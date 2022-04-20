RiNo Art District Announces Weeklong Art And Music Festival For September

RiNo Art District announced recently their plans for Art RiNo — a new, weeklong festival taking place September 5 to 11, 2022. The event will be a diverse mixture of art, music and workshops in an effort to celebrate the diverse artist community RiNo has cultivated over the years.

The festival will include a full schedule of events, including “Luminade” — a debut of new light installations at the Promenade at Art Park. Local and international artists will also be working on six new murals across the art district throughout the week.

Additionally, Art RiNo will be partnering with Westword to host the Westword Music Showcase from September 9 to 11. Moving the popular music festival from its original Golden Triangle location, local musicians will perform at popular bars across RiNo, including Number Thirty Eight, Larimer Lounge and Ironton Distillery.

“RiNo has become an epicenter for artistic expression in all its many forms – from visual arts to theater and music – and the time was right for a new large-scale arts festival to celebrate that,” said Tracy Weil, co-founder of RiNo Art District. “Art RiNo will focus on partnerships and feature diverse local, national and international artists for a week of art, music, events, workshops and more, with programming for all ages. This is a festival for everybody.”

