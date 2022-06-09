Denver Fringe Festival Returns to RiNo This June

For the past three years, the Denver Fringe Festival has brought the bold and the daring to the stages of Denver. This month, the festival is back and taking over 10 venues across RiNo and Five Points for a weekend of innovative performances from June 23 to 26.

A part of the global Fringe festival movement, Denver Fringe is an open-application festival bringing together performers and audiences across all genres of performing arts. Showcasing original work by local and national performers, the festival prides itself on highlighting unique and daring voices in the industry.

This year’s festival will be no exception. With over 40 shows on the lineup, audiences can expect everything from a one-woman cabaret to exciting performances by local circus troupes. Venues expand from theaters to breweries across the Denver neighborhoods, providing non-traditional platforms for emerging creatives. Each show is under an hour, allowing attendees to attend multiple performances each evening.

In addition to the innovative lineup, this year’s festival will also host KidsFringe, a series of family-friendly workshops and performances at RiNo Art Park Community Hub on Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Tickets to shows are $15, with unlimited, all-festival passes available for $75.

