Celebrate Pride Month 2022 with these Denver Booze-Filled Festivities

Pride Month has finally arrived and celebrations are already exploding across the Denver area. Wherever you feel called to party this month, our favorite festivals are back and ready to host all. Whether you are a fan of craft beer, sand volleyball or parades — there is an event for all this month in the Mile High City. Here is a glimpse of some of our favorites.

Big Queer Beerfest

When: Saturday, June 18, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

Price: Free to attend, drink tokens available for purchase.

The Lowdown: The Big Queer Beerfest is back for its second annual year and is sure to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community like no other. Goldspot Brewing Company and Lady Justice Brewing, both woman and queer-owned breweries, are co-hosting this year’s event along with over 35 participating craft breweries. Lanie Novack, Taproom & Events Manager of Goldspot Brewing, said in a recent press release, “The support for last year’s festival blew us all out of the water. No, really. I cried. It felt like a giant, gay house party with really good beer.” Although this fest is free to attend, purchasing drink tokens is recommended if you plan on drinking. Tokens run $3 for one, $25 for 10, or pre-purchase the Big Queer VIP package which includes unlimited 4oz tasters and a t-shirt or tank top of your choice for $80. 20% of all token sales are donated to nonprofits that support the LGBTQIA+ community, handpicked by the participants. With live DJ’s, an abundance of beer and a loving community, who wouldn’t want to attend? To learn more information and purchase drink tickets, visit its website.

Call to Arms PrideFest

When: Saturday, June 25, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St, Denver

Price: Free to attend

The Lowdown: The Call to Arms PrideFest is back after a two-year pause and includes specialty small batch tappings, food truck eats, a pride parade down Tennyson Street and live music. Ay Ay Ay! Burritos and Cravings will be on site from noon through 7 p.m. to provide sustenance for all. The parade starts at 2 p.m. at the southwest corner of 38 and Tennyson at Highland’s Garden Village and ends at Call to Arms Brewing. Finish the night off at 4 p.m. with live music from Hey Lady! — a tribute band to the B52’s. Beers on tap include a kiwi Hefeweizen titled the Narnia of Partya, a dry hopped lager called My Favorite Color is You, a tart and tropical IPA named the Alumni Beer and last but not least, You’re Not Gay, I Am — a double dry hopped west coast IPA. Call to Arms will donate 10% of sales to the Transgender Center of the Rockies. To get rowdy with this brewery and help them support all, visit its Facebook page to RSVP.

Pride Party at Number Thirty Eight

When: Saturday, June 25, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver

Price: $20 f0r general admission, $40 for VIP admission

The Lowdown: Produced by HipChicksOut, our favorite Pride Day Party at Number Thirty Eight is back for its second year. Complete with a plethora of live music, local brews, cocktails and the 2022 HCO Sand Volleyball Tournament, this party is guaranteed to include and celebrate all. To sign up for the volleyball tournament, grab six of your pals and visit its website to register and gain access to the event for $150. If you rather simply drink and listen to live music, general admission goes for $20 or grab VIP access to the private bar, outdoor deck and table access for $40. DJ Hex Kitten will kick off the party at 3 to 5 p.m. and is followed by DJ Simone Says from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Closing the party is Sega Nemesis, a Denver-based 90’s and 2000’s tribute band. Drink up and jam out with Number Thirty Eight to celebrate Pride Month by purchasing tickets here.

The Pride Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, June 18, 4 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Charlie’s Nightclub Denver, 900 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Price: $20 for group tickets, $25 for individual

The Lowdown: It’s impossible to resist a bar crawl and the boldest one of the year is happening this weekend. With admission, participants get 2+ drinks or shots with voucher, exclusive drink specials, waived cover at all venues, access to an after party and more. Pregame at Charlie’s Denver from 4 to 6 p.m. and then make your way through the list with venues including X-Bar, Hamburger Mary’s, Refinery, Sidecar Lounge Denver and many other inclusive bars. Each site has prepared delicious drink specials on hand to please all palates. End the night with an exclusive after party at Sip Ultra Lounge from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Part of all proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, an organization that supports LGBTQIA+ youth everywhere. Grab a ticket for $25 individually or round up a group of 4+ to save $5 on each. For more information, visit the event’s website.