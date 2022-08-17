Fashion Met Nightlife in INHERENT and Not From Here’s Collaborative Runway Show

On August 12, local fashion came together with the Denver nightlife scene in INHERENT’s latest runway show. Held at SKYLIGHT in the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District, the menswear brand collaborated with the fast-growing social club, Not From Here to put on the event. The club, owned by Evan Carp, is catered to people in Denver looking for unique social gatherings, both big and small. By collaborating with brands and organizations in the area, they are able to curate events for those who want to experience nightlife in a new way.

The show started abruptly at 9 p.m. with looks from the first designer, Kozy. Her looks include statement pieces, such as a jean jacket with the words “Disconnect to Connect” sewn into the back with a power cord, and a midi skirt embellished with green vines. The highlight of the collection and the most memorable outfit can be described as an “alien superstar,” who sported an all-green set with daisies and fishnets to tie the look together.

Adobe Darko, created by Chaim Slime, is known for his familiar prints of brand-name items, but with his own recreation. Changing words, patterns, or sizes are just a few of the ways Adobe Darko puts his own spin on popular logos. Given his style, his work is incredibly recognizable.

Following Adobe Darko was My Generation, featuring a collection with two swimwear pieces from the new line, My Generation Swim. Owner Ashleigh Perri uses her original prints on all types of garments, such as hoodies and tees, so that customers can customize their pieces to what they like. For this show, the styling of each tee varied as some were paired with skirts and boots and others with cargo pants and fluffy slippers. Possibilities are endless with Perri’s designs.

The fourth designer, debuting his collection for the first time, was Jake Perez. His style, as he describes, is “all about high fashion,” and his goal as a designer is to bring these types of looks to the Denver fashion scene.

“Colorado, they don’t have the kind of high fashion like New York or Los Angeles,” Perez said. “I want to bring it here.”

Many of his designs incorporate his own take on luxury brands, such as Versace, and are styled with gold accessories. Perez and his work made a powerful statement as he cemented his mark on the Denver fashion scene.

The final designer was none other than the host himself, Taylor Draper of INHERENT. His looks for this show stayed true to his timeless and classy styles in menswear. Draper’s goal as a designer is to fight the stigma of what it means to “be a man,” emotionally and physically in our society. Using fashion as an outlet, the INHERENT brand consistently makes its models and clients look sleek and stylish to empower them in their everyday lives.

The runway show itself held casual energy as the audience either sat in rows or watched from VIP sections, standing areas or in line for drinks at the bar. There was enthusiasm from across the room as models strutted through the runway.

Local creative Christina Anderson managed the backstage as well as the front-of-house responsibilities for the show. Those involved in the event could testify that her efforts were crucial in making the runway show successful.

Anderson “helped manage all things related to fashion while seamlessly helping in any area that needed it, even outside the fashion domain. Christina is organized, efficient and a pleasure to work with – a genuine contributor,” said Carp.

Kyle Hamilton and Katie Narum and Kaylee Kinman of Duality Studio Works brought the looks to life with hair and makeup. Following the vision of each designer, they used bold eye designs and playful hairstyles to transform each collection.

“The Not From Here show was lit, from the makeup looks to the designers to the crew that put the entire event on,” Hamilton said. “I’m excited to be back to work with this company of creatives.”

With the help of these creatives in the Denver fashion scene and Party Guru Productions, Not From Here’s launch event combined fashion with a social gathering and brought high-energy entertainment to SKYLIGHT.

The runway wrapped up quickly as chairs were taken away and the venue evolved into a full social gathering, similar to a club. Models and designers joined the crowd as the music grew louder and people flooded in for the rest of the night.

This collaborative runway was like no other in the way it merged fashion and nightlife to bring an unforgettable social experience to Denver. Several designers who appeared at the event will take to the runway again at Denver Fashion Week, starting on November 12.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.