provides the energy to keep moving on. However, for many, getting up in front of a crowd of intoxicated strangers in a bar resembling Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill is intimidating, and who can blame them?

So, where is the best place to start? Private karaoke rooms. The good news? Perspective singers do not have to travel far to find the best. If customers need a bit of liquid courage to get going, these karaoke bars have them covered.

Muse Karaoke Bar

Where: 2222 S Havana St, Unit D, Aurora

Hours: Thursday – Monday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Situated in the corner pocket of Havana Plaza is Muse Noraebang & Cafe, the perfect spot for first-timers and die-hard karaoke buffs. Set up in the Noraebang style — “Singing Room” — groups or couples can enjoy hitting high notes to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.” or any other guilty pleasure songs in their own private room. If customers want to sneak in a couple of classic hits, then jet to another bar to finish the night; no worries. Muse Noraebang & Cafe rents rooms by the hour and offers a range of room sizes for every group. With phones included in every room, customers can easily order food and drinks to their respective karaoke rooms without leaving the beautiful serenades of their — hopefully — closest friends. Our advice for the best experience? Get a reservation. However, for those looking to make Muse a spontaneous adventure, think about stopping at Thank Sool Pocha for some Fried Chicken Skin and a couple of large Sapporos before the room is ready. Situated next to one of the best K-Pubs in town, Muse Karaoke Bar is a no-frills spot that gives customers what they want, cocktails, karaoke, and when the energy is running low, coffee and espressos.

Family Karaoke Bar

Where: 2760 South Havana Street, Unit R-S, Aurora

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 5:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: As the name implies, Family Karaoke Bar is an excellent place to bring the entire family for a night of singing off-key. With affordable prices, private rooms and a location down the block from the brand new Mr. Tang, Family Karaoke Bar has offered the Aurora community a family-friendly Karaoke atmosphere for over four years. With an interior that is both cozy and vibrant, Family Karaoke is an absolute must for first-time karaoke goers. For those with specific songs in mind, Family Karaoke offers customers the ability to search the internet for their favorite songs to sing along to rather than from a preset list; however, their list of songs is filled with plenty of deep cuts from top bands and solo artists. Those looking to extend the evening without feeling the effects of a hangover the following day are in luck. Adjacent to Family Karaoke is one of Aurora’s most popular Boba Tea houses, Banned Boba, so even when the night of singing comes to a close, the night does not have to end.

Punch Bowl Social

Where: 65 Broadway, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m

The Lowdown: Look, Karaoke is not everyone’s cup of tea, so when the odd one or two friends in the group still want to go out but are looking for other activities, there is no better spot than Punch Bowl Social. While Karaoke should never be taken too seriously — we hope — Punch Bowl Social offers an incredibly inviting and trendy atmosphere that offers something entertaining for everyone in the group. With a prime Denver location offering private karaoke rooms and a laundry list of arcade-style games and activities, Punch Bowl Social is a perfect middle ground for a night out with friends, a double date or even a company happy hour. The rooms at Punch Bowl Social tend to fill up quickly and, more importantly, are first come, first served. However, activities like bowling, shuffleboard and Jenga — and the extensive list of craft cocktails are more than enough to help pass the time before heading to the private room.