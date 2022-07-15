Denver’s Summer Guide to Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox has been a staple in the Denver music scene since its doors opened back in 2015. After a remodel forced them to close their doors earlier this year, Justin Cucci’s Soapbox is back in full swing — presenting a lineup of electrifying live concerts and delicious food and cocktails to enjoy this summer. Browse the upcoming shows at the next-level experience hosted only at Ophelia’s.

Notable highlights on the summer lineup include Producer/DJ, LTJ Bukem who will bring his uniquely jazzy, atmospheric drum and bass to Ophelia’s. Trained in jazz and classical, Bukem had his come up in the 90’s rave scene spinning early Detroit-inspired techno, rare groove tracks, house and acid jazz. From the other side of the world, the group We Banjo 3 will deliver a blend of traditional Irish, old-time Americana, and bluegrass. The range of genres is sure to host Denver’s new favorite band.

See the full list of summer shows at Ophelia’s below:

Jul 16 – New Family Dog (Brunch), Siembra

July 17 – New Family Dog (Brunch)

July 18 – Kamaal Williams

July 20 – Mark Levy, Todd Smallie & Taylor Scott

July 22 – LTJ Bukem

July 23 – SNAP! 90’s Dance Party

July 27 – Future Classixx

July 28 – Bill Nershi, Jilian Nershi, Ross James & More

July 29 – Shakedown Bar Vail Presents: A Tribute To Tom Petty

July 30 – Austin Johnson (Brunch), We Banjo 3

July 31 – Shawn Eckels (Brunch)

August 2 – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

August 3 – Winston Surfshirt, John Hooper Duo

August 5 – Ryan Montbleau Band

August 7 – The Iguanas

August 11 – Reina Del Cid

August 18 – Shamir

August 19 – Emily Wolfe

September 10 – Eric Hutchinson

September 14 – Oh He Dead

Tickets are on sale now at opheliasdenver.com with ticket prices ranging from $0 to $30.