Just Announced – CADENZA Reinvigorates Denver Nightlife on June 18

With its numerous fashion weeks, endless concerts and various galleries, Denver has proven to be a hotspot for the arts. Backed by our longtime love of the Denver arts and music scenes, 303 Magazine is bringing yet another exciting event to the Mile High City. 303 Magazine, producer of Denver Fashion Week — the largest fashion event in Colorado recognized by Forbes as an inspiring “celebration of fashion, design, and art” — decided that it’s time to turn its focus toward music and give back to an industry we have long-supported.

“Cadenza” — a word of Italian origin meaning technically brilliant, sometimes improvised, climactic passage towards the close of a concerto — is at the heart (and the title) of 303 Magazine’s summer concert series at Void Studies. CADENZA is a monthly pop-up nightlife experience beginning on June 18, bringing Denver’s top musical acts, circus entertainment, light and laser shows and pop-up shops featuring local designers all under one roof. And June 18 is just the beginning — the series will run all summer long, allowing the city to bask in Denver performances and fun.

With performances by local musicians including DJs such as DJ Vedic, DJ Viktop and DJ Ofir, CADENZA aims to give back to the music and art industries what 303 has gained from its excellence. In appreciation of not only musical artists but all types of performers, Circus Foundry will accompany the experience while providing a glimpse into the expansive entertainment acts in Denver. CADENZA aims to make for a night with excitement at every turn. Local designers Killionare, Sliv Life and Rael Cohen Jewelry will be featured at the pop-up shops — yet another opportunity to interact with talented Denver-based artists.

CADENZA is bringing life and light to the night starting on June 18, kicking off the summer with an after-dark party packed with art and thrills to show everyone — from locals to new Denver inhabitants — what Mile High culture can be.

The 21+ event will take place from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. June 18-19 at 1790 S Bannock St. Tickets for CADENZA are on sale now. Purchase a ticket to ensure your attendance at the multifaceted event that will expose the most fascinating aspects of Denver’s nightlife scene.

Stay tuned for an interview with CADENZA’s first headlining artist, Vedic, this week in 303 Magazine‘s music section.