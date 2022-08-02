Menswear Brand INHERENT and Local Event Company Not From Here Collaborate For Fashion and Social Event

On Friday, August 12, menswear brand INHERENT and event company Not From Here (NFH) are teaming up to host a runway show and social experience. Held at the Skylight Venue, the luxurious event will feature light bites, drinks, music, entertainment and fashion.

The event aims to bring Coloradans an experience to socialize and network with attractive entertainment opportunities and an elevated ambiance. This is the first partnership between INHERENT and NFH, but surely not the last.

Through fashion, INHERENT raises awareness for men’s mental health. The brand hosts events regularly through Foundation by INHERENT, a nonprofit that provides resources for men to focus on their mental and emotional wellness. In a society that often encourages men to prioritize their physical health over their mental health, INHERENT bridges a gap that is often overlooked.

“I realized throughout my mental health journey that caring for myself and my appearance gave me the confidence to fight,” said INHERENT founder, Taylor Draper. “I’m thrilled to share this message in collaboration with Not From Here – this will no doubt help us further bridge the gap between men, the resources they need and the authentic life they deserve in Colorado and beyond.”

Not From Here was also established to fill an opportunity that was lacking in Denver. While the Mile High City is flourishing with social events for all ages, NFH Founder Evan Carp found that the city was missing a high-end nightlife experience. From there, NFH was born to fill this niche.

“Nowhere else can someone experience the best of fashion, art, music, food, drink and company in one night, in one location; we revitalize Denver’s social life by creating a new, chic locale,” Carp said.

INHERENT is making a difference outside of Colorado as well. In bringing runway collections to New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week and beyond, INHERENT is nationally known for exquisite fashion as well as a platform for men to feel empowered by the struggles they face in life and to enact change as a result. To continue to expand its presence, INHERENT’s partnership with NFH will bring fashion to social life in Colorado.

INHERENT and NFH will be joined by Backdoor Sessions, a local company that provides music entertainment for various events throughout Denver. This will be the fifth event for Backdoor Sessions, dubbed Backdoor 005, which will feature performances from DeSh, IIVX, Sean Lannan, Airtraffique and Stoneless. Additionally, the event will display artwork by Matt Henserson.

NFH @ Skylight featuring INHERENT and Backdoor Sessions will take place on Friday, August 12 from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. at Skylight Venue, 833 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. Purchase tickets here. For VIP Tables & Bottle Service email Evan Carp at [email protected].