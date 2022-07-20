Celebrate South Park’s 25th Anniversary With This New Immersive Experience

Comedy Central announced recently their plans for South Park: The 25th Anniversary, a multi-city immersive exhibit coming to Denver this August. Taking place at Red Rocks Trading Post August 9 and 10 and McGregor Square August 11 and 12, the event will allow fans a look inside the iconic South Park vault.

Over two decades’ worth of props, exclusive scripts, artwork and more — typically housed within the South Park studio’s storage unit — will be traveling to Denver inside a customized shipping container. Dawning an exclusive Cartman-inspired paint job, attendees will get to step inside the world of South Park to view exclusive memorabilia on the show. Posing alongside your favorite characters, interactive photo-ops will be available against the backdrop of three of the show’s iconic landscapes.

Bringing all fun to the show’s home state, this exhibit precedes the previously announced two-day 25th Anniversary Concert taking place at Red Rocks on August 9 and 10. Featuring show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as popular bands Ween and Primus, tickets were released in a lottery-style registration system.

If you didn’t get lucky with tickets to the show, the 25th Anniversary immersive exhibit, as well as a South Park tailgate experience at Red Rocks Trading Post prior to the concerts, will be free to the public, bringing a celebration of all things South Park to everyone in the Mile High.

