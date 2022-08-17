5 Denver-Based Depop Sellers Offering Curated Apparel Selections Online

Though we’re celebrating National Thrift Shop Day today, every day is an opportunity to shop small and support local businesses that consider sustainability. According to Storage Cafe, Denver has emerged as the best city for thrifting with over 190 resale stores. In light of this research, we’re sharing 5 local Depop sellers who are bringing the Denver thrifting experience to the Internet.

Depop is an apparel resale site and app that is ripe with selective vintage pickings and pre-owned clothing pieces. Responding to the cultural push for a more sustainable way to shop online, Denver locals have developed established Depop shops that include thrifted and vintage clothing, home goods and handmade jewelry.

Ovum

The Lowdown: Ovum, founded by Kelsey Lundie, is a carefully curated Depop shop that lists new items daily. Lundie has a knack for current color and texture trends in fashion, which is evident in the items she resells in her shop. As an experienced thrifter and Depop seller with over 1,000 items sold, Ovum is a staple in the Denver Depop community.

Viola Lee Vintage

The Lowdown: Viola Lee Vintage promotes sustainable shopping by selling vintage clothing items for customers to buy and reuse on Depop. Their call to action for customers is to “reduce, reuse, repurpose.” Thrifters interested in earth tones and neutrals will be delighted by the shop’s muted color scheme.

Fever Dream Vintage & Modern

The Lowdown: Fever Dream Vintage & Modern is a Depop shop that carries vintage items, designer clothing and statement pieces. The shop’s diverse collection of pre-used items reminds customers that nothing is more unique than a vintage piece that’s stood the test of time. Fever Dream Vintage & Modern has recently opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1506 Fillmore Street, Denver, but is still regularly active on the Depop platform as well.

Pyoneato

The Lowdown: Pyoneato is a handmade jewelry brand with a 90s edge. The brand takes design cues from grunge and alternative influences for its earrings, necklaces and bracelets. The small online business is active on Instagram and primarily sells on Depop. Pyoneato also packages sustainably before shipping, making it a more viable option for conscious consumers.

Atomic Salvage

The Lowdown: Atomic Salvage is another Denver-based vintage brand that sells on Depop and at its brick-and-mortar location on N. Marion Street. The shop holds a variety of vintage items, from Nike shoes to 60s picnic dresses. A more concentrated collection of their expansive inventory can be found in their Depop shop.