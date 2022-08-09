For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

[email protected]

303.888.5455

High Plains Comedy Festival Announces First Wave of Performers

Lifestyle + Culture
Home
2 min read

High Plains Comedy Festival announced yesterday the first wave of comedians set to perform at the upcoming festival, as well as the sale of their exclusive Peak Passes.

Over the last nine years, High Plains has hosted some of comedy’s biggest names, including T.J. Miller, Pete Holmes and David Cross. Returning to South Broadway from September 8 to 10, the 2022 line-up is no exception. 51 local and nationally touring comics are currently set to be featured, and more to be announced at a later date.

The Grawlix crew performing at the 2019 High Plains Comedy Festival. Photo Courtesy of High Plains Comedy Festival on Facebook.

While the local line-up will be announced in the coming weeks, Denver favorites Adam Cayton-Holland (Founder & Executive Director of the Festival), Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy — collectively the Grawlix Trio — will be returning to the stage. They will be joined by a number of other impressive comedians, including Sheng Wang, who just taped his first hour comedy special, directed and produced by Ali Wong, and America’s Got Talent contestant Hayden Kristal.

In addition to the first wave of performers, High Plains also announced the sale of their Peak Passes, which grants access to all fest shows, a limited-edition t-shirt, and reserved seating at The Zarlengo Foundation Presents Ken Jeong & Joel McHale show at Bellco Theatre. Presale began August 8 at 10 a.m. MST exclusively for their mailing list subscribers.

The 9th Annual High Plains Comedy Festival will be returning September 8-10 along various South Broadway locations. For more information, visit their website

 

 

See the full list of announced performers below: 

Kyle Kinane

Nick Thune

Steph Tolev

Sheng Wang

Guy Branum

Jenny Zigrino

Shane Torres

Candice Thompson

Blair Socci

Yedoye Travis

Tom Thakkar

Pink Foxx

Jim Tews

Amy Miller

Adam Cayton-Holland

Ben Roy

Andrew Orvedahl

Kimberly Clark

David Gborie

Sean Jordan

Michelle Biloon

Ahmed Bharoocha

Shain Brenden

Caitlin Peluffo

Zahid Dewji

Felicia Folkes

Sam Tallent

Rob Haze

Matty Ryan

Alex Kumin

Shaunak Godkhindi

Jay Menz

Raegan Niemela

JT Habersaat

Kenice Mobley

Colton Dowling

Chad Opitz

Anna Valenzuela

Mike Wiebe

Rob Gleeson

 Troy Walker

Hayden Kristal

Chris Charpentier

Jordan Doll

Mara Wiles

Stephen Agyei

Kevin O’Brien

Allison Rose

Nolawee Mengist

Brett Hiker

Harris Alterman