Breckenridge Wine Classic Preview Reflects an Exciting Weekend to Come

One of the joys of living in Colorado is the emphasis on farm-to-table experiences. It’s not uncommon to see restaurants and bars giving representation to local businesses that have been around for ages, or supporting new ones just getting their feet on solid ground. One of the prime ways Colorado celebrates businesses around the state is through hosting food, art, or culture-themed festivals. Team Player Production’s Breckenridge Wine Classic has created the opportunity for wineries, distilleries, breweries and more to showcase their products to people from all corners of the world.

From September 15 to 17, wine lovers can gather and experience the bountiful amount of wineries and distilleries throughout the state at the 8th Annual Breckenridge Wine Classic.

Last week, I was granted the opportunity to visit Carboy Denver and get a first taste of what’s to come at the festival. While I can’t say how the overall weekend will be, I can tell you this: not only is the wine fantastic, but the sommeliers are fiercely passionate about their work, reflecting through their table presentation, ability to share more about their craft’s process and the diverse array of local specialties.

After entering the restaurant I was kindly greeted by Carboy Head Winemaker Tyzok Wharton, who introduced each wine prior to tasting. Everyone at my table eagerly listened to someone who really knew their product, effortlessly explaining the series of different processes the grapes go through depending on desired taste. We all chatted and devoured charcuterie pairings; everyone left with a smile on their face and a feeling of satisfaction.

While the weekend is centered around a two-day tasting, there is a multitude of experiences that the festival puts on, including five-course paired wine dinners at Breckenridge’s most popular restaurants and the chance to play winemaker for a day. Over 100 artisans attend with their products, ensuring there will be something for everyone — even if wine isn’t your first pick at cocktail hour.

If you happen to be in Breckenridge in mid-September or just looking for a weekend getaway, attending the Breckenridge Wine Classic would be the perfect weekend treat. Surrounded by the mountain air and first glances of Autumn, you’re sure to find something to celebrate.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, September 15: The Breckenridge Uncorked Dinner Series (prices vary) will feature five-course paired wine dinners at Breckenridge’s best restaurants including:

The Tour of Pinot Noir Dinner at Hearthstone Breckenridge with Copper Cane’s portfolio

Single Vineyard Reserve Dinner at Beaver Run Resort’s Spencer’s Lounge with Canard Vineyard

Wild West of Wines Dinner at Carboy Winery Breckenridge with Colorado’s own winery

Master Sommelier Reserve Dinner at Rootstalk Breckenridge with local Master Sommelier Sean Razee

Red All About It Dinner at Modis Breckenridge with Robert Craig Winery

Friday, September 16:

Winemaker For A Day Blending Experience ($85): Alexander Valley Vineyards hosts a blending seminar where guests are invited to taste from the barrel samples and create their own craft blend

Uncharted Territories Hike ($130): This guided 3-mile hike on the Burro Trail culminates in a three-course paired lunch at Cabin Juice with wines from little-known regions of Australia.

Saturday, September 17:

Class On Glass Riedel Seminar ($125): Guests will sample wine from Riedel’s varietal-specific glasses to understand how glassware enhances the aromas and taste components.

Wine & Wildflower Hike ($130): This 3-mile guided hike throughout the Rocky Mountain’s wildflowers alongside Deanna Benzenberg of Michael David Winery culminates in a three-course paired lunch at Cabin Juice.

Giampietro’s Reserve Lunch ($99): Double the somms, double the fun. This double-trouble paired lunch features two Master Sommeliers: Sean Razee and Damon Ornowski at Giampietro Italian restaurant.

Tickets for the seminars and paired dinners start at $85, while Grand Tasting tickets start at $109. All tickets can be purchased on the Breckenridge Wine Classic Eventbrite page.