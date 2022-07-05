5 Reasons You Should Take CBD Every Day

The world of health and wellness is constantly changing. It was only a few decades ago, for instance, that whole wheat was considered healthy food. With celiac and other gluten-related digestive conditions on the rise, however, we’ve had to revise our stance toward grains.

In the same way, conventional wisdom regarding pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory treatments is eroding. Average people are losing faith in the conventional pharmaceutical system, and they’re turning to all-natural alternatives like CBD for help.

Why is CBD so great, and why have so many people started relying on this non-intoxicating cannabinoid as a daily supplement? Discover the impressive benefits of taking CBD every day.

Top 5 Reasons You Need CBD

Far from a fringe substance, CBD has been the subject of hundreds of studies and academic articles. It was even made into a prescription drug for epilepsy, Epidiolex.

Unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating, and it’s usually easy to buy CBD no matter where you might live in the country. Let’s take a look at the top five most compelling benefits of CBD in more detail:

#1 CBD Has Been Researched for Stress & Anxiety

Especially in this post-pandemic era, daily stressors affect us more than ever before, and anxiety is at all-time highs. People struggling to relax even once the day’s work is done might be relieved to discover that CBD has been extensively researched for its potential benefits for stress and anxiety.

A landmark 2015 study titled Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety Disorders began investigating the usefulness of CBD for many different forms of anxiety and stress. This research was followed up by a large clinical study in 2019 that concluded CBD “may hold benefit for anxiety-related disorders.”

#2 CBD Has Been Researched for Sleep

The clinical study we mentioned above was also designed to find out if CBD is useful for sleep since anxiety and sleep disorders are deeply connected. This study found that, after a month of using CBD, 66.7% of the sample of 72 adults reported improved sleep. This clinical evidence lines up closely with anecdotal testimony provided by thousands of people who have used CBD for help with sleeping at night.

#3 CBD Has Been Researched for Inflammation & Pain

Everyone experiences aches and pains from time to time. For some of us, pain can become a daily presence we desperately seek to escape with all manner of expensive and potentially dangerous solutions.

Despite being a major target of international chronic pain research, CBD appears to have practically no downsides when used for pain, and countless individuals have reported that it effectively helped them with their chronic pain conditions. Use of CBD oil for arthritis pain and other forms of chronic pain has become so accepted and widespread, in fact, that a 2020 research review was conducted to begin establishing standards for using CBD in the pain management field.

#4 CBD Doesn’t Get You High or Have Serious Side Effects

Just as important as what CBD can do is what it doesn’t do. So many modern treatments cause severe side effects that we’ve simply come to expect any substance that helps in one way to hurt in another.

CBD, however, doesn’t appear to have any major capacity to harm. It won’t get you high, and it isn’t addictive. According to a 2019 research review titled Cannabidiol Adverse Effects and Toxicity, it doesn’t even have any major side effects aside from digestive comfort and sleepiness.

Severe adverse reactions to CBD sometimes occur, but they’re very rare. Almost everyone who uses this cannabinoid reports that it improves their lives without any drawbacks.

#5 It’s Easy to Buy CBD Online

CBD isn’t some mystical fountain of youth you have to trek through uncharted jungle to find. It’s not even kept behind the red tape of a doctor’s prescription. You can buy CBD online and have it shipped to your door whether cannabis is legal in your state or not.

That’s because the federal government generally doesn’t consider CBD to even be cannabis. Instead, this cannabinoid is usually regulated as “industrial hemp,” a legal category with essentially the same status as a hemp T-shirt. There’s nothing stopping you from finding out just how much CBD can improve your life today.

Make CBD Your New Daily Supplement

Scientists believe that the human body is equipped with an essential regulatory mechanism called the endocannabinoid system. Composed of natural cannabinoid-like substances called endocannabinoids and the neuroreceptors that interact with them, this system helps balance everything from mood to digestion to heart rate.

It appears that, under certain circumstances, the endocannabinoid system can get out of whack. Even if your endocannabinoid system is healthy, it can always do with a little boost from cannabinoids derived from plants, phytocannabinoids.

Out of all the phytocannabinoids so far discovered in Cannabis sativa, CBD is among the mildest and the most useful. It doesn’t get you high like THC, but it appears to be effective for such a wide array of conditions that both scientists and regulators have been left scratching their heads, wondering what will come next.

What’s certain is that CBD will only gain in popularity. Used as a daily supplement, CBD has the potential to profoundly interact with your endocannabinoid system and improve your health in a myriad of different ways. Experience the difference this cannabinoid can make by trying CBD today.