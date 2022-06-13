CADENZA, Denver’s newest monthly pop-up nightlife experience, combines music and fashion. Three local brands, Sliv Life, Killionaire and Rael Cohen Jewelry, will host pop-ups featuring an array of items from their collections at the first event of the series on June 18. Purchase tickets for CADENZA here

Produced by 303 Magazine, “Cadenza” — an Italian word meaning technically brilliant, sometimes improvised, climactic passage towards the close of a concerto – celebrates all things creative and exciting in Denver.

For local fashion designer Cameron Connolly, founder of Sliv Life, CADENZA is a chance to bring his brand to a new atmosphere.

“Anything DFW and 303 are a part of are usually top-notch,” he said. Attendees can expect to see various handmade and unique pieces from Sliv Life. The brand is known for its colorful, punk rock aesthetic and elevated streetwear.

Denver-based designer Moses Kisale’s brand Killionaire features bold streetwear silhouettes through handmade pieces. Kisale is making a name for himself in the fashion scene through his recent Denver Fashion Week collection, his recent art exhibition, “Succesex,” and a documentary depicting his journey as a designer.

Participating in CADENZA is another step for Kisale in expanding his platform and Killionaire. “I’m excited to network with different artists throughout the event, seeing the different acts and performances is something I’m looking forward to as well,” he said.

Local jewelry line Rael Cohen Jewelry defines modern jewelry with classic and tasteful shapes and designs. Designer Rael Cohen uses her surroundings as inspiration for her designs, bringing in natural tones and architectural influences to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

CADENZA is an opportunity for Cohen to showcase her work to a new audience. Her pop-up will feature an array of jewelry pieces created with meaning and intention.

“I’m most excited about the event being well-designed, well-curated and with vibey music and a stylish crowd,” Cohen said. She is bringing a “table full of thoughtfully designed jewelry, each piece having a unique, symbolic meaning intended to resonate with different parts of a person’s psyche, style and taste” to the event.

From Denver Fashion Week to CADENZA, 303 Magazine’s renowned events offer opportunities for local creatives to share their work and provide exceptional experiences for the community.

Purchase tickets for CADENZA here. The first event of the series is on June 18 at 10 p.m. at Void Studios, 1790 S Bannock St, Denver.