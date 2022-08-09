High Plains Comedy Festival Announces First Wave of Performers

High Plains Comedy Festival announced yesterday the first wave of comedians set to perform at the upcoming festival, as well as the sale of their exclusive Peak Passes.

Over the last nine years, High Plains has hosted some of comedy’s biggest names, including T.J. Miller, Pete Holmes and David Cross. Returning to South Broadway from September 8 to 10, the 2022 line-up is no exception. 51 local and nationally touring comics are currently set to be featured, and more to be announced at a later date.

While the local line-up will be announced in the coming weeks, Denver favorites Adam Cayton-Holland (Founder & Executive Director of the Festival), Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy — collectively the Grawlix Trio — will be returning to the stage. They will be joined by a number of other impressive comedians, including Sheng Wang, who just taped his first hour comedy special, directed and produced by Ali Wong, and America’s Got Talent contestant Hayden Kristal.

In addition to the first wave of performers, High Plains also announced the sale of their Peak Passes, which grants access to all fest shows, a limited-edition t-shirt, and reserved seating at The Zarlengo Foundation Presents Ken Jeong & Joel McHale show at Bellco Theatre. Presale began August 8 at 10 a.m. MST exclusively for their mailing list subscribers.

The 9th Annual High Plains Comedy Festival will be returning September 8-10 along various South Broadway locations. For more information, visit their website.

See the full list of announced performers below: