Strength In The City Returns to Denver This Weekend

The festival gathers together community members who have a love and knack for a great sweat sesh. Strength In The City is back in Denver this Sunday, June 5 for a day full of fitness and wellness.

The fitness and wellness festival will host an array of workout classes, meditation sessions, dance classes and more for a chance for festival-goers to get the most out of the jam-packed schedule. Each class and workout will last 20-minutes for a true taste of the local fitness activities that Denver has to offer.

Festival-goers can attend anything from a 5k RiNo Run with Brunch Running, a rowing class with RowHouse, a climbing class with CLMBR and more. Check Check here or on Strength In The City’s Instagram for the full schedule of events. Following each class, attendees can hang out in the super zen meditation lounge, take part in field games or grab snacks from vendors.

Samantha Katzenberg, Chief Inspiration Officer of Strength In The City explained, “fitness and wellness is all about movement for the body and soul. This year’s festival is about bringing the community together for fun and challenging workouts balanced with nourishing food for the body and mind.” This slideshow requires JavaScript.

You can also have a chance to play festival bingo and win a prize throughout the day. The bingo cards will be handed out upon check-in with a chance to gather as many stamps as possible from the participating vendors, gyms and contests within the festival. If you get a Bingo – you win a prize.

The best part of Strength In The City? The event raises funds for and supports local fitness initiatives and community efforts. Strength In The City aims to aid with personal change and improvement while supporting local communities to uphold those changes.

You can purchase festival tickets here for $15 to $35.

The Strength In The City Fitness & Wellness Festival will be held at ReelWorks Denver, located at 1399 35th St., Denver on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Strength In The City.