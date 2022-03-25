25 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This April

It may be April Fools Day, but Denver’s comedy line-up for this month is no joke. From killer local shows to spending Easter Sunday with John Mulaney, here are 25 can’t miss comedy shows happening in Denver this month.

Ricky Velez

When: April 1, 2

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street, Denver

Cost: $17-25

The Lowdown: Co-star and co-producer of Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island, Ricky Velez has been named as a “Comic to Watch” by Comedy Central, The New York Comedy Festival and Variety. His comedy special Here’s Everything, produced by Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow, was released on HBO in 2021. Get tickets here.

Geoffrey Asmus

When: April 1, 2

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Geoffrey Asmus has performed at Just For Laughs Montreal and headlined clubs nationwide, as well as opened for comedy greats such as Dave Attel, Todd Barry and Daniel Sloss. He has also been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and FOX’s Laughs. His 2021 album, Prodigal Little Bitch, went to #1 on iTunes. Get tickets here.

Amy Schumer

When: April 3

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Comedian and actress Amy Schumer wrote and starred in the award-winning series Inside Amy Schumer. She is known for her roles in hit films such as Trainwreck, Snatched and I Feel Pretty. Schumer recently released her new HBO Max documentary series Expecting Amy, and will be starring in the new Hulu series Life and Beth. Find more information here.

That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

When: April 3

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street, Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Join Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk for That’s Messed Up – a weekly breakdown of Law & Order SVU episodes. The comedy duo plays amateur detectives as they dive into the true stories the episodes are based on and interview actors “ranging from big stars to joggers who find the body.” Purchase tickets here.

Epic Brewing Comedy Night

When: April 4, 11, 18, 25

Where: Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every Monday by local comic Nick Ellis, crack a beer, and maybe even a few jokes, at Epic Brewing’s Comedy Open Mic night. Sign up’s are available one hour before show, and max out at 40-45 comics. Find more information here.

Uncorked! Comedy Night

When: April 6, 20

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free!

The Lowdown: Hosted every first and third Wednesday, join comic Hannah Jones for an intimate showcase of local comedy talent. The show is free so be sure to get there early for seating! More information can be found here.

Craig Robinson

When: April 7-9

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $39-49

The Lowdown: Following his role as Darryl Philbin on hit NBC series The Office, Craig Robinson has gone on to star in hit movies such as Hot Tub Time Machine, This is the End and Knocked Up. Robinson now tours the country performing music and stand-up comedy, and will be headed to Denver for a three night run. Get tickets here.

Like A Virgin Drag Queen Comedy Show

When: April 8

Where: Blush & Blu, 1526 E Colfax Ave

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Join some of Denver’s best male comedians as they perform in drag for the very first time. Comedians partake in a number of challenges and events, including lip-sync battles. Get tickets here.

Jeff Ross

When: April 8-10

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Known as the “Roastmaster General,” Jeff Ross created and starred in Comedy Central’s The Burn with Jeff Ross. He has earned the title of “meanest man in comedy” from his roasts of some of the biggest celebrity names, including Donald Trump and Charlie Sheen. Find more information here.

Chris Distefano

When: April 9

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Comedian Chris Distefano first caught his big break on MTV’s Guy Code/Girl Code, and has since starred in IFC’s Benders, as well as co-hosted Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster. Along with the release of his 2019 special “Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist,” his stand-up has been featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Late Show with David Letterman, and the Just For Laugh’s Comedy Festival. His new show, The Chrissy Chaos Tour, will be headed to the Paramount Theatre for one night only. Purchase tickets here.

Sunday Funday

When: April 10

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Beat those Sunday Scaries with host Alec Flynn and this month’s headliner, local comic Hannah Jones. Jones is the host of Uncorked! Comedy, and made her debut at High Plains Comedy Festival this past year. Find out more here.

Neel Nanda

When: April 15

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Stand-up comedian Neel Nanda has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adam Devines House Party and Inside Jokes. He has also been featured at Portland’s Bridgetown Comedy Festival and the Laughing Skull Festival in Atlanta. Find out more here.

Faded Comedy

When: April 15

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Get tickets here.

Nick Swardson

When: April 14-16

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street, Denver

Cost: $31

The Lowdown: Comedian, Actor and Writer Nick Swardson has been appeared in hit movies Just Go With It, The Benchwarmers and Grown Ups 2. His stand-up career has made him a regular on shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and a spot representing the U.S. on Netflix’s Comedians of the World. Get tickets to his show here.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

When: April 16

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver, CO

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is a comedian, actress and author. She is best known for her character Bon Qui Qui on MadTV and her viral sketch “Nail Salon,” and has appeared on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiam and Superstore. Coinciding with the release of her new book Who Do I Think I Am?, Johnson’s 60-city tour by the same name will take her to Denver for a two night run. Find out more here.

John Mulaney

When: April 17th

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Comedian and writer John Mulaney has released three Netflix specials – “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” “The Comeback Kid” and “New In Town.” He spent four years as a writer for Saturday Night Live, and co-writes, produces and stars in the popular animated series “Big Mouth.” Mulaney is back on tour and headed to Red Rocks for his From Scratch tour. Find more information here.

Adam Cayton-Holland

When: April 20

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Local comedy legend Adam Cayton-Holland has performed on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He is also the founder of the High Plains Comedy Festival and a member of the comedy trio, The Grawlix. Purchase tickets here.

The Savage 420 Comedy Show

When: April 21st

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 W 38th Ave, Denver

Cost: $10-12

The Lowdown: Celebrate 4/20 with local comics Ben Kronenburg, Rick Brian, Taheera Harris, Ryan Bonell and Kyle Burtman. Find more information here.

Jared Freid

When: April 21-23

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street, Denver

Cost: $20-24

The Lowdown: New York comedian Jared Freid is the host of hit podcasts U Up? alongside Jordana Abraham and Jtrain Podcast, both focusing on the troubles of modern dating. His 2019 comedy album Always A Momma Bear debuted at #1 of on iTunes Comedy Chart. Considering we live in America’s Worst City to Find Love, Freid’s insight to millennial dating makes the show a can’t miss. Find more information here

Nancy Norton

When: April 22, 23

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Known around Denver as “Uncle Nance,” comedian Nancy Norton was the first woman to win the Boston Comedy Fest in 2018. She has performed on A & E’s Evening at the Improv, Nickmom Night Out and The Yellowish-Green Girl on PBS. Find out more here.

Hook & Ladder Comedy Show

When: April 26

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Place, #100, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join host Alec Flynn for some mid-week laughs at Woodie Fischer. This months headliner is Al Jackson, co-host of the Daily Blast Live talk show and as the Al & Frank Try To Be Serious podcast. Jackson’s comedy has been featured on Comedy Central, HBO, and FX, as well as John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Special. Get tickets here.

Ben Roy

When: April 27

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Denver comedian and member of the infamous Grawlix trio, Ben Roy has been featured on HBO’s Funny as Hell and Comedy Central’s Adam Devines House Party. Roy also created and starred in his own show, Those Who Can’t on TruTV. Get tickets here.

Firecracker Comedy

When: April 28

Where: Mashroom Studios, 222 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Join local comedians and known firecrackers Salma Zaky, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Kate Strobel for their speakeasy style show featuring nationally touring headliners. Find out more here.

Jon Lovitz

When: April 28-30

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $32

The Lowdown: Saturday Night Live alumni Jon Lovitz has appeared in films such as The Benchwarmers and The Wedding Singer, as well as shows such as Seinfeld, The Simpsons and Friends. Get tickets here.

The Interrogation: True Crime Stories

When: April 30

Where: Banded Oak Brewing Company, 470 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Watch hosts Nic Dean and Korey David play good cop/bad cop as they interrogate comedians sharing stories about crimes they’ve actually committed. Plus, like any good police investigation, there will be donuts. Learn more about the show here.