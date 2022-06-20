Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week: 6/20 – 6/26

It is officially summer in Denver and the city has some great events to heat up the week. Kick it off by getting zen at the Summer Wellness Series and end it by honoring Pride Month with the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. Whatever you have planned for the week, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 20

Summer Wellness Series

When: June 20, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and end your Monday on a good note during the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series. The series continues with a yoga flow on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can practice while watching a sunset and grab a drink to refresh after. The class is led by an instructor from TruFusion.

X Fest

When: June 20 – 27

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 – $160, get tickets here

The Lowdown: X Bar offers 10 days of celebratory events with X Fest. You can party out Pride month with art festivals, musical performances and more. The fest starts with an O-Hey-Sis! event hosted by drag performers Mikki Miraj and Juiccy Misdemeanor.

Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event

When: June 20, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Friction, 740 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $10, suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Test out your drawing skills during Tight Lines: A Kink Life Drawing Event. You can bring your materials to draw the human form in kinky poses. No worries if you are new to kink or ropes as the drawing session is welcome to everyone.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: June 20 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of June, you can order a Center Stage cocktail and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to the Center on Colfax.

Tuesday, June 21

Outer Space | Inner Spaces Film Series

When: June 21, 6 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the Outer Space | Inner Spaces Film Series. You can view the film Time Masters and discuss the current exhibition Falling From Earth by artist Clarissa Tossin throughout the evening.

Mindful Looking Online

When: June 21, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a pause during your day for Mindful Looking Online. The Denver Art Museum gives you the chance to dive deeper into a work of art with the help of a Museum instructor. This week you can explore the Mud Woman Rolls On by Roxanne Swentzell over Zoom.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour: Drag Queen Edition

When: June 21, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5, register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building presents a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour: Drag Queen Edition. The tour will take you around Denver to explore public contemporary pieces. The tour will stop near the Denver Public Library, Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum and is led by local drag performer Shirley Delta Blow.

Wednesday, June 22

Music in the Clouds

When: June 22, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take in a summer evening to jam out to some sweet tunes at Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from local artist, Robby Peoples on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Thursday, June 23

Denver Fringe Festival

When: June 23 – 26

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: The Denver Fringe Festival returns to the city. The four-day fest features performances from local and national comedians, magicians, aerial artists and more for a wild experience.

Mortified Live: Pride Edition

When: June 23, 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Mortified Live: Pride Edition. The event features a hilarious night of confessionals, comedy and a throwback cover band to boot. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

Movies at McGregor

When: June 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Great Divide 28th Anniversary Weekend

When: June 23 – 26

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. hosts its 28th Anniversary Weekend. You can raise a glass to 28 years of achievements with four days of beer releases, tappings and more.

Scoop of Jazz

When: June 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can shimmy to the music in the summer night’s heat and chill out with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Rainbow ROLL

When: June 23, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for the annual Pride Rainbow ROLL. You can skate all night long with beats from DJT jamming over the speakers. You can also participate in karaoke, dancing and more for a rolling night.

Friday, June 24

Artist on the Rise

When: June 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series. You can rock out to a live performance from the local band Elektric Animals in the alley while sipping on a cocktail from Dairy Block’s many establishments.

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: June 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $17 – $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with some hilarious local comedians. You can let out a laugh throughout the ninth-anniversary show and experience some crazy wrestling.

Color Field

When: June 24 – 26

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: $64 – $115, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your music on at Color Field Colorado. You can jam out to performances from El Ten Eleven, Yak Attack, Blossomn, Casual Commander and more throughout the three-day festival.

Saturday, June 25

Denver PrideFest

When: June 25 – 26

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax hosts Denver PrideFest. The Center will transform Civic Center Park into a festival filled with more than 250 exhibitors, rooftop entertainment, food trucks and more. The two-day event will end with a One Colorado Pride Rally at the Colorado State Capitol on June 26.

Call to Arms PrideFest

When: June 25, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St, Denver

Price: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Call to Arms PrideFest is back with live music, beer tappings and more. The event raises funds for The Transgender Center of the Rockies with 10% of sales benefitting the organization.

N3ptune LIVE

When: June 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake, 1625 Perry St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Pride with a live performance from N3ptune and Rusty Steve in the taproom of Odell. You can also rock to beats from special guest DJ Average Jonny throughout the night.

ACE, EAT, SERVE, DRAG

When: June 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve hosts Ace, Eat, Serve, Drag. The event offers a drag brunch with performances from the Haus of Misdemeanor to start off your weekend of Pride.

48th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

When: June 25 – 26



Where: 1255 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 48th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival is back in Denver. You can experience Japanese culture with live performances, food, demonstrations and more. You can also peruse vendors to find Japanese products and of course, cherry blossomed-themed goods.

Double Barrel Aged Last Guardian Release

When: June 25, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery presents a Double Barrel Aged Last Guardian Release. The abbey-style ale has been aged in a Kentucky Straight Bourbon barrel and then a Colorado Single Malt barrel for a unique finish available in a limited batch.

Denver Taco Festival

When: June 25 – 26

Where: Stockyards Events Center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver

Cost: $8, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the best tacos at the Denver Taco Festival. The festival features tacos from all across the city, chihuahua races, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling and more. You do not want to miss the chance to taste amazing street tacos and see some crazy entertainment.

Highlands Street Fair

When: June 25, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the 39th annual Highlands Street Fair. You can explore the shops of Highlands Square, jam out to live music, dine on local bites and more throughout the fair.

Lumonics Immersed

When: June 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory adventure with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your body, mind and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

Colorado Tiny House Festival

When: June 25 – 26

Where: Riverdale Regional Park at the Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex, 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton

Cost: $10 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Tiny House Festival returns. This festival allows you to explore a myriad of tiny homes, container homes, vans and more for a more simplified lifestyle.

Belgian Brew Fest

When: June 25, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $48, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers hosts its annual Belgian Beer Fest. You can imbibe in Belgian beers from breweries such as Crooked Stave, Purpose Brewing Co., Burns Family and more during the outdoor event.

Sunday, June 26

Oasis Yoga

When: June 26, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company teams up with yoga instructor Hannah to present Oasis Yoga. You can let go of stresses this Sunday and pose to later imbibe in an Oasis brew in the taproom. Make sure to bring a mat and water to keep hydrated.

Avant Garden

When: June 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get creative at Avant Garden. You can bring an instrument, dance, bring art supplies or whatever gets your creative juices flowing to collaborate with others.

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: June 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a morning stroll through the Santa Fe Art District during Sundays on Santa Fe. You can peruse art in the galleries, shop from local boutiques and more throughout the day.

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

When: June 26, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, 1599 E. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax presents the Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade. The event features a parade down Colfax Avenue to celebrate Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Grab a friend and march in solidarity with others.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

June’s Local 303 Meetup

When: June 27, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Active Minds: Coffee: A Brief History

When: June 28, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

FAN EXPO Denver

When: July 1 – 3

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, purchase passes here

Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DFW Fall 2022 Runway

When: July 17, 4 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $40, tickets available here