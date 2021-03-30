17 Denver Thrift Shops With Unique Offerings for Both Shoppers and the Community

Thrift stores are continuing to set new and sustainable trends in the fashion industry. Thrifting is the perfect shopping activity to locate wardrobe staples, rare artisan pieces or even high-end fashion without the big price tag. Denver offers a wide selection of thrift stores, where one can find items that will make their closet more interesting and maybe even more valuable.

To help inspire your next shopping spree, 303 Magazine has rounded up 17 thrift stores worth checking out in the Denver area. Each of these thrift spots has something unique to offer shoppers and the community.

Kouture Consignment

The Lowdown: Kouture Consignment is an upscale consignment boutique located in Cherry Creek that specializes in high-end, authentic clothing and accessories. The boutique conveniently offers sorting, authentication and shipping services for any high-end items or customers that are not located in Denver. Kouture Consignment prides itself on being able to provide barely-used luxury fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

Kouture Consignment is located at 300 Josephine St., Denver and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Peak Thrift

The Lowdown: Founded in 1988, Peak Thrift is a non-profit business that has been serving Denver high quality and on-trend fashion brands at minimal prices. The inviting atmosphere and boutique-like setup make it very easy to navigate through the store to find special items. This retro, cute thrift store not only provides its community with affordable fashion for all ages, it also gives back to the community of Denver by donating 100% of its proceeds to youth experiencing homelessness.

Peak Thrift is located at 4890 Pecos Street., Denver and is open Sundays and Mondays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 10:00 a.m.-12:30 and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Common Threads Denver

The Lowdown: Libby and her sister Jennifer Alexander own two thriving Common Threads locations in Colorado. The duo’s main goal is to provide a diversified selection of high fashion brands such as Prada and Isabel Marant and affordable stores such as Anthropology and Zara. This combination provides every type of shopper with an affordable variety and superior styles of clothing that you do not see every day.

Common Threads is located at 1575 South Pearl Street., Denver, with another location in Boulder. It is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and they are closed Monday.

Clotheshorse Consignment Boutique

The Lowdown: At Clotheshorse Consignment, shoppers can browse a selection of hundreds of recycled, gently used and brand new items including designer samples and boutique over-stocks. There are sure to be no shortage of great finds as each piece is carefully hand selected. Clotheshorse Consignment always seeks out items that are in mint condition, with the exceptions of blue jeans and cowboy boots. Each week you can find hundreds of new items inside this consistently changing boutique.

Clotheshorse is located at 4232 Tennyson Street., Denver and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and are closed Monday and Sunday.

Boss Vintage

The Lowdown: Located on South Broadway for over 25 years, the Wright family has owned and operated this vintage store which specializes in wholesale and resale vintage. While shopping at Boss Vintage, popular clothing trends from well-known movies, TV and theater can be found. The Wrights try to include vintage items and clothing from several eras throughout the 1900s and even today.

Boss Vintage is located at 10 South Broadway., Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m..

Rags Consignments

The Lowdown: Each day at Rags Consignments hundreds of new items are brought onto the floor each day. Since 1995, each of Rag’s locations offers clothing, handbags, footwear and accessories from mall stores and boutique brands. If all items are not consigned, items are donated to various organizations within the Denver community.

Rags Consignments is located on 201 University Boulevard., Denver and open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

The Ten Penny Store

The Lowdown: This mom-and-pop vintage shop is a great spot to buy and sell fashion from any time period during the 1990s to the 1940s. The Ten Penny Store offers all styles and sizes of vintage clothing from each of these periods to fit each customers desires. Since each clothing or accessory piece is carefully curated, one can easily find timeless pieces to add to their wardrobe.

The Ten Penny Store is located at 250 North Broadway., Denver and is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Mercer Place: A Resale Boutique

The Lowdown: From the Gap to Gucci, Mercer Place offers an extensive, yet organized selection of everchanging fashion merchandise that can add to any style aesthetic. Unlike other consignment stores, Mercer Place buys your gently used pieces outright, even before they are sold. After more than 20 years in business, this resale boutique has established a growing children’s and men’s department, as well as incorporating high-end and artisan items.

Mercer Place is located at 1388 South Broadway., Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..

Goldmine Vintage

The Lowdown: If you are looking for rare clothing and accessories from the Victorian Era through the ’90s, Goldmine Vintage is the perfect spot to locate these popular styles. Each vintage piece is hand picked during routine travels around the United States, ensuring that each piece is unique.

Goldmine Vintage is located at 227 Broadway., Denver and is open every day from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

My Best Friend’s Closet

The Lowdown: The goal of encouraging individuals to express their style, but without having to pay the price, My Best Friend’s Closet offers up to 75% off normal retail prices. At each of the four locations, this consignment spot has made it convenient and enjoyable to sell or trade designer fashion pieces.

My Best Friend’s Closet is located at 8316 Northfield Boulevard., Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Meek Vintage

The Lowdown: A mix of modern and vintage clothing, jewelry, personal care products and even house wear, Meek Vintage is known for its curated vintage and handmade goods. The two locations offer a modern, chic feeling while browsing a wide variety of uncommon goods that could be of use to anyone who makes a stop into this contemporary store.

Meek Vintage is located at 39 West 11th Avenue., Denver and is open everyday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Arc Thrift Store

The Lowdown: You might be familiar with this second-hand thrift store – since 1968 Arc Thrift Store provided shoppers with exceptional quality and the best values for secondhand fashion. The CEO of Arc, Loyd Lewis, encourages a green community through shopping sustainable and giving back.

255 South Hooker Street., Denver and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Second Love

The Lowdown: Second Love is a resale boutique that offers the latest casual fashion trends and a consignment spot to sell casual items from your closet. The boutique includes a “look book” where you can view new items that are in the store – a convenient feature if you don’t have time to stop in and browse their selection.

Second Love is located at 4325 west 41st Avenue., Denver and is open every day from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m..

Global Thrift

The Lowdown: With an expansive variety of clothing and accessories to sort through, the motto of Global Thrift is “shop and contribute.” This diverse thrift store offers its customers a very low-priced thrifting experience and promises to donate 100% of proceeds to the Global Refuge Organization.

Global Thrift is located at 9110 West 88th Avenue., Arvada and is open from Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and they are closed Sunday.

Scout: Dry Goods & Trade

The Lowdown: In 2008 Kelly Valentine started her dry goods and trade business with a vision to offer zero waste, buy-sell-trade services all in one spot. After taking over the space that Buffalo Exchange once called home earlier this year, the store offers locals a chance to help make the community more sustainable. You can either shop their large variety of vintage or non-vintage clothing 24/7 online, or set up an appointment to buy, sell or trade goods.

Scout: Dry Goods & Trade Denver is located on 51 Broadway., Denver and is open Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Deja Blue Boutique

The Lowdown: The first of its kind, this boutique for Goodwill offers a positive shopping experience that will land you some great prices while helping to create a more green community. Deja Blue is an upscale boutique that believes in offering affordable brand names and high-quality merchandise that will be an asset to any wardrobe.

Deja Blue is located at 303 University Boulevard., Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Treasure Trunk: Community Thrift Store

The Lowdown: This nonprofit community thrift store has everything from clothing to other essential items for inexpensive prices. Run by The Family Tree’s life-changing services, Treasure Trunk is also a veteran thrift store to Denver.

Treasure Trunk is located at 5892 West 44th Avenue., Wheat Ridge and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..