RiNo Art District Announces Muralists for Art RiNo Festival

In April, RiNo Art District unveiled its plans for Art RiNo — a week-long music and arts festival taking place in the historic Denver neighborhood. This past week, the organization announced its final artist selections for six new murals to be created throughout the event, highlighting the work of both local and international artists.

Taking place September 5 to 11, 2022, Art RiNo will feature a packed schedule of events showcasing the city’s diverse art and music scene. In addition to workshops, a “luminade” art unveiling and a partnership with the Westword Music Showcase, the festival will grace the walls of RiNo with six brand new murals created throughout the week. Six artists, both local and internationally based, have been carefully selected for the inaugural event.

“Each brings a unique artistic style and perspective that we’re confident will make for an exciting experience for festivalgoers,” said Alexandrea Pangburn, director of curation.

Four of the six artists selected are based in the Mile High, fulfilling the festival’s mission of supporting the creative community here in Denver. These artists include Patrick Kane McGregor, Yazz, SpeakS and Koco Collab, a coalescence of artists Aiko Szymczak and Corinne “Bee Bop” Trujillo. Los Angeles artist The Obanoth and the Glasglow, Scotland-based Australian artist Smug were also chosen, cultivating an exciting and diverse line-up for the festival.

With final locations to be announced in the coming weeks, each muralist will begin work on their walls on September 5 and continue them in real-time throughout the event.

Art RiNo is a new, weeklong music and arts festival taking place September 5-11, 2022. The Westword Music Showcase will be partnering with the event, taking place September 9-11. For more information, visit their website.